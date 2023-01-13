ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Pet Saver: Gunner

Meet Gunner, a 5-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. This handsome boy loves people and would do best as the only pet in his new home. Sweet and fun, Gunner weighs 77 lbs and can’t wait to be your new best friend.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Take the #BettyWhiteChallenge with J & R Aquatic Animal Rescue

(WFRV) – Be like Betty White! Local 5 Live visited J & R Aquatic Animal Rescue with a challenge to all animal lovers this week plus we give viewers a first look inside at their new shelter in Neenah, and meet some of the animals John and his team are helping.
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Macht Village Programs CEO reveals new location

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – Tim Macht has provided yet another update, this time releasing the new location of Macht Village Programs. According to Macht, the new location will be at 1551 W. Main Avenue in the Village of Ashwaubenon. They will be reopening at the new location on January 18.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Forerunner: The Green Bay Correctional Institution

GREEN BAY – As the fate of the Green Bay Correctional Institution hangs in the balance, we take a look at its beginnings and long history in the community. After Wisconsin became a state in 1848, it established its first prison in Waupun to house adult men and women; the adult prison opened in 1851.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Neenah Public Library hosts retro video game competition

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah Public Library hosted a retro video game competition. People attending the event say playing video games is a fun way of bringing the community together. Father and son, Paul and Sebastian Stinson were among around a hundred gamers of all ages who came...
NEENAH, WI
seehafernews.com

The Wharf Announces New Tavern on Wheels

The Wharf in downtown Manitowoc has announced a new addition to its attractions this for this year. They will be the official hub for the Manitowoc Tavern on Wheels. This 14-person, pedal-powered tavern gives the riders a tour of the Manitowoc waterfront starting and ending at The Wharf. Riders pedal...
wearegreenbay.com

Donate to The Salvation Army New Year campaign

(WFRV) – The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay needs your help – the Christmas champaign fell short this year but they are making a New Year donation very easy. Major Matt visited Local 5 Live along with Nicole Hanley with how you can help, where the funds go, and how important fundraisers like this are to the community.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

HSHS St. Nicholas Reveals New Approach to Total Hip Replacement

As an aging population continues to increase the demand for total hip replacements across the United States, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and Prevea Health in Sheboygan are offering a new and alternative approach to the procedure allowing patients to recover and return to normal activities faster. The HANA® table, which...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
APPLETON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

CDs still sought by some buyers

MANITOWOC, Wis. — Jim Vogel opened the brown cardboard box to find five new compact discs sandwiched between several vinyl records. “CDs!” he said quietly as he fully opened the box. After years of declining sales, people are still asking for and buying compact discs. “I think they...
MANITOWOC, WI
Door County Pulse

Wild Things: Giant Muskie Hooked on Green Bay

Door County’s roller coaster of a winter continued this week as Mother Nature teased ice anglers with a few cold nights, followed by another mild spell. The 10-day forecast isn’t much better, with highs often above freezing and lows mainly in the 20s. That’s not what’s needed to lock in what so far is as much open water on Green Bay as ice.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police: Green Bay mom left kids alone while she was at bar

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 25-year-old Green Bay woman is accused of leaving her children alone while she went to a bar. Her non-verbal son was found wandering in a downtown parking ramp. Christina Badalamenti was charged Monday with two felony counts of neglecting a child, resulting in no...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fire destroys building for children with emotional problems

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters have departed after battling a fire for nearly 11 hours at a business that helps children and young people with emotional and behavioral problems. The scene is located at Macht Village Programs in the 3300 block of Mid Valley Drive in Lawrence. A large...
BROWN COUNTY, WI

