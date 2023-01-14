ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

KSNB Local4

UNK men’s basketball drops two-point heartbreaker to Fort Hays State

HAYS, Kan. (Press Release) - All-American candidate Kaleb Hammeke converted a layup with 6.5 seconds left to cap a 14-6 game ending run and help Fort Hays State past Nebraska Kearney, 57-55, Saturday evening in Kansas. The 138th all-time meeting between the Lopers and Tigers, Hays (12-5, 7-4) moves to...
HAYS, KS
KSNB Local4

Former UNK safety Mandelko returning as ST coordinator, DL coach

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Kearney head football coach Ryan Held announced today that Jake Mandelko is the Lopers new special teams coordinator and defensive line coach. The Lexington native is a former standout safety for the Lopers, earning All-Region honors as a senior in 2009. He is a...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

No injuries in accidental fertilizer plant fire in southwest Nebraska

LAMAR, Neb. - A structure fire at a fertilizer plan in southwest Nebraska has been ruled an accident by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's office. Chief Investigator Adam Matzner says the cause of the fire has not been determined and there were no injuries in the blaze. Authorities investigated the...
IMPERIAL, NE
KSNB Local4

Draft Horse Shows return to Fonner Park

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - History was made at Fonner Park, as horses galloped to put on a show. The first ever Thunder on the Prairie Draft Horse Show was held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Five Points Bank Arena on Saturday. There were 16 exhibitors in the...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

KABA host 40th annual home builders show

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Finding the right service service needs for your home is a process; one organization tried to make that a little easier. Kearney Area Builders Association is hosting their 40th annual Kearney Home Builders Show at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Over 80 vendors packed into the fairgrounds...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two-vehicle accident in Kearney County sends two to hospital

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska responded to a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon. The Kearney Sheriff's Office said that around 12:20 p.m., they were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident near the junction of Highway 6 and Highway 44. A Hastings woman was driving west in a Lexus RX350 and...
KEARNEY COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Police searching for missing Aurora couple

GIPD’s Chief Falldorf “flying” into retirement. It’s the end of an era at the Grand Island Police Department, as Chief Robert Falldorf ends a decades-long career with GIPD. Draft Horse Shows return to Fonner Park. Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST. History was made...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Family of missing couple Bob and Loveda Proctor asks for public's help

AURORA, Neb. — The search continues as the Nebraska State Patrol and other agencies work together to find Bob and Loveda Proctor of Aurora. The State Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Central Nebraska. The Aurora Police Department is attempting to locate Robert M. Proctor who is...
AURORA, NE
Kearney Hub

Weather Service issues storm watch, warning ahead of snowfall in Kearney area

The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Winter Storm Watch ahead of expected snow. The service said in its advisory the watch and warning areas include Buffalo, Hall, Howard, Merrick, Hamilton, Adams, Phelps, Adams, Clasy, Furnas, Harland, Franklin, Webster, Phillips, Smith, Rooks, Nance and Nuckolls counties. In a...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

YWCA Grand Island offers digital-literacy coaching

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - YWCA of Grand Island is providing Digital Literacy Coaching using the Northstar Digital Literacy Program. The Northstar Digital Literacy Curriculum, offered through YWCA of Grand Island, hopes to help adults acquire the skills they need in the workplace. “People without basic computer skills are at...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
knopnews2.com

McCook man killed, four others injured in head-on collision

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A McCook man was killed, and four others were injured following a crash near Wellfleet. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle accident at mile marker 56 on Highway 83 at 4:17 p.m. Saturday. Accident reconstructionists say...
MCCOOK, NE
KSNB Local4

Howard Co. cockfighting suspects moving through courts

ST. PAUL, Neb. (KSNB) - Six of the 10 men accused of cockfighting were scheduled for probable cause hearings next month in Howard County Court. They were Eduardo Alcantar, Jose Reyes Jimenez, Martin Montelongo, Jorge Rodriguez and Jesus Serrano Sanchez, all of Grand Island and Angel Gutierrez, of Chapman. Each appeared for an initial court hearing Wednesday in St. Paul and were scheduled for probable cause hearings Feb. 22.
HOWARD COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Experts give home buying tips for 2023

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re looking into buying a home in 2023, local experts say there are three key factors to be aware of. Those include finding a realtor, a great lender and educating yourself about the market. Wood Bros Realty says housing market prices are still very fluid, but the average home in Grand Island is more than $350,000. They also said having professional help can enhance your home buying experience.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

