MySanAntonio

How to organize a small, messy kitchen

My kitchen is small. It’s not the smallest I’ve seen, but space is definitely at a premium. I have friends in New York City with kitchens that don’t even accommodate a refrigerator and some who have lived in places where the bathtub is in the kitchen. At about 76 square feet, mine is a pretty typical sized kitchen for a pre-war city building: one bank of cabinets butts right up to the window; there is space for a 27.5-inch wide refrigerator (no larger), and there is no room for a table (or really more than one person). There is only enough clearance between the two small banks of cabinets to accommodate the open refrigerator door: no more and no less.
yankodesign.com

This furniture installation is inspired by industrial architecture

Bernd and Hilla Becher were German photographers (who first met as art students during the 50s) who were famed for their photographic documentation of the then-fading industrial architecture in Western Europe and North America. This phase of architecture was pretty important as industrial buildings at that time were slowly disappearing but were still a pretty interesting kind of architecture that was more functional than aesthetic. These “anonymous structures” were immortalized in the couple’s photographs.
domino

When to Use Kitchen Cabinet Knobs vs. Pulls, and More Hardware Questions Answered

Picking out kitchen cabinet hardware as your renovation wraps up is like getting the dessert menu at the end of a meal. It’s a sweet way to end things. Still it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by all the choices before you. Latches, handles, knobs, or pulls? Matte black, antique brass, or polished nickel? Tiny and seamless or oversize? Understanding the ins and outs of each is the key to making a confident decision.
msn.com

What Those Colored Circles on Food Packages Actually Mean

You can tell a lot from the design and color of food packaging. The color of a packet of M&Ms, for example, can tell you whether they're peanut, regular, crispy, or caramel, while a yellow cap on a Coca-Cola bottle means something else entirely. And if you've ever glanced at the back of a food package, you know they're chock full of information: the story of the brand, nutritional figures, ingredients both familiar and not, and something called a "serving size," which I have personally never adhered to. But there's something else printed on the back of most food packaging: several brightly-colored circles or squares that look like some sort of secret language. However, these shapes aren't an indication of flavors, vitamins, or minerals. They're really not there for us consumers at all, but rather, for the printing engineers.
Anita Durairaj

The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash

Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.
KXLY

12 iconic 20th-century designs still used in modern furniture today

From egg chairs to mushroom lamps, much of the most ubiquitous furniture used in today's homes has its roots in the last century, when designers were creating singularly modernist furniture designs that relied on clean lines, sleek silhouettes, and economy of space. Many modern designs today spotted on social media,...
Consumer Reports.org

Is an 18-Inch Dishwasher Right for You and Your Kitchen?

If you have a small kitchen or simply don’t use that many dishes, a smaller dishwasher could be a great fit for you. The standard dishwasher is 24 inches wide. Consumer Reports has reviews of more than 100 24-inch models in our dishwasher ratings, yet only seven reviews of 18-inch models. But manufacturers are expanding their lines of compact 18-inch models to keep up with rising demand.
livingetc.com

10 of the best bathrooms of last year to inspire your 2023 renovation goals

If last year showed us anything about bathroom design, it's that people are being bolder than ever with these small spaces in the home. But while surprisingly vibrant and colorful schemes were a definite trend on one side of the spectrum, one the other, minimalist, pared-back bathrooms were also making waves, ensuring these rooms became spa-like retreats.
TEXAS STATE
Money

Upgrade Your Space in 2023: Save up to 55% on Amazon's Trending Furniture and Decor

Are you looking to upgrade your living space in the new year? We’ve got the perfect guide to help you find furniture and décor that’s both stylish and affordable. In this post, we’ll share with you some of the hottest new trends in furniture and decor that we’ve spotted in Amazon’s catalog. With discounts of up to 55% off, you’ll be able to get a sophisticated upgrade without breaking the bank.
livingetc.com

How should you decorate a room with high ceilings? From genius ways to fill space to how to keep it cozy

Decorating living rooms with high ceilings can be quite an intimidating task. With all that wall space, you're at risk of creating a living area that can feel cold and stark. But interior designers are on hand to offer up their top tips for filling out all that wall space or embracing it in its entirety and inviting visitors to stop in their tracks and look up.
TEXAS STATE
atomic-ranch.com

An Eichler Home Blended, Balanced and Bold

An Eichler home owner decorates his home in harmony with nature, design, music and art. A visit to Charles Danek’s mid-century home is a delight, not only for the eyes, but for the ears as well. Music has always been an important part of Charles’s life, and he knew that displaying musical instruments in his home would be an essential element in its décor. The instruments add a distinctive quality, turning the house into a home.

