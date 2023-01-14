Read full article on original website
livingetc.com
The 10 best living rooms of the year – our pick of the most beautiful designs we've seen
2022 been a fantastic year for interior design. Our homes and their functions have shifted and design has followed, with designers producing spaces that are elegant and sculptural, yet functional and transitional all at once. It's been a hard task to cherry-pick our favorites, but trawling through the archives it's...
MySanAntonio
How to organize a small, messy kitchen
My kitchen is small. It’s not the smallest I’ve seen, but space is definitely at a premium. I have friends in New York City with kitchens that don’t even accommodate a refrigerator and some who have lived in places where the bathtub is in the kitchen. At about 76 square feet, mine is a pretty typical sized kitchen for a pre-war city building: one bank of cabinets butts right up to the window; there is space for a 27.5-inch wide refrigerator (no larger), and there is no room for a table (or really more than one person). There is only enough clearance between the two small banks of cabinets to accommodate the open refrigerator door: no more and no less.
yankodesign.com
This furniture installation is inspired by industrial architecture
Bernd and Hilla Becher were German photographers (who first met as art students during the 50s) who were famed for their photographic documentation of the then-fading industrial architecture in Western Europe and North America. This phase of architecture was pretty important as industrial buildings at that time were slowly disappearing but were still a pretty interesting kind of architecture that was more functional than aesthetic. These “anonymous structures” were immortalized in the couple’s photographs.
domino
When to Use Kitchen Cabinet Knobs vs. Pulls, and More Hardware Questions Answered
Picking out kitchen cabinet hardware as your renovation wraps up is like getting the dessert menu at the end of a meal. It’s a sweet way to end things. Still it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by all the choices before you. Latches, handles, knobs, or pulls? Matte black, antique brass, or polished nickel? Tiny and seamless or oversize? Understanding the ins and outs of each is the key to making a confident decision.
A woman digs through the dumpster at her local Ulta store to find new and factory-sealed beauty products
An Ulta StorePhoto byMike Mozart from Funny YouTube, USA; CC-BY-2.0 According to Eco Friendly Fact, dumpster diving is supposed to be a great activity that can make money for some people while reducing the landfill on the planet. It follows the principle of "reuse, reduce, and recycle."
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in March
The location includes dozens of national restaurant and store chain favorites. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, GalleriaatWhitePlains.com, and CBSNews.com.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
"It's One Of The Most Difficult Styles To Execute": Interior Designers Are Getting Very Honest About 2023 Home Decor Trends
"These make no sense and never will, not to mention Gen Z will tell you you're 'out of touch.'"
msn.com
What Those Colored Circles on Food Packages Actually Mean
You can tell a lot from the design and color of food packaging. The color of a packet of M&Ms, for example, can tell you whether they're peanut, regular, crispy, or caramel, while a yellow cap on a Coca-Cola bottle means something else entirely. And if you've ever glanced at the back of a food package, you know they're chock full of information: the story of the brand, nutritional figures, ingredients both familiar and not, and something called a "serving size," which I have personally never adhered to. But there's something else printed on the back of most food packaging: several brightly-colored circles or squares that look like some sort of secret language. However, these shapes aren't an indication of flavors, vitamins, or minerals. They're really not there for us consumers at all, but rather, for the printing engineers.
The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash
Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.
KXLY
12 iconic 20th-century designs still used in modern furniture today
From egg chairs to mushroom lamps, much of the most ubiquitous furniture used in today's homes has its roots in the last century, when designers were creating singularly modernist furniture designs that relied on clean lines, sleek silhouettes, and economy of space. Many modern designs today spotted on social media,...
Consumer Reports.org
Is an 18-Inch Dishwasher Right for You and Your Kitchen?
If you have a small kitchen or simply don’t use that many dishes, a smaller dishwasher could be a great fit for you. The standard dishwasher is 24 inches wide. Consumer Reports has reviews of more than 100 24-inch models in our dishwasher ratings, yet only seven reviews of 18-inch models. But manufacturers are expanding their lines of compact 18-inch models to keep up with rising demand.
livingetc.com
10 of the best bathrooms of last year to inspire your 2023 renovation goals
If last year showed us anything about bathroom design, it's that people are being bolder than ever with these small spaces in the home. But while surprisingly vibrant and colorful schemes were a definite trend on one side of the spectrum, one the other, minimalist, pared-back bathrooms were also making waves, ensuring these rooms became spa-like retreats.
Coach Outlet 75% Off Sale: Get a $350 Crossbody for $88, Plus More Handbags & Jewelry Starting at $20
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
livingetc.com
10 unusual kitchen materials - beautiful new design trends set to level up your counters and cabinets
Is there any reno project that induces desision paralyses quite like the kitchen? With plenty of technical boxes to tick (and often the next decade to think about) what should be a joy can swiftly become anything but. It's all too easy, then, to go for the safe options when...
Space of the Week: A Couple’s Tiny Apartment Is Full of Impressive Storage Solutions
There’s even a “Murphy door” for guitars.
Upgrade Your Space in 2023: Save up to 55% on Amazon's Trending Furniture and Decor
Are you looking to upgrade your living space in the new year? We’ve got the perfect guide to help you find furniture and décor that’s both stylish and affordable. In this post, we’ll share with you some of the hottest new trends in furniture and decor that we’ve spotted in Amazon’s catalog. With discounts of up to 55% off, you’ll be able to get a sophisticated upgrade without breaking the bank.
livingetc.com
How should you decorate a room with high ceilings? From genius ways to fill space to how to keep it cozy
Decorating living rooms with high ceilings can be quite an intimidating task. With all that wall space, you're at risk of creating a living area that can feel cold and stark. But interior designers are on hand to offer up their top tips for filling out all that wall space or embracing it in its entirety and inviting visitors to stop in their tracks and look up.
atomic-ranch.com
An Eichler Home Blended, Balanced and Bold
An Eichler home owner decorates his home in harmony with nature, design, music and art. A visit to Charles Danek’s mid-century home is a delight, not only for the eyes, but for the ears as well. Music has always been an important part of Charles’s life, and he knew that displaying musical instruments in his home would be an essential element in its décor. The instruments add a distinctive quality, turning the house into a home.
Inside Walmart & Target’s anti-theft shopping carts that use rollercoaster-style wheels to stay strong for 35,000 shops
RETAILERS like Walmart and Target have used anti-theft shopping carts with rollercoaster-style wheels that are small but stay strong for 35,000 shopping trips. Customers may have noticed the frustrating side of these carts - when the wheels lock suddenly, while you are inches away from your car. It can be...
