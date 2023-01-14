ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NE

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Two-vehicle accident in Kearney County sends two to hospital

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska responded to a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon. The Kearney Sheriff's Office said that around 12:20 p.m., they were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident near the junction of Highway 6 and Highway 44. A Hastings woman was driving west in a Lexus RX350 and...
KEARNEY COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Two men die after plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night

AUBURN, Neb. — Two men died in a plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night, according to authorities. Around 11 p.m., the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about a missing small plane that was headed to the Auburn airport from Lincoln. According to law enforcement,...
AUBURN, NE
Kearney Hub

Weather Service issues storm watch, warning ahead of snowfall in Kearney area

The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Winter Storm Watch ahead of expected snow. The service said in its advisory the watch and warning areas include Buffalo, Hall, Howard, Merrick, Hamilton, Adams, Phelps, Adams, Clasy, Furnas, Harland, Franklin, Webster, Phillips, Smith, Rooks, Nance and Nuckolls counties. In a...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Holdrege Animal Rescue hopes to add foster homes

HOLDREGE – The Holdrege Animal Rescue is hoping to add more fostering opportunities to its organization this year. The nonprofit organization has been operating in Phelps County since 2008. Between October 2021-22, HAR placed 33 dogs and 20-25 cats in adoptive homes. It also helped find new homes for 15 to 20 dogs and numerous cats and helped search for lost pets.
HOLDREGE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy