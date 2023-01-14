Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia girls basketball handles Kearney Catholic at home
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Cecilia girls basketball hosted Kearney Catholic Saturday. The Hawkettes improved to 13-2 in a 45-29 win over the Stars. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia boys basketball defends nest in 12-point win over Stars
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Cecilia boys basketball hosted Kearney Catholic Saturday. The Bluehawks defeated the Stars 46-34. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
News Channel Nebraska
Two-vehicle accident in Kearney County sends two to hospital
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska responded to a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon. The Kearney Sheriff's Office said that around 12:20 p.m., they were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident near the junction of Highway 6 and Highway 44. A Hastings woman was driving west in a Lexus RX350 and...
KETV.com
Two men die after plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night
AUBURN, Neb. — Two men died in a plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night, according to authorities. Around 11 p.m., the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about a missing small plane that was headed to the Auburn airport from Lincoln. According to law enforcement,...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Kearney Hub
Weather Service issues storm watch, warning ahead of snowfall in Kearney area
The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Winter Storm Watch ahead of expected snow. The service said in its advisory the watch and warning areas include Buffalo, Hall, Howard, Merrick, Hamilton, Adams, Phelps, Adams, Clasy, Furnas, Harland, Franklin, Webster, Phillips, Smith, Rooks, Nance and Nuckolls counties. In a...
Kearney Hub
Holdrege Animal Rescue hopes to add foster homes
HOLDREGE – The Holdrege Animal Rescue is hoping to add more fostering opportunities to its organization this year. The nonprofit organization has been operating in Phelps County since 2008. Between October 2021-22, HAR placed 33 dogs and 20-25 cats in adoptive homes. It also helped find new homes for 15 to 20 dogs and numerous cats and helped search for lost pets.
