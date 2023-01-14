Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia girls basketball handles Kearney Catholic at home
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Cecilia girls basketball hosted Kearney Catholic Saturday. The Hawkettes improved to 13-2 in a 45-29 win over the Stars. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Kearney boys basketball blows by Omaha Bryan late in win
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney boys basketball took on Omaha Bryan on the road Saturday. The Bearcats defeated the Bears 76-69. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Adams Central girls basketball stays unbeaten in rout of Doniphan-Trumbull
DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central girls basketball took its perfect record on the road Saturday for a matchup with Doniphan-Trumbull. The Patriots beat the Cardinals 56-11 to remain undefeated on the year. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Elm Creek boys basketball earns road rout over Kenesaw
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - Elm Creek boys basketball traveled to face Kenesaw Saturday. The Buffaloes stampeded over the Blue Devils in a 70-39 win. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
UNK men’s basketball drops two-point heartbreaker to Fort Hays State
HAYS, Kan. (Press Release) - All-American candidate Kaleb Hammeke converted a layup with 6.5 seconds left to cap a 14-6 game ending run and help Fort Hays State past Nebraska Kearney, 57-55, Saturday evening in Kansas. The 138th all-time meeting between the Lopers and Tigers, Hays (12-5, 7-4) moves to...
KSNB Local4
KABA host 40th annual home builders show
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Finding the right service service needs for your home is a process; one organization tried to make that a little easier. Kearney Area Builders Association is hosting their 40th annual Kearney Home Builders Show at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Over 80 vendors packed into the fairgrounds...
KSNB Local4
Police searching for missing Aurora couple
GIPD’s Chief Falldorf “flying” into retirement. It’s the end of an era at the Grand Island Police Department, as Chief Robert Falldorf ends a decades-long career with GIPD. Draft Horse Shows return to Fonner Park. Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST. History was made...
KSNB Local4
Draft Horse Shows return to Fonner Park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - History was made at Fonner Park, as horses galloped to put on a show. The first ever Thunder on the Prairie Draft Horse Show was held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Five Points Bank Arena on Saturday. There were 16 exhibitors in the...
Kearney Hub
Weather Service issues storm watch, warning ahead of snowfall in Kearney area
The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Winter Storm Watch ahead of expected snow. The service said in its advisory the watch and warning areas include Buffalo, Hall, Howard, Merrick, Hamilton, Adams, Phelps, Adams, Clasy, Furnas, Harland, Franklin, Webster, Phillips, Smith, Rooks, Nance and Nuckolls counties. In a...
2 dead in small plane crash Wednesday night in SE Nebraska
The National Transportation and Safety Board plans to investigate a plane crash Wednesday night that killed two people in far southeast Nebraska.
foxnebraska.com
Pet of the Week: Rudolph
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Rudolph at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hi there, my name is Rudolph! I am a handsome bulldog mix looking to find my forever home! I was brought to the shelter as a stray with my friend Chesnut and neither of us were ever reclaimed by our owners. Nothing about our past is known, but what we do know is we both are full of energy and love to give! I have already had some training as I know how to sit and I do a good job keeping my kennel clean! I am very treat motivated so teaching me new things shouldn’t be too difficult! I am a very sweet and lovable dog who would make a great addition to the right family! I will need to meet any other dogs or kids in the home just to make sure it’s a good fit. If you are interested in meeting me or have any questions, please call or stop by the shelter during our open hours!
KSNB Local4
YWCA Grand Island offers digital-literacy coaching
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - YWCA of Grand Island is providing Digital Literacy Coaching using the Northstar Digital Literacy Program. The Northstar Digital Literacy Curriculum, offered through YWCA of Grand Island, hopes to help adults acquire the skills they need in the workplace. “People without basic computer skills are at...
News Channel Nebraska
Two-vehicle accident in Kearney County sends two to hospital
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska responded to a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon. The Kearney Sheriff's Office said that around 12:20 p.m., they were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident near the junction of Highway 6 and Highway 44. A Hastings woman was driving west in a Lexus RX350 and...
Kearney Hub
New Tommy's Express Car Wash will open in Kearney in mid-March
KEARNEY – Ben Conover and his partner Matt Preister are all in on Kearney’s car wash business. Sometime around mid-March, when they open their bright red Tommy’s Express Car Wash in north Kearney, they’ll know if their investment of time and money was worth it. Conover...
NebraskaTV
Family of missing couple Bob and Loveda Proctor asks for public's help
AURORA, Neb. — The search continues as the Nebraska State Patrol and other agencies work together to find Bob and Loveda Proctor of Aurora. The State Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Central Nebraska. The Aurora Police Department is attempting to locate Robert M. Proctor who is...
KSNB Local4
Howard Co. cockfighting suspects moving through courts
ST. PAUL, Neb. (KSNB) - Six of the 10 men accused of cockfighting were scheduled for probable cause hearings next month in Howard County Court. They were Eduardo Alcantar, Jose Reyes Jimenez, Martin Montelongo, Jorge Rodriguez and Jesus Serrano Sanchez, all of Grand Island and Angel Gutierrez, of Chapman. Each appeared for an initial court hearing Wednesday in St. Paul and were scheduled for probable cause hearings Feb. 22.
1011now.com
50,000 suspected fentanyl pills recovered after traffic stop in central Nebraska
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two Arizona men after locating approximately 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Aurora. The incident occurred Thursday, at approximately 8:30 a.m., when a trooper observed an eastbound Toyota Tacoma improperly pass a...
Kearney Hub
Holdrege Animal Rescue hopes to add foster homes
HOLDREGE – The Holdrege Animal Rescue is hoping to add more fostering opportunities to its organization this year. The nonprofit organization has been operating in Phelps County since 2008. Between October 2021-22, HAR placed 33 dogs and 20-25 cats in adoptive homes. It also helped find new homes for 15 to 20 dogs and numerous cats and helped search for lost pets.
KSNB Local4
Experts give home buying tips for 2023
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re looking into buying a home in 2023, local experts say there are three key factors to be aware of. Those include finding a realtor, a great lender and educating yourself about the market. Wood Bros Realty says housing market prices are still very fluid, but the average home in Grand Island is more than $350,000. They also said having professional help can enhance your home buying experience.
Comments / 0