St. Cecilia girls basketball handles Kearney Catholic at home
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Cecilia girls basketball hosted Kearney Catholic Saturday. The Hawkettes improved to 13-2 in a 45-29 win over the Stars. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Kearney boys basketball blows by Omaha Bryan late in win
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney boys basketball took on Omaha Bryan on the road Saturday. The Bearcats defeated the Bears 76-69. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
St. Cecilia boys basketball defends nest in 12-point win over Stars
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Cecilia boys basketball hosted Kearney Catholic Saturday. The Bluehawks defeated the Stars 46-34. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Schmitt hits game-winner as No. 19 UNK women’s basketball survives Tigers
HAYS, Kan. (Press Release) - Redshirt junior point guard Sarah Schmitt hit a driving layup with 8.8 seconds left and redshirt senior forward Shiloh McCool played solid defense in the waning seconds to help No. 19 Nebraska Kearney get past rival Fort Hays State, 53-52, Saturday afternoon in Gross Memorial Coliseum.
Former UNK safety Mandelko returning as ST coordinator, DL coach
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Kearney head football coach Ryan Held announced today that Jake Mandelko is the Lopers new special teams coordinator and defensive line coach. The Lexington native is a former standout safety for the Lopers, earning All-Region honors as a senior in 2009. He is a...
UNK men’s basketball drops two-point heartbreaker to Fort Hays State
HAYS, Kan. (Press Release) - All-American candidate Kaleb Hammeke converted a layup with 6.5 seconds left to cap a 14-6 game ending run and help Fort Hays State past Nebraska Kearney, 57-55, Saturday evening in Kansas. The 138th all-time meeting between the Lopers and Tigers, Hays (12-5, 7-4) moves to...
KABA host 40th annual home builders show
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Finding the right service service needs for your home is a process; one organization tried to make that a little easier. Kearney Area Builders Association is hosting their 40th annual Kearney Home Builders Show at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Over 80 vendors packed into the fairgrounds...
Draft Horse Shows return to Fonner Park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - History was made at Fonner Park, as horses galloped to put on a show. The first ever Thunder on the Prairie Draft Horse Show was held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Five Points Bank Arena on Saturday. There were 16 exhibitors in the...
Police searching for missing Aurora couple
GIPD’s Chief Falldorf “flying” into retirement. It’s the end of an era at the Grand Island Police Department, as Chief Robert Falldorf ends a decades-long career with GIPD. Draft Horse Shows return to Fonner Park. Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST. History was made...
Two-vehicle accident in Kearney County sends two to hospital
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska responded to a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon. The Kearney Sheriff's Office said that around 12:20 p.m., they were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident near the junction of Highway 6 and Highway 44. A Hastings woman was driving west in a Lexus RX350 and...
Pet of the Week: Rudolph
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Rudolph at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hi there, my name is Rudolph! I am a handsome bulldog mix looking to find my forever home! I was brought to the shelter as a stray with my friend Chesnut and neither of us were ever reclaimed by our owners. Nothing about our past is known, but what we do know is we both are full of energy and love to give! I have already had some training as I know how to sit and I do a good job keeping my kennel clean! I am very treat motivated so teaching me new things shouldn’t be too difficult! I am a very sweet and lovable dog who would make a great addition to the right family! I will need to meet any other dogs or kids in the home just to make sure it’s a good fit. If you are interested in meeting me or have any questions, please call or stop by the shelter during our open hours!
Weather Service issues storm watch, warning ahead of snowfall in Kearney area
The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Winter Storm Watch ahead of expected snow. The service said in its advisory the watch and warning areas include Buffalo, Hall, Howard, Merrick, Hamilton, Adams, Phelps, Adams, Clasy, Furnas, Harland, Franklin, Webster, Phillips, Smith, Rooks, Nance and Nuckolls counties. In a...
YWCA Grand Island offers digital-literacy coaching
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - YWCA of Grand Island is providing Digital Literacy Coaching using the Northstar Digital Literacy Program. The Northstar Digital Literacy Curriculum, offered through YWCA of Grand Island, hopes to help adults acquire the skills they need in the workplace. “People without basic computer skills are at...
50,000 suspected fentanyl pills recovered after traffic stop in central Nebraska
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two Arizona men after locating approximately 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Aurora. The incident occurred Thursday, at approximately 8:30 a.m., when a trooper observed an eastbound Toyota Tacoma improperly pass a...
Experts give home buying tips for 2023
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re looking into buying a home in 2023, local experts say there are three key factors to be aware of. Those include finding a realtor, a great lender and educating yourself about the market. Wood Bros Realty says housing market prices are still very fluid, but the average home in Grand Island is more than $350,000. They also said having professional help can enhance your home buying experience.
