247Sports
TCU DBs Keeyon Stewart, D'Arco Perkins-McAllister enter NCAA transfer portal
TCU cornerback Keeyon Stewart and safety D'Arco Perkins-McAllister entered the NCAA transfer portal, 247Sports has learned. Stewart just finished his fourth season with the Horned Frogs. He originally signed as a three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting cycle, rated the No. 181 player in Texas by way of Houston North Shore. Perkins-McAllister is a former four-star signee from the 2021 class out of Nashville (Tenn.) Stratford Comprehensive and played in 10 games this season with 10 tackles.
Kendal Briles being eyed by TCU, sources say
After Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles' rollercoaster courtship by Mississippi State ended just over a week ago, multiple sources now say there is another Briles suitor to watch in national championship game runner-up TCU. HornedFrogBlitz publisher Jeremy Clark was first to report the interest. Briles previously made his first tweet...
heartlandcollegesports.com
TCU Fans React to News Kendal Briles May End Up in Fort Worth
The TCU Horned Frogs are in the market for a new offensive coordinator following Garrett Riley’s departure for Clemson. And on Saturday it was reported by Frogs Today that Arkansas OC Kendal Briles is the leading candidate to become the next TCU offensive coordinator. The reported added that while...
247Sports
Duncanville CB Spencer commits to SMU
The SMU football team added to his high school recruiting class with the commitment of Duncanville cornerback Lamodrick Spencer on Sunday night. Spencer and the Panthers won the Class 6A Division I state championship this past season after reaching the title game a year ago. He had one tackle in this year's game and a tackle assist in last year's state championship.
heartlandcollegesports.com
TCU Closing in on Kendal Briles to be Next Offensive Coordinator: Report
The TCU Horned Frogs are looking to lock up their next offensive coordinator and may have found him in Arkansas’ Kendal Briles. According to Frogs Today, Briles is the leading candidate to become the next TCU offensive coordinator, and while no deal is finalized, Briles is “leaning towards” leaving the Razorbacks to take on the same position with the Horned Frogs.
247Sports
A leader emerging for OC position at TCU?
TCU is looking for a new offensive coordinator with the departure of Garrett Riley. Here's a look at some of the candidates they could be pursuing.
Radio Ink
Hal Jay Says He Needs Heart Transplant
Dallas-area morning news host Hal Jay announced Monday morning that he is at an area hospital awaiting a heart transplant. Jay called in to the WBAP (820 AM) morning show from his hospital bed at Baylor Medical Center, where he is waiting for the transplant. During the interview, Jay said...
Ricky’s Hot Chicken Planning Plano Spot
Mid-2023 could be the opening date of this new location.
dallasexpress.com
Notable Stained Glass in North Texas
Home to many notable pieces of architecture, art displays, and more, North Texas also has some of the most beautiful vintage-stained glass, which is accessible for public viewing in numerous places. KERA News listed what it considers the top eight places to find stained glass in North Texas, from restaurants...
dallasexpress.com
Buc-ee’s Breaking Ground on Local Location
Buc-ee’s has announced that they will be breaking ground in Hillsboro for their seventh North Texas location. Speculation about this location began in April 2022 after the convenience store and gas station chain purchased the land in Hillsboro. The newest travel center will be located at 165 State Highway...
This Is What Texans Really Want at the New Universal Studios Park
With the announcement of the new Universal Studios park coming to Frisco, Texas, many theme park fans are excited. However, that excitement tends to dwindle once they hear the actual plans for the park. Rather than appealing to a wide range of ages, including adults, like the other Universal parks...
North Texas resident $3 million richer after Mega Millions lottery win
Winning is on top of everyone's mind in Texas as the Dallas Cowboys gear up for the NFL Playoffs and someone in North Texas got the winning off to a head start with a massive seven-figure lottery win.
starlocalmedia.com
See how Allen's Eagle stadium has been a gathering point for the community over the last decade
Like a colosseum standing on the corner of Exchange Parkway and North Greenville Avenue, Allen ISD's Eagle Stadium has been the gathering place for Allen residents and sports fans for a decade now. Residents, students, parents and school staff have gathered to cheer on Allen High School’s athletes skirmishing against...
dallasexaminer.com
Statewide HBCU Battle of the Bands Competition comes to Globe Life Park for MLK weekend
Philanthropist Roland Parrish is hosting an HBCU Battle of the Bands competition as part of the MLK weekend Activities. Band members in the Dallas area will have an opportunity to showcase their skills and receive scholarships this weekend during the second statewide Battle of the Band competition. The Band Audition...
'They're a maniac': These are your top Dallas 'red flags'
DALLAS — The best place for a very Dallas conversation has to be the Dallas subreddit. Honestly, where else will you get an in-depth discussion on "Which Taco Bell in the Metroplex has the most gourmet menu?" Or this offering, also from this week: "Where is the fanciest Target in the metroplex?" Or (and we've all been here before) this: "ALLERGIES."
TX Family Terrified to Go Outside After Bobcat Caught on Camera
What's up with wild cats getting out and about in Texas these days?. First, it was the biggest news story in Dallas over the weekend when the Dallas Zoo announced it had to close it'd door to find a missing snow leopard. Thankfully the leopard was found safe within the zoo compound.
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lavon Lake in Texas?
Texas is home to hundreds of lakes, reservoirs, and rivers, all with a unique history. Many of the lakes seen in Texas are man-made, often for the purpose of flood control, water management, or hydroelectricity. Today, we are going to take a look at one of the larger man-made lakes in the state, Lavon Lake. Let’s learn all about Lake Lavon, including its depth, history, and current uses!
csengineermag.com
McCarthy Moves Dallas Headquarters to New Office
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved their Dallas office to a new location at 3400 N Central Expressway in Richardson. The new office, located in the CityLine mixed-use development, will also serve as headquarters for McCarthy’s parent company, Genuine McCarthy Enterprises and its associated subsidiaries. McCarthy has been building...
Famous hot dog restaurant Portillo's opens first location in Dallas
Fans of hot dogs and beef steak sandwiches will be excited that one of Chicago's most famous restaurants, Portillo's, will open the door to its first location in Dallas this week.
theboxhouston.com
A Universal Studios Theme Park is Coming To Texas!
The Lone Star State just keeps getting cooler. Texas has been selected as the site for the next Universal Studios theme park. Universal Parks & Resorts—the theme park owned entertainment giant NBC Universal—acquired land in Frisco, Texas last month for a kids-themed park which will include a 300-room family-friendly hotel.
