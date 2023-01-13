After a slow start out of the gate, the Seaford girls’ basketball team is finding its rhythm heading toward the home stretch of the season. The Vikings, who began the season 1-3, entered the week winners of seven of their last nine games and are 4-1 in Conference B2. With three weeks left in the regular season, Seaford is in the mix to the top seed for the upcoming five-team Class B playoffs, which would earn it a first round bye.

