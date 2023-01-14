Read full article on original website
mnhockeyhub.com
From the best in Class 1A: ‘We pretty much did make history tonight’
No. 1 Warroad defeats No. 2 Hermantown, stopping a 103-game streak with inspiration usually reserved for a rivalry. Garrett Hennum’s goal in the third period Saturday helped Warroad remain undefeated. (Loren Nelson, LegacyHockeyPhotography.com)
Minnesota Boy Scout Sleeps Outside for 1,000 Nights In a Row
14-year-old Isaac Ortman from Duluth is a Boy Scout who is taking his scouting journey seriously. Recently, Issac has surpassed the mark of sleeping outside for 1,000 consecutive nights. This started back when Issac was only 11 years old. At his family's cabin, Issac slept outside for five nights in...
Is It Cheaper To Fly Out Of Duluth Or Minneapolis?
I know it's a long time ago now, but I remember flying out of Duluth prior to 9/11 and it was a very similar price to flying out of Minneapolis. After that tragic day, prices for out of the Twin Ports seemed to jump up significantly. I fly on commercial...
krrw.com
Minnesota Man Free After 25-Year Wrongful Imprisonment
(Moose Lake, MN) — A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state’s Attorney General’s office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project. Reviewers found that the 63-year-old had been convicted based on “erroneous and incomplete evidence.” He was found guilty in July 1998 of murdering his wife Jane Rhodes, who drowned during a nighttime boat ride with him on Green Lake in Spicer, Minnesota in 1996.
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News
The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
kdal610.com
MLK Tribute Events In Duluth
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Martin Luther King Day in Duluth will include several tribute events on Monday. From 7 a-m to 9:30 a-m, a free community breakfast will be held at the First United Methodist Church featuring a brief local program and then a viewing of a Minneapolis broadcast that features Valerie Jarrett, the CEO of the Barack Obama Foundation.
boreal.org
'A huge concern': December storm did long-term damage to state's forests
Photo: Heavy, damaging snow forced trees to bow and break on the Yukon Trail outside of Two Harbors, Minn. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Visit the MPR News site here to read about how the winter storms in December have caused long-term damage to state forests (including along the north shore).
WDIO-TV
Recipe: Duluth Grill’s Biscuits and Gravy
Dan Lefebvre, a managing partner at Duluth Grill, shows us how to make Biscuits and Gravy. It’s perfect for a winter brunch. In separate pot add mill, water, black pepper, sage, salt, chicken base and bring to a boil Add browned sausage and drippings to pot. Once fat is...
boreal.org
Wintry mess on Monday
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • January 15, 2023. A wintry mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain will arrive on Monday morning. While amounts will generally be light (T-2" of snow total), slick conditions are possible for the Monday morning commute across much of the Northland.
Family displaced after fire destroys camper in Esko
ESKO, Minn. -- A family is without a home after a fire destroyed their camper Saturday afternoon at a Northern Minnesota campground.Authorities say Carlton County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a camper fire at Knife Island Campground in Esko shortly before 5 p.m.Firefighters say they were able to get the two occupants -- a 24-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl - safely out of the camper.The American Red Cross is assisting the family displaced by the fire.The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Carlton County Sheriff's Office.
WDIO-TV
One person in the hospital after Superior structure fire
On Saturday, January 4th The Superior Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 4721 E 2nd St. around 5:45. The report was called in from someone still in the home. When crews arrived to the scene the found the fire venting from the 2nd story at the front of the structure.
