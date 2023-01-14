ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

WILX-TV

Drag racing believed to be cause of crash that shut down US-127

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities believe drag racing was the cause of a crash on US-127 near Rives Township that hospitalized four people. The crash happened at about 1 p.m. Saturday on the southbound lanes of US-127, near Berry Road. The Jackson County SHeriff’s Office had to shut down the highway in both directions for several hours between Bellvue and Berry roads.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Deputies arrest Lansing man in theft of construction materials

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a new home under construction in Marion Township about the theft of building materials. The owners of the home were there when a silver pickup entered onto the property, someone loaded several boxes of siding into the pickup, and left heading north on D-19.
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man arrested after allegedly driving stolen truck in Livingston Co.

A 26-year-old Detroit man was arrested Saturday after fleeing from sheriff's deputies in Livingston County in a pickup truck that had been reported stolen. A deputy on patrol on Interstate 96 in Howell Township at about 7 p.m. checked the registration of a 2023 Ram pickup and the report came back that it had been stolen from a car factory's parking lot in Sterling Heights in December. As he drove closer to the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop, the pickup's driver abruptly exited the freeway onto Highland Road.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Body found burned inside vehicle after fatal crash on I-75

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a body was found inside a burning vehicle after a crash on I-75. The incident happened at about 5:50 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, on northbound I-75 and Dixie Highway in Springfield Township. According to Michigan State Police, troopers received reports of a brush fire on I-75, and when the Springfield Township Fire Department arrived at the scene, they discovered it was a vehicle and called state police.A body was recovered from the vehicle once the fire was put out. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was traveling northbound on I-75, lost control of the vehicle, and ran off the road, crashing into a tree. The car caught fire in the crash. Troopers say they are working to identify the driver. The medical examiner is waiting for dental records to aid the identification.Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Metro North Post at 248-584-5740. 
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

Mother, 2 sons found dead in overgrown park in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother and her two sons died over the weekend after taking refuge in an overgrown park in Pontiac. Multiple sources confirmed with FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack the Oakland County Sheriff's office is investigating the deaths, saying the mother was in the midst of a mental health crisis and was wandering from home to home and knocking on doors over the weekend looking for food.
PONTIAC, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Mother and 2 children found frozen to death in Pontiac

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: A mother and two of her children were found frozen to death in a field in Pontiac on Sunday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Monica Cannady, 35, “believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it” before...
PONTIAC, MI
13abc.com

Inmate dies in Monroe County Jail

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - An inmate died Sunday morning at the Monroe County Jail after corrections officers found him hanging in his cell, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Authorities found the inmate at 11:49 a.m. Sunday and began administering CPR. First responders with the Monroe City...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: 1 dead, argument turns shooting in a home on Detroit's east side

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - An argument turned into a deadly shooting inside a home on Detroit's east side Sunday morning. "I am not used to everything that's happening now," said Toforaya Williams, a neighbor. "This is just sad to hear something like this," Williams said. According to Detroit police,...
DETROIT, MI

