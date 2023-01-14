(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a body was found inside a burning vehicle after a crash on I-75. The incident happened at about 5:50 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, on northbound I-75 and Dixie Highway in Springfield Township. According to Michigan State Police, troopers received reports of a brush fire on I-75, and when the Springfield Township Fire Department arrived at the scene, they discovered it was a vehicle and called state police.A body was recovered from the vehicle once the fire was put out. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was traveling northbound on I-75, lost control of the vehicle, and ran off the road, crashing into a tree. The car caught fire in the crash. Troopers say they are working to identify the driver. The medical examiner is waiting for dental records to aid the identification.Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Metro North Post at 248-584-5740.

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO