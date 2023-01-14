Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Drag racing believed to be cause of crash that shut down US-127
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities believe drag racing was the cause of a crash on US-127 near Rives Township that hospitalized four people. The crash happened at about 1 p.m. Saturday on the southbound lanes of US-127, near Berry Road. The Jackson County SHeriff’s Office had to shut down the highway in both directions for several hours between Bellvue and Berry roads.
thelivingstonpost.com
Deputies arrest Lansing man in theft of construction materials
At approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a new home under construction in Marion Township about the theft of building materials. The owners of the home were there when a silver pickup entered onto the property, someone loaded several boxes of siding into the pickup, and left heading north on D-19.
fox2detroit.com
Stretch of Merriman Road closed over Hines Park in Westland until late fall
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Drivers on Merriman Road in Westland will need to take a detour for a while. Merriman over Hines Drive is closed between Warren Road and Hawthorne Drive for a bridge replacement project that started Jan. 9. Construction is expected to be completed by late fall.
Detroit News
Detroit man arrested after allegedly driving stolen truck in Livingston Co.
A 26-year-old Detroit man was arrested Saturday after fleeing from sheriff's deputies in Livingston County in a pickup truck that had been reported stolen. A deputy on patrol on Interstate 96 in Howell Township at about 7 p.m. checked the registration of a 2023 Ram pickup and the report came back that it had been stolen from a car factory's parking lot in Sterling Heights in December. As he drove closer to the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop, the pickup's driver abruptly exited the freeway onto Highland Road.
Body found burned inside vehicle after fatal crash on I-75
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a body was found inside a burning vehicle after a crash on I-75. The incident happened at about 5:50 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, on northbound I-75 and Dixie Highway in Springfield Township. According to Michigan State Police, troopers received reports of a brush fire on I-75, and when the Springfield Township Fire Department arrived at the scene, they discovered it was a vehicle and called state police.A body was recovered from the vehicle once the fire was put out. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was traveling northbound on I-75, lost control of the vehicle, and ran off the road, crashing into a tree. The car caught fire in the crash. Troopers say they are working to identify the driver. The medical examiner is waiting for dental records to aid the identification.Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Metro North Post at 248-584-5740.
fox2detroit.com
Mother, 2 sons found dead in overgrown park in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother and her two sons died over the weekend after taking refuge in an overgrown park in Pontiac. Multiple sources confirmed with FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack the Oakland County Sheriff's office is investigating the deaths, saying the mother was in the midst of a mental health crisis and was wandering from home to home and knocking on doors over the weekend looking for food.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Jan. 15
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. West Summit Street: The road between Main Street and Wildt Street/Hiscock Street is closing starting at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16. Corby Energy Services, on...
Lansing police catch driver with stolen car, more
What started as a 911 call from a Lansing man turned into an alleged thief's arrest.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Investigation underway after mother, 2 children found dead -- and more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Mother, 2 children found dead in Pontiac; Oakland County officials investigating. A mother and two children were found dead in Pontiac over the weekend, sparking...
Multiple people hospitalized after Jackson County car crash
A collision of two cars on U.S. 127 north of Jackson injured four people on Saturday, MLive reports.
UpNorthLive.com
Mother and 2 children found frozen to death in Pontiac
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: A mother and two of her children were found frozen to death in a field in Pontiac on Sunday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Monica Cannady, 35, “believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it” before...
Officer shoots, injures 'heavily armed' man at Detroit gas station
A man who police say was heavily armed and moving around erratically in a gas station in Detroit was shot by an officer this morning. The incident happened at a station near 8 Mile and Berg Road.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Unidentified: Young woman found shot in head, buried in Washtenaw County 38 years ago
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – She was shot in the head and found buried in Washtenaw County. Police still don’t know who she is or who killed her 38 years after her body was discovered. Washtenaw County Jane Doe is believed to have died in 1984. Her body was...
Man driving 114 mph along I-696 caught with loaded handgun
MACOMB COUNTY, MI – A 31-year-old Warren man was arrested after police found a loaded handgun in his vehicle during a traffic stop, Michigan State Police reported. Troopers stopped the driver around 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, along eastbound I-696 in Macomb County. Police said the man was traveling 114 mph in a 70 mph zone.
Driver dead after losing control of car on I-75 in Oakland County, slamming into tree: MSP
One person is dead after a fiery crash along I-75 in northern Oakland County Saturday morning. A passerby reported seeing a brush fire along the freeway. Authorities arrived and discovered the car.
State Police: Shots fired at Livingston County mall, five in custody
State Police said shots were fired during an attempt to stop “an organized retail fraud” at an Ulta Beauty store around 8 p.m. Thursday. There were no injuries to the officers, suspects or public, Michigan State Police said.
13abc.com
Inmate dies in Monroe County Jail
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - An inmate died Sunday morning at the Monroe County Jail after corrections officers found him hanging in his cell, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Authorities found the inmate at 11:49 a.m. Sunday and began administering CPR. First responders with the Monroe City...
Detroit police: suspect who robbed CVS on city's west side used cardboard to cover license plate as he fled
Police are asking for tips finding a man accused of robbing a CVS store on Detroit’s northwest side last weekend. The suspect fled the scene in a car that had its license plate covered with cardboard.
fox2detroit.com
Police: 1 dead, argument turns shooting in a home on Detroit's east side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - An argument turned into a deadly shooting inside a home on Detroit's east side Sunday morning. "I am not used to everything that's happening now," said Toforaya Williams, a neighbor. "This is just sad to hear something like this," Williams said. According to Detroit police,...
Officer involved shooting, five taken into custody during robbery of Ulta Beauty near Brighton
State Police said shots were fired during an attempt to stop “an organized retail fraud” at an Ulta Beauty store around 8 p.m. Thursday. There were no injuries to the officers, suspects or public, Michigan State Police said.
