KTVU FOX 2

Body found floating near Ferry Building: San Francisco police

SAN FRANCISCO - A body was found floating in the San Francisco Bay near the Ferry Building on Sunday. Officers responded to the area of Embarcadero and Ferry Plaza around 10:11 a.m. and recovered the body. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Foul play is not...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Massive California mudslide prompts evacuations in Berkeley Hills

A mudslide in the Berkeley Hills prompted the evacuation of about ten homes. Emergency crews responded to the area of Middlefield Road, Wildcat Canyon Road and The Spiral at about 7 a.m. as mud and debris were shifting in the area. Residents were evacuated, and all three roads were closed due to the slide.
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Multiple mudslides leave damage in Oakland/Berkeley Hills; Evacuation alert issued

BERKELEY -- Large mudslides in the Oakland/Berkeley Hills Monday morning damaged buildings, blocked roads, and prompted the evacuation of some residents in the area.Berkeley police issued an alert shortly after 9 a.m. to residents in the area of Wildcat Canyon Road, Middlefield Road, and The Spiral advising them to prepare to evacuate following the slide.Chopper video showed a wall of mud up to the roof of one home in the area, with an adjacent outbuilding pushed off its foundation.Berkeleyside reported seven homes were evacuated in the Park Hills neighborhood. Berkeley police updated its alert to say no additional evacuations were...
BERKELEY, CA
SFist

A 70-year-old San Francisco Woman Died After Tree Branch Fell on Her in Golden Gate Park Saturday Evening

An elderly San Francisco woman who was out jogging in Golden Gate Park on Saturday evening was reportedly struck by a falling tree branch and died, KRON4 reported. San Francisco Police reportedly responded to a 911 call at 5:15 p.m. Satruday and found the unresponsive jogger, according to KTVU. She was near John F. Kennedy Drive and 30th Avenue, near the Lindley Meadow part of Golden Gate Park, next to a large branch.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

World War II military structure falls on to Bay Area beach

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - A World War II era military structure slid hundreds of feet down a San Francisco beach on Monday. According to experts, recent wet weather led to a landslide at Fort Funston beach and caused the structure to slide down a cliff, and eventually resting near the water.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Santa Clara County Evacuation Warnings Expanded South of Gilroy

Santa Clara County expanded existing evacuation warnings to residents in the watershed areas along Bloomfield Avenue south of Gilroy. The new evacuation zone includes Bloomfield Avenue between Highway 25 and Highway 152 and south of Bloomfield to the county line, officials said. The prior evacuation warning zone was expanded due...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

beyondchron.org

Will Berkeley Make History by Upzoning Affluent Neighborhoods?

The Berkeley City Council can make history on January 18. The Council can upzone affluent neighborhoods not just for affordable housing—which San Jose and other cities have done—but also for market rate apartments. The upzoning is connected to the Housing Element, which requires Berkeley to build 9000 new...
BERKELEY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Alameda County Resident was Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Selling Fentanyl in the San Francisco’s Tenderloin

January 15, 2023 – SAN FRANCISCO – Jose Alvarado, a/k/a Chepe, was sentenced on Friday to 48 months in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl in San. Francisco’s Tenderloin District and for possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Acting Special Agent in Charge Bob P. Beris. The sentence was handed down by United States District Judge Charles R. Breyer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

