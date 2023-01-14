Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Ambulance stolen in San Francisco chased by CHP through San Mateo, Alameda counties
San Francisco Fire Department said an ambulance was stolen from the city's Sunset District while responding to a medical emergency Monday night. Officials said California Highway Patrol pursued the vehicle in San Mateo and Alameda counties. The pursuit was discontinued and the ambulance was later found in Oakland.
KTVU FOX 2
Body found floating near Ferry Building: San Francisco police
SF art gallery owner apologizes hours after forum held condemning him for spraying unhoused person
Religious and community leaders from across San Francisco are discussing an ugly incident caught on video, showing an unhoused person being hosed down by a frustrated business owner.
KTVU FOX 2
Massive California mudslide prompts evacuations in Berkeley Hills
A mudslide in the Berkeley Hills prompted the evacuation of about ten homes. Emergency crews responded to the area of Middlefield Road, Wildcat Canyon Road and The Spiral at about 7 a.m. as mud and debris were shifting in the area. Residents were evacuated, and all three roads were closed due to the slide.
Multiple mudslides leave damage in Oakland/Berkeley Hills; Evacuation alert issued
SFist
A 70-year-old San Francisco Woman Died After Tree Branch Fell on Her in Golden Gate Park Saturday Evening
An elderly San Francisco woman who was out jogging in Golden Gate Park on Saturday evening was reportedly struck by a falling tree branch and died, KRON4 reported. San Francisco Police reportedly responded to a 911 call at 5:15 p.m. Satruday and found the unresponsive jogger, according to KTVU. She was near John F. Kennedy Drive and 30th Avenue, near the Lindley Meadow part of Golden Gate Park, next to a large branch.
KTVU FOX 2
World War II military structure falls on to Bay Area beach
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - A World War II era military structure slid hundreds of feet down a San Francisco beach on Monday. According to experts, recent wet weather led to a landslide at Fort Funston beach and caused the structure to slide down a cliff, and eventually resting near the water.
KTVU FOX 2
Neighbors in Santa Cruz work to save road so they aren't trapped
Just off Highway 17 at Glenwood Drive in the Santa Cruz mountains a massive sinkhole has opened. Neighbors in the area are working to keep a culvert drain from clogging up and flooding the road so they won't be trapped with no way out.
SFist
MLK Day Around the Bay: Two Dozen Cars Get Flat Tires From Pothole on 101
In honor of MLK Day, Caltrain’s NorCalMLK Celebration locomotive took a festive trip today from San Jose to San Francisco. It's the first time the free commemorative ride, which dates back to the 1980s, has happened in three years. [Mercury News]. The CHP is seeking the public's help in...
KTVU FOX 2
Pothole on 101 in Redwood City leads to dozens of flat tires
Potholes seem to be reappearing on Bay Area roadways from the wet weather. In Redwood City on Monday, a pothole lead to dozens of flat tires.
NBC Bay Area
Santa Clara County Evacuation Warnings Expanded South of Gilroy
Santa Clara County expanded existing evacuation warnings to residents in the watershed areas along Bloomfield Avenue south of Gilroy. The new evacuation zone includes Bloomfield Avenue between Highway 25 and Highway 152 and south of Bloomfield to the county line, officials said. The prior evacuation warning zone was expanded due...
One stabbed in Mission District, victim has life-threatening injuries
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A male victim has life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in San Francisco’s Mission District Monday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4 News. Officers responded to the 2600 block of Mission Street for a stabbing at about 3:13 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying on the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Neighbors in Santa Cruz work to save road after 30-feet deep sink hole opens up nearby
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Santa Cruz County is still being hit hard by the storm systems moving through the Bay Area. Residents there are grappling with flooding, crumbling roads, and coastal damage as we head into the next round of heavy rainstorms. The rain has been coming down steadily for...
Body pulled from water near San Francisco Ferry Building
beyondchron.org
Will Berkeley Make History by Upzoning Affluent Neighborhoods?
The Berkeley City Council can make history on January 18. The Council can upzone affluent neighborhoods not just for affordable housing—which San Jose and other cities have done—but also for market rate apartments. The upzoning is connected to the Housing Element, which requires Berkeley to build 9000 new...
SF woman sitting in car targeted in smash-and-grab robbery
Stunning video shows the moment a robbery suspect broke into a woman's car while she was still sitting in the driver's seat.
goldrushcam.com
Alameda County Resident was Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Selling Fentanyl in the San Francisco’s Tenderloin
January 15, 2023 – SAN FRANCISCO – Jose Alvarado, a/k/a Chepe, was sentenced on Friday to 48 months in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl in San. Francisco’s Tenderloin District and for possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Acting Special Agent in Charge Bob P. Beris. The sentence was handed down by United States District Judge Charles R. Breyer.
Mudslides force evacuations in Berkeley Hills
BERKELEY HILLS, Calif. (KRON) — The Berkeley Police Department issued an evacuation alert for residents who live in the Middlefield, the Spiral and Wildcat Canyon Road areas due to mudslides. The alert warns residents to prepare to evacuate the area. Mudslides, flooding and other weather-related issues have also caused several road closures around the Bay […]
KGO
Bay Area storm live updates: Santa Clara Co. extends evacuation warning to include more areas
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Intense storms that battered the San Francisco Bay Area for more than a week caused flooding, downed trees and power outages. A stronger Level 3 system arrived in the Bay Area Saturday. Now the region is facing residual effects as a result of the strong storm.
Study: South Bay city named ‘happiest' in US; 2 other Bay Area cities in Top 10
(KRON) — Last summer, one study said the “happiest” city in the United States is Concord. The study by HouseFresh gave the East Bay city the nod after giving it a “happiness score” of 79.1 out of 100. Another study released a few months later also determined a Bay Area city to be the “happiest” […]
