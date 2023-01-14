ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

travelawaits.com

World’s Largest Vow Renewal Happens In Vegas This March — How You Can Join

Las Vegas is already one of the most popular destinations for weddings and vow renewals. Now it’s looking to attract a massive turnout for a group vow renewal in March. “Forever Vegas: A Celebration of Love” is planned for the weekend of March 2-5. Organizers hope to make it the world’s largest vow renewal taking place at iconic Las Vegas venues.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

An Immaculate Luxury Home with Full Strip Views in Las Vegas for Sale at $2.5 Million

2000 Bogart Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 2000 Bogart Court, Las Vegas, Nevada is a one of a kind home situated on a cul-de-sac inside a private gated community featuring stunning finishes throughout with Limestone and hardwood flooring, quartzite fireplace, motorized window shades and grand 24” foot ceilings. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2000 Bogart Court, please contact Natalia Harris (Phone: 702-550-8602) at Las Vegas Sotheby’s International for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Punknews.org

First Punk Rock Bowling club show announced

Punk Rock Bowling has announced the first club show for this year. The Avengers, The Vibrators, The Venomous Pinks, Some Kind of Nightmare, and Unit F will be playing at the Backstage Bar and Billiards in Downtown Las Vegas on May 26. Punk Rock Bowling will take place May 26-29 in Downtown Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Actor Danny DeVito spotted at Las Vegas Strip, David Blaine show

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Actor, comedian, and filmmaker Danny DeVito was spotted on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday. DeVito spent the night with his family at Resorts World Las Vegas. According to Allied Global Marketing, he enjoyed dinner at the famed Crossroads Kitchen and, after, headed to the...
Fox5 KVVU

Registration opens for free Driver’s Edge program at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Driver’s Edge, a nonprofit “dedicated to saving lives behind the wheel,” has opened registration for the group’s first event of 2023. According to Driver’s Edge, the free half-day program will be offered on Feb. 10-12 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Those interested in participating must register for one session.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Thunderstorms delay flights; high winds continue in Las Vegas valley

A thunderstorm is moving across the Las Vegas valley from the southwest near Sandy Valley to the northeast near Nellis Air Force Base. There are also reports of 50 mph winds, hailstones and lightning. Thunderstorms delay flights; high winds continue …. A thunderstorm is moving across the Las Vegas valley...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Nevada Independent

Rooted in African rhythms, Vegas drill team brings tradition, sense of family to MLK parade

Vegas New Edition was started by 40-year drill team veteran Felicia Day-Weathers, 51, a former Hi Stepper and former member of the Las Vegas Westernette Drill Team, and Jason Boyd, 36, a former Hi Stepper who is widely known and held in high regard for performing at the Martin Luther King Jr. parade and other competitions for more than two decades. The post Rooted in African rhythms, Vegas drill team brings tradition, sense of family to MLK parade appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
33andfree

The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas

Vegas is great! We love it, but sometimes you need a break from it. When I want to clear my lungs with fresh air, get back to nature and away from the chaos, we head away from the strip. What a lot of people don't know about the area is that there are a lot of great day trips that you can take. All within two hours of Las Vegas, you feel like you are nowhere near the bright lights of Sin City.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thefamilyvacationguide.com

8 of the Best Spots for Pancakes in Las Vegas

Breakfast is the favorite meal of the day for pretty much any American. And there’s no happier breakfast dish than a big ol’ stack of pancakes, hotcakes, flapjacks – whatever you want to call them!. Pancakes are a good mood food – so what better way to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns about safety

Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las Vegas roads with kids riding their bikes into oncoming traffic, and many in the Southern Highland Community said they are fed up. Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns …. Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Easing inflation across the U.S.?

Prices appear to cool despite americans still spending more one study found. Prices appear to cool despite americans still spending more one study found. Ethel M's display will run from Feb. 3 through the 14. No reservations are required. Southern Glazer’s Academy reopens offering classes …. Learning tools and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Burglaries On The Rise In Summerlin

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for you help in a series of burglaries. We often think that the area we live in is safe. “It’s gated.” “It’s on a golf course.” “It’s on a lake.” “Security drives by every two hours.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Potted Plant ‘Dessert’ In Vegas Makes Perfect Instagram-able Moment

There are a lot of places to eat in Las Vegas and with everyone competing for your attention… This restaurant has stepped outside of the box or shall we say garden?. Tao Asian Bistro, located inside the Venetian Las Vegas, has a Potted Carrot Cake on their menu and you can order it to eat. Now whether you’re a carrot cake fan or not is another discussion but this dessert is worth checking out. This does not surprise us though as Tao is known for creating extra glamourous desserts. Their recent Holiday Fortune Cookie was decadent and very beautiful.
LAS VEGAS, NV

