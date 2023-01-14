Read full article on original website
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Johnny Mac's Sports Bar & Grill: a great place to relax and unwindEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
travelawaits.com
World’s Largest Vow Renewal Happens In Vegas This March — How You Can Join
Las Vegas is already one of the most popular destinations for weddings and vow renewals. Now it’s looking to attract a massive turnout for a group vow renewal in March. “Forever Vegas: A Celebration of Love” is planned for the weekend of March 2-5. Organizers hope to make it the world’s largest vow renewal taking place at iconic Las Vegas venues.
luxury-houses.net
An Immaculate Luxury Home with Full Strip Views in Las Vegas for Sale at $2.5 Million
2000 Bogart Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 2000 Bogart Court, Las Vegas, Nevada is a one of a kind home situated on a cul-de-sac inside a private gated community featuring stunning finishes throughout with Limestone and hardwood flooring, quartzite fireplace, motorized window shades and grand 24” foot ceilings. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2000 Bogart Court, please contact Natalia Harris (Phone: 702-550-8602) at Las Vegas Sotheby’s International for full support and perfect service.
Las Vegas Strip Gets a Dangerous Warning
Covid, M-Pox, RSV, and other illnesses could not keep the Las Vegas Strip Resort Casinos down, but a new development might be a major problem.
Punknews.org
First Punk Rock Bowling club show announced
Punk Rock Bowling has announced the first club show for this year. The Avengers, The Vibrators, The Venomous Pinks, Some Kind of Nightmare, and Unit F will be playing at the Backstage Bar and Billiards in Downtown Las Vegas on May 26. Punk Rock Bowling will take place May 26-29 in Downtown Las Vegas.
news3lv.com
Actor Danny DeVito spotted at Las Vegas Strip, David Blaine show
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Actor, comedian, and filmmaker Danny DeVito was spotted on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday. DeVito spent the night with his family at Resorts World Las Vegas. According to Allied Global Marketing, he enjoyed dinner at the famed Crossroads Kitchen and, after, headed to the...
Fox5 KVVU
Registration opens for free Driver’s Edge program at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Driver’s Edge, a nonprofit “dedicated to saving lives behind the wheel,” has opened registration for the group’s first event of 2023. According to Driver’s Edge, the free half-day program will be offered on Feb. 10-12 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Those interested in participating must register for one session.
fox10phoenix.com
Man devours nearly 18 bagels in eating contest: ‘They were tough to eat’
LAS VEGAS - How many bagels can you eat in one sitting? Probably not as many as Geoffrey Esper. Esper took home the top prize after nearly eating 18 bagels in eight minutes for Siegel’s Bagelmania Eating Contest in Las Vegas. The competition fell on National Bagel Day. He...
8newsnow.com
Thunderstorms delay flights; high winds continue in Las Vegas valley
A thunderstorm is moving across the Las Vegas valley from the southwest near Sandy Valley to the northeast near Nellis Air Force Base. There are also reports of 50 mph winds, hailstones and lightning. Thunderstorms delay flights; high winds continue …. A thunderstorm is moving across the Las Vegas valley...
Rooted in African rhythms, Vegas drill team brings tradition, sense of family to MLK parade
Vegas New Edition was started by 40-year drill team veteran Felicia Day-Weathers, 51, a former Hi Stepper and former member of the Las Vegas Westernette Drill Team, and Jason Boyd, 36, a former Hi Stepper who is widely known and held in high regard for performing at the Martin Luther King Jr. parade and other competitions for more than two decades. The post Rooted in African rhythms, Vegas drill team brings tradition, sense of family to MLK parade appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas
Vegas is great! We love it, but sometimes you need a break from it. When I want to clear my lungs with fresh air, get back to nature and away from the chaos, we head away from the strip. What a lot of people don't know about the area is that there are a lot of great day trips that you can take. All within two hours of Las Vegas, you feel like you are nowhere near the bright lights of Sin City.
What Will Happen to Las Vegas if Lake Mead Water Level Gets Too Low?
"Dead pool conditions would mean the end of all electric production," climate scientist Joellen Russell told Newsweek.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
8 of the Best Spots for Pancakes in Las Vegas
Breakfast is the favorite meal of the day for pretty much any American. And there’s no happier breakfast dish than a big ol’ stack of pancakes, hotcakes, flapjacks – whatever you want to call them!. Pancakes are a good mood food – so what better way to...
8newsnow.com
Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns about safety
Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las Vegas roads with kids riding their bikes into oncoming traffic, and many in the Southern Highland Community said they are fed up. Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns …. Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las Vegas...
Fox5 KVVU
Ethel M to host Valentine’s Day ‘Lights of Love’ display in Cactus Garden
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ethel M Chocolates will once again celebrate Valentine’s Day by hosting a “Lights of Love” display in its famous Cactus Garden. According to Ethel M, the property’s 3-acre Cactus Garden will light up for the Valentine’s Day holiday by featuring half a million “twinkling, romantic lights.”
Construction on new Durango Casino & Resort moves along in southwest Las Vegas
Construction is moving along on Durango Casino & Resort -- the newest station casinos resort coming to the valley. It will be located at the 215 and Durango.
Was this Las Vegas street named after a Mormon informer turned rose rancher?
A gardener adept at producing colorful flowers or a rugged lawman? A rather odd puzzle when it comes to tracing the origins of Owens Avenue.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Department of Transportation snow plowers prepare for heavy snowfall this weekend
Truck stolen from ALS Association Nevada Chapter found but in bad condition. In November the ALS Association Nevada Chapter had a Ford truck stolen right before its annual charity walk. New clinical trial in Las Vegas aims to prevent or delay Alzheimer’s symptoms. Updated: 5 hours ago. Alzheimer’s disease...
8newsnow.com
Easing inflation across the U.S.?
Prices appear to cool despite americans still spending more one study found. Prices appear to cool despite americans still spending more one study found. Ethel M's display will run from Feb. 3 through the 14. No reservations are required. Southern Glazer’s Academy reopens offering classes …. Learning tools and...
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Burglaries On The Rise In Summerlin
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for you help in a series of burglaries. We often think that the area we live in is safe. “It’s gated.” “It’s on a golf course.” “It’s on a lake.” “Security drives by every two hours.”
963kklz.com
Potted Plant ‘Dessert’ In Vegas Makes Perfect Instagram-able Moment
There are a lot of places to eat in Las Vegas and with everyone competing for your attention… This restaurant has stepped outside of the box or shall we say garden?. Tao Asian Bistro, located inside the Venetian Las Vegas, has a Potted Carrot Cake on their menu and you can order it to eat. Now whether you’re a carrot cake fan or not is another discussion but this dessert is worth checking out. This does not surprise us though as Tao is known for creating extra glamourous desserts. Their recent Holiday Fortune Cookie was decadent and very beautiful.
