San Diego County, CA

CBS 8

Younger generation reflects on MLK day in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s 35th annual All Peoples Celebration is back in person since the pandemic. More than 700 people attended the event today to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. inside the Balboa Park Activity Center. Many in the crowd were...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegonewsdesk.com

SANDAG: To Be or Not To Be?

On a Friday morning in January, the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) Board met to elect their new officers following the 2022 Elections. According to Mayor John Minto of Santee (as reported by KUSI), Mayor Terry Gaasterland was nominated for Vice Chair, then Second Vice Chair, only to be outvoted by the cities holding the weighted vote, which includes San Diego and Chula Vista.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

A Call to Action for San Diego's Affordable Housing Crisis

In this economy, the purchase or selling of property can often be tricky. We always encourage our clients to buy low or at the best price available, but if you’re in the market to buy today and can’t wait – we feel your pain! The affordability has worsened to an extent where now the city, county, and state are planning long-term solutions for this ‘affordability crisis.’ Read on to learn what steps the local government is putting in motion to help with this crisis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
goldrushcam.com

San Diego County Man Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Charges Related to Jan. 6 Capitol Breach - Defendant Posted Photo of Himself Inside Senate Parliamentarian’s Office

January 16, 2023 - WASHINGTON - Erik Herrera, 35, of El Cajon, California, was sentenced, on January 13, 2023, to 48 months in prison for felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
EL CAJON, CA
onscene.tv

Kidnapper Escapes into Mexico While Being Pursued | US/Mexico Border

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-14-23 PM LOCATION: US/Mexico Border CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The mother of a 8 & 6 year old children apparently kidnapped the children and fled from Menifee in Riverside County into Tijuana, Mexico. The woman does not have any custody with the children and may be 5150 as she claims to hear voices in her head. The Menifee PD pursued the Honda Odyssey down the I-15 from Riverside County. The Escondido PD picked up the pursuit as the chase went through their city. The woman continued down to San Diego and ended up southbound on the I-5 at speeds over 90 mph in the rain. Communication was almost impossible since most of the agencies could not talk to each other due to the encryption for all agencies now in California. Officers were using their cell phones to communicate. The Police asked for the US Customs and Border Patrol to close the border heading into Mexico, but it wasn’t done. The woman made it with the children into Tijuana, Mexico. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego charity proposes plan to immediately address homelessness

SAN DIEGO — "I keep being told the problem is better than it's ever been. It's not better than it's ever been — it's worse than it's ever been." That is how Dan Shea from the Lucky Duck Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to fighting homelessness, described San Diego's homelessness crisis during a press conference in Balboa Park Wednesday morning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

UCSD Jewish Students ‘Finally Getting Their Due’ as Long-Awaited Hillel Opens

Top lawmakers and Jewish community leaders celebrated the official opening Sunday of a Hillel center adjacent to UC San Diego following 23 years of struggle. The $18.7 million Beverly and Joseph Glickman Hillel Center, built on previously vacant land across La Jolla Village Drive from the campus, was first used by students for a traditional Shabbat dinner on Friday night.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

What's Open and Closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in San Diego

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed the third Monday in January, celebrating the life and legacy of the Civil Rights leader, as well as a commitment to service. Here's what services will be impacted in the county and city of San Diego. No Delay in Trash Collection:. There will...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

