kusi.com
YMCA of San Diego County issues revised statement on locker room incident with underage girl
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, a 17-year-old girl made national headlines after speaking out about an incident involving herself, a naked man using the Santee YMCA women’s locker room. She Rebecca Phillips shared her scary experience while speaking in front of the Santee City Council, as she...
San Diego's homeless community struggles to find shelter from storms
SAN DIEGO — San Diego saw another day of heavy rain Monday. As the winter storms keep rolling through, people living on the streets are being put in a tough situation. "This has been complete despair," said homeless advocate Amie Zamudio. She said most shelters are full so people...
Younger generation reflects on MLK day in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s 35th annual All Peoples Celebration is back in person since the pandemic. More than 700 people attended the event today to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. inside the Balboa Park Activity Center. Many in the crowd were...
sandiegonewsdesk.com
SANDAG: To Be or Not To Be?
On a Friday morning in January, the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) Board met to elect their new officers following the 2022 Elections. According to Mayor John Minto of Santee (as reported by KUSI), Mayor Terry Gaasterland was nominated for Vice Chair, then Second Vice Chair, only to be outvoted by the cities holding the weighted vote, which includes San Diego and Chula Vista.
A Call to Action for San Diego's Affordable Housing Crisis
In this economy, the purchase or selling of property can often be tricky. We always encourage our clients to buy low or at the best price available, but if you’re in the market to buy today and can’t wait – we feel your pain! The affordability has worsened to an extent where now the city, county, and state are planning long-term solutions for this ‘affordability crisis.’ Read on to learn what steps the local government is putting in motion to help with this crisis.
kusi.com
Chula Vista Mayor John McCann rejected from SANDAG Board, giving weighted vote to Democrats
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, San Diego County Supervisor Chair Nora Vargas was elected the new Chair of SANDAG. Her nomination to the position comes as Democrats continue pushing for an unpopular mileage tax to fund the $163 Regional Transportation Plan, aiming to get San Diegans out of their private vehicles and into public transit.
goldrushcam.com
San Diego County Man Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Charges Related to Jan. 6 Capitol Breach - Defendant Posted Photo of Himself Inside Senate Parliamentarian’s Office
January 16, 2023 - WASHINGTON - Erik Herrera, 35, of El Cajon, California, was sentenced, on January 13, 2023, to 48 months in prison for felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
San Diego Moms: Gymnast Mom to Open 5th Gym Location in San Diego
For San Diego mother Christina Grady, owning a gymnastics company has always been about more than just offering a space for children to do the sport. It’s about the community. Grady, a lifelong gymnast herself, said she and her husband, Doug, opened San Diego Gymnastics in 2008 to improve...
Opinion: Sunbreak Ranch Is the Answer to San Diego — and America’s — Homeless Crisis
Americans who live in or near an urban population center are facing a series of homeless crises that have become the number one issue of our day. We can either rise to the occasion and tackle this challenge, or we can let the destructive, cruel, and inhumane downward spiral continue. We have a choice.
Coming to San Diego - Redevelopment of Horton Plaza and Lower Housing Rent
Here is a taste of what more is coming to San Diego: a plan to add over 50,000 new homes in a specific part of the city, decline in rental prices, and the marginal re-developments to Horton Plaza coming to life! Read on to find out more.
onscene.tv
Kidnapper Escapes into Mexico While Being Pursued | US/Mexico Border
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-14-23 PM LOCATION: US/Mexico Border CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The mother of a 8 & 6 year old children apparently kidnapped the children and fled from Menifee in Riverside County into Tijuana, Mexico. The woman does not have any custody with the children and may be 5150 as she claims to hear voices in her head. The Menifee PD pursued the Honda Odyssey down the I-15 from Riverside County. The Escondido PD picked up the pursuit as the chase went through their city. The woman continued down to San Diego and ended up southbound on the I-5 at speeds over 90 mph in the rain. Communication was almost impossible since most of the agencies could not talk to each other due to the encryption for all agencies now in California. Officers were using their cell phones to communicate. The Police asked for the US Customs and Border Patrol to close the border heading into Mexico, but it wasn’t done. The woman made it with the children into Tijuana, Mexico. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
goldrushcam.com
Ocean Beach Drug Dealer Sentenced to More Than 15 Years for His Role in Fatal Fentanyl Overdose in San Diego County
January 15, 2023 - SAN DIEGO—Alexander Michael Randise of Ocean Beach was sentenced on Friday in federal court to 188 months in prison for distribution. of fentanyl that resulted in the fatal overdose of 30-year-old Tyber Joseph Lustig. According to his plea agreement, Randise admitted providing four counterfeit M-30...
San Diego County Sees Increase in COVID Hospitalizations; Now 388 Cases
The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals increased by 10 to 388, according to the latest state figures released Saturday. Of those patients, 44 were being treated in intensive care, unchanged from the previous day’s total. There were 221 available ICU beds Saturday, the same number as Friday.
San Diego charity proposes plan to immediately address homelessness
SAN DIEGO — "I keep being told the problem is better than it's ever been. It's not better than it's ever been — it's worse than it's ever been." That is how Dan Shea from the Lucky Duck Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to fighting homelessness, described San Diego's homelessness crisis during a press conference in Balboa Park Wednesday morning.
UCSD Jewish Students ‘Finally Getting Their Due’ as Long-Awaited Hillel Opens
Top lawmakers and Jewish community leaders celebrated the official opening Sunday of a Hillel center adjacent to UC San Diego following 23 years of struggle. The $18.7 million Beverly and Joseph Glickman Hillel Center, built on previously vacant land across La Jolla Village Drive from the campus, was first used by students for a traditional Shabbat dinner on Friday night.
Over capacity for dogs, San Diego Humane Society waives adoption fees
San Diego Humane Society Needs your help. Their shelters have more dogs to care for than they have kennels.
NBC San Diego
What's Open and Closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in San Diego
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed the third Monday in January, celebrating the life and legacy of the Civil Rights leader, as well as a commitment to service. Here's what services will be impacted in the county and city of San Diego. No Delay in Trash Collection:. There will...
La Jolla Shores Association trustee resigns amid heated debate over possible Kellogg Park event
Phil Wise quits after an argument with LJSA President Janie Emerson about the handling of a Challenged Athletes Foundation event.
KPBS
Vargas elected SANDAG chair, board members walk out to protest 'weighted vote'
County Supervisor Nora Vargas was elected chair of the SANDAG board Friday and almost immediately faced a revolt, as nine board members walked out of the meeting to protest the agency's voting procedures. Some time after Vargas was selected, nine board members, mostly Republicans from North County, got up and...
Children Unharmed as Woman Wanted in Parental Abduction Detained at Border
A woman was arrested Sunday on suspicion of parental child abduction after a pursuit that passed through San Diego County and beyond the border, authorities said. The incident began around 7:10 p.m. Saturday when the Menifee Police Department received a call regarding a parental abduction in violation of a child custody order.
CBS 8
