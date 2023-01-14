ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

I Believed 333
3d ago

She can’t even take care of the homeless without dumping them in A V . Let alone do this Ridiculous!!!!!!!

CBS LA

Los Angeles sees record rainfall, more on expected Monday

More rain is expected Monday after the Southland saw record rainfall Saturday, leading to flooded streets and emergencies ranging from the rescue of a woman hanging onto a tree in a Laguna Hills creek to multiple cars being crushed by a fallen tree in a Woodland Hills parking lot.Downtown Los Angeles received 1.82 inches of rain Saturday, breaking the old record of 1.56 inches set in 1978. At LAX, a record 1.53 inches fell Saturday, breaking the old record of 1.51 inches, also from 1978. And 1.72 inches fell at Long Beach Airport, surpassing the 1.48 inches from 1978, according...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Record rainfall hits Los Angeles, more on the way

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – More rain is expected Sunday evening and Monday after the Southland saw record rainfall Saturday, leading to flooded streets and emergencies ranging from the rescue of a woman hanging onto a tree in a Laguna Hills creek to multiple cars being crushed by a fallen tree in a Woodland Hills parking lot.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Los Angeles County Accelerates CARE Court Implementation to Support Californians with Untreated Severe Mental Illness

Passed in the Legislature with overwhelming support, CARE Court is a first-in-the-nation framework to engage, assist and empower individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Los Angeles County on Friday moved to accelerate its implementation of CARE Court, the state’s new framework...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Storm topples trees, brings more flood damage to Southern California

The latest storm to hit Southern California delivered yet another round of destructive rainfall and winds on Saturday and into Sunday morning. In Woodland Hills, more than a dozen cars were damaged when a large tree came crashing down in a shopping center parking lot along Mulholland Drive, just south of the 101 Freeway, shortly after 8 p.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Heavy Rain Hitting Southern California Again, Expected To Last Through Monday

The already saturated Southern California will have to endure more rain over the coming days, with forecasters anticipating off-and-on precipitation through Monday. Rain began falling over Los Angeles County late Saturday morning, with the brunt of the system expected by late afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service. The agency predicted about a half-inch per hour would fall in the LA County area.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Storm Causes Damage in Beverly Hills and Southland

Beverly Hills and Southern California are drying out for a few days from the cold, rainy storm that passed through Southern California this week. It will be a short break, as two more systems are expected to move in to the area beginning this weekend. Heavy rain pounded the Southland on Jan. 10, causing localized flooding and debris.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Organization helps house women who did time

LOS ANGELES — A nonprofit in Los Angeles County helps provide housing and other services for women who used to be in prison or jail. A New Way of Life has been helping formerly incarcerated women for 25 years. It has just opened its 12th home and will welcome about a dozen women into the home in South Los Angeles. The organization has helped over 1,400 women, including reuniting about 400 with their children.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

