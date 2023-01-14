Read full article on original website
I Believed 333
3d ago
She can’t even take care of the homeless without dumping them in A V . Let alone do this Ridiculous!!!!!!!
Los Angeles County collects 33 billion gallons of rainwater in recent storms
Good news has surfaced in Los Angeles County’s ongoing battle with water scarcity. The Los Angeles County Public Works Department announced Monday that more than 33 billion gallons of stormwater have been captured in the early months of the California winter storm season. It will be used as drinking water and is enough to supply […]
L.A. County captures 33 billion gallons of stormwater from winter storms
The series of winter storms that slammed Southern California has led to the capture of more than 33 billion gallons of stormwater that can be used as future drinking water in Los Angeles County, the county Public Works director announced
Storm System Moves Out of LA Area; Dry Days Ahead
Just when it seemed like the rain would never end, the last in a series of storm systems slowly made its way out of the region Monday, although a slight chance of showers will continue to linger before the area enjoys a generally dry week.
L.A. sees record rainfall, with more on the way
More rain is expected Monday after Southern California saw record rainfall Saturday, which lead to several flooded streets and emergencies.
Los Angeles sees record rainfall, more on expected Monday
More rain is expected Monday after the Southland saw record rainfall Saturday, leading to flooded streets and emergencies ranging from the rescue of a woman hanging onto a tree in a Laguna Hills creek to multiple cars being crushed by a fallen tree in a Woodland Hills parking lot.Downtown Los Angeles received 1.82 inches of rain Saturday, breaking the old record of 1.56 inches set in 1978. At LAX, a record 1.53 inches fell Saturday, breaking the old record of 1.51 inches, also from 1978. And 1.72 inches fell at Long Beach Airport, surpassing the 1.48 inches from 1978, according...
2urbangirls.com
Is Karen Bass’ success in clearing Venice homeless encampments just a facade
LOS ANGELES (2UrbanGirls) – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is basking in the success of removing 100 people off of city streets and into temporary shelters in less than 30 days on the job. No one seems concerned with how she is having so much success, in a short amount of time.
2urbangirls.com
Record rainfall hits Los Angeles, more on the way
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – More rain is expected Sunday evening and Monday after the Southland saw record rainfall Saturday, leading to flooded streets and emergencies ranging from the rescue of a woman hanging onto a tree in a Laguna Hills creek to multiple cars being crushed by a fallen tree in a Woodland Hills parking lot.
postnewsgroup.com
California Family Whose Beachfront Properties were Seized 100 years ago, Sells Land Back to County for $20 Million
The great-grandchildren of the African American couple Willa and Charles Bruce, whose land in Southern California was taken in 1924 and returned to the family last year, have opted to sell it back to the local government for $20 million. In the 1920s, the beach resort was extremely popular with...
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Los Angeles County Accelerates CARE Court Implementation to Support Californians with Untreated Severe Mental Illness
Passed in the Legislature with overwhelming support, CARE Court is a first-in-the-nation framework to engage, assist and empower individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Los Angeles County on Friday moved to accelerate its implementation of CARE Court, the state’s new framework...
Local Emergency Declared Over Homelessness Crisis In LA County
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion declaring a local emergency over the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles County. The new motion, brought forth by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, recognizes the “complicated” and “multifaceted” landscape of the crisis and aims to set a new tone for the region’s ...
2urbangirls.com
LA County drops petition demanding former Sheriff cooperate in deputy gang probe
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County has dropped a petition demanding that former Sheriff Alex Villanueva cooperate with the Office of the Inspector General’s ongoing investigation into alleged internal LASD gangs. This is an interesting twist considering the media heavily focused on the County’s attempt to force him...
KTLA.com
Storm topples trees, brings more flood damage to Southern California
The latest storm to hit Southern California delivered yet another round of destructive rainfall and winds on Saturday and into Sunday morning. In Woodland Hills, more than a dozen cars were damaged when a large tree came crashing down in a shopping center parking lot along Mulholland Drive, just south of the 101 Freeway, shortly after 8 p.m.
NBC Los Angeles
Heavy Rain Hitting Southern California Again, Expected To Last Through Monday
The already saturated Southern California will have to endure more rain over the coming days, with forecasters anticipating off-and-on precipitation through Monday. Rain began falling over Los Angeles County late Saturday morning, with the brunt of the system expected by late afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service. The agency predicted about a half-inch per hour would fall in the LA County area.
NBC Los Angeles
Back-to-Back Storms to Soak SoCal. Here's the Weekend Weather Timeline
Two storms are on course to bring more rain to already saturated parts of Southern California this weekend after the region received a short break from wet weather that triggered flooding and mudslides. The brief respite from the rain gave crews a small window to reopen major highways and roads...
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the beautiful state of California were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
beverlyhillscourier.com
Storm Causes Damage in Beverly Hills and Southland
Beverly Hills and Southern California are drying out for a few days from the cold, rainy storm that passed through Southern California this week. It will be a short break, as two more systems are expected to move in to the area beginning this weekend. Heavy rain pounded the Southland on Jan. 10, causing localized flooding and debris.
Long Beach gets record rainfall Saturday; more on the way today
Another storm will arrive Sunday night, forecasters say, with rain predicted into Monday morning. The post Long Beach gets record rainfall Saturday; more on the way today appeared first on Long Beach Post.
kvta.com
Authorities Pleading With Residents Of Matilija Canyon To Evacuate
The residents who live in Matilija Canyon northeast of the Ojai Valley are a tight-knit, hardy group who love their remote and rustic surroundings. And they've dealt with disaster in the past. Whether major wildfires like the Thomas Fire or major storms like those in 2005 and 1995, many have...
spectrumnews1.com
Organization helps house women who did time
LOS ANGELES — A nonprofit in Los Angeles County helps provide housing and other services for women who used to be in prison or jail. A New Way of Life has been helping formerly incarcerated women for 25 years. It has just opened its 12th home and will welcome about a dozen women into the home in South Los Angeles. The organization has helped over 1,400 women, including reuniting about 400 with their children.
ZIPping around Long Beach: The 90810 is affordable and (or but) freeway close
The median home price in 90810 in November was $647,400, nearly $100,000 less than the city’s median of $730,000. The post ZIPping around Long Beach: The 90810 is affordable and (or but) freeway close appeared first on Long Beach Post.
