wpgxfox28.com
What are dental bridges?
Originally Posted On: https://www.capitaldentistry.ca/restorative-dentistry/dental-bridges/. While dental crowns are used as caps to cover and protect damaged and/or decayed teeth, dental bridges are used as links — or bridges — to cover the space left by one or more missing teeth. Furthermore, dental bridges securely connect the adjoining teeth on either side of the gap.
Harvard Medical School
Why Some Surgeons Are Prescribing Opioids to Patients’ Spouses
Strict safety protocols for prescribing opioids may have an unintended consequence: Some surgeons seem to be prescribing opioid painkillers to the spouses of patients undergoing surgery, according to a recent study led by researchers from Harvard Medical School and the Hospital for Special Surgery published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
myzeo.com
What to Expect When Getting a Dental Bone Graft
Your oral health plays an essential role in your life. That is why keeping your mouth clean and free of harmful bacteria and infections is vital. Your dentist will perform various preventive treatments to ensure your mouth is healthy. One of these measures is getting dental implants. Implants are strong attachments used to replace missing teeth.
MedicalXpress
Expert explains why reflux disease isn't 'just' heartburn
Gastroesophageal reflux disease is one of the most common digestive disorders in the world. It happens when acid comes up from the stomach into the esophagus: The stomach can resist acid but the esophagus is less acid-resistant. James East, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London, says reflux disease may be common, but there can be severe complications if it is ongoing and left untreated.
Prevention
The Absolute Worst Foods for Your Teeth, According to Dentists
According to a 2016 study published in Advances in Nutrition, cavities affect an estimated 80% of the world’s population—and almost a quarter of adults in the United States having untreated cavities. A leading cause is poor diet quality and high sugar consumption, the study says. But cavities are just one of many oral health issues that can be caused or exacerbated by the foods you eat, says Joseph Dill, D.D.S., M.B.A., chief dental officer at Delta Dental Plans Association.
News Channel Nebraska
Phlebotomist Jobs in Functional Medicine
Originally Posted On: https://www.phlebotomynow.co/phlebotomist-jobs-in-functional-medicine-2/ How does Phlebotomy Now play into Functional Medicine?. There is an increasing awareness of the efficacy and importance of a more holistic approach in medicine this leads to an increase in the need for blood testing and as a result an increase in phlebotomist jobs. Holistic...
What Is Dental Malpractice? Definition & Examples
Dentists have a duty to provide a professional level of service to patients. If a dentist fails to fulfill their obligations, patients damaged by this failure can file a dental malpractice claim. This guide to dental malpractice can help you to understand when you might be entitled to compensation for...
Healthline
Do You Need Glasses After Cataract Surgery?
Cataract surgery replaces the cloudy lens inside the eye with an artificial lens. Cataracts are common as you age, and surgery is usually safe and effective. Depending on your replacement lens, you may need glasses after cataract surgery. A cataract is a clouding of the natural lens inside the eye...
infomeddnews.com
How to Properly Heal Broken Bones: 6 Essential Tips to Follow
Breaking a bone can be a traumatic experience, and the healing process that follows can take weeks or even months. But with proper care and attention, you can help ensure that your broken bone heals properly and quickly. In this article, we’ll discuss how to go about healing broken bones in the most effective way possible. We’ll cover topics such as what to expect during recovery, how to prevent complications from occurring, and tips for managing pain throughout the healing process. With this knowledge in hand, you’ll have all of the tools necessary to heal your broken bone successfully!
geeksaroundglobe.com
WHAT IS CONSIDERED A DENTAL EMERGENCY?
People have differing ideas of what is an urgent dental issue and what isn’t. However, in this case, knowing what constitutes a dental emergency is crucial for your comfort and overall health. In order to determine if your dental problem is an emergency, you need to understand typical dental...
What Are the Benefits of Cinnamon Tea?
Cinnamon tea is a delicious and healthy beverage that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. It is made by steeping cinnamon sticks or ground cinnamon in hot water. Not only does it have a warm and inviting aroma, but it also provides a host of health benefits. In this article, we will discuss the benefits of cinnamon tea and how it can improve your overall health and well-being.
WDEL 1150AM
Your oral health's impact on your golden years and how to improve in the new year
(BPT) - Americans aged 50 and older realize the importance of oral health but aren't necessarily taking the steps to prioritize it as they should, finds a new Senior Oral Health Report from Delta Dental: “Older Americans' Oral Care Regrets, Barriers and Impact.”. This is especially alarming as our...
allnurses.com
Duties of a Radiology Nurse
For instance, would you be involved in helping to perform/interpret/read scans such as U/S, X-rays, CT, ECG, MRI etc. Maybe as an NP you could give referrals to scans or be part of diagnosing a broken bone for instance. 9 Articles; 3,579 Posts. Specializes in Cath Lab/Radiology. Has 48 years...
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com
New Study Looks at Discussion of HPV Vaccination in the Dental Setting
A study, recently published in the Journal of the American Dental Association, investigated oral health professionals’ knowledgeable base and comfort level surrounding the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination. The review found that most dental clinicians were not comfortable discussing the HPV vaccination with their patients even though it reduces the risk for HPV-related oropharyngeal cancers. In 2018, the American Dental Association recommended that dentists encourage eligible patients to receive the HPV vaccine in an effort to prevent oropharyngeal cancers. Click here to read more.
infomeddnews.com
Tips for Choosing the Right Spine Surgeon
If you need a spine surgeon, you must research before making a decision. There are many surgeons out there, and not all of them are created equal. Here are some tips for choosing the right spine surgeon for you. Ask around for referrals. For most people, the best way to...
MedicalXpress
Individualized 'coaching' for better chronic pain care
Chronic pain affects millions of people worldwide and is a leading cause of disability and health care use. A new study led by Flinders University has shown that timely, affordable, integrated and individualized "coaching" can help people living with chronic pain to improve their self-management and understanding of ways to better manage their pain.
ems1.com
Prehospital sedation best practices
Learn what the guidelines say about titration, selecting a sedation agent and monitoring sedation — A number of agencies have publishedsedation best practice guidelines [1-3]. With the exception of the NAEMSP statement on drug-assisted airway management, none of these are prehospital specific [4]. Adverse events have been reported in...
reviewofoptometry.com
The Cheesier, the Better
A chalazion is a benign, rigid, non-painful, non-infectious, granulomatous lesion caused by obstruction of a meibomian gland or gland of Zeis. These lipogranulomatous inflammatory lesions are filled with lipid deposits made up of epithelioid cells, multinucleated giant cells and lymphocytes. A pseudocapsule made of connective tissue usually forms around the lesion. They present as round, enlarging nodules on the upper or lower tarsal plate (Figure 1).
EverydayHealth.com
3 Ways to Treat a Toothache if You Can't Get Immediate Dental Care
The reasons for dental pain can range from a seed stuck in a molar to a serious infection that needs surgery. So if you’re experiencing pain in a tooth, make an appointment with your dentist to have it checked out. Delaying care could mean you will need more extensive — and expensive — care, says Efrain Coronado, DDS, a dentist who practices in Tucker, Georgia.
