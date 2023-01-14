His recruiting tale came with an 11th-hour twist and a snowstorm that tried to get in the way even as the smaller clock hand crept toward the XII. But weeks later after the proverbial dust has settled and snow had been plowed off the roads, Jason Maciejczak is a big man content with how things came to be, signed as a Husker to be, likely an O-lineman to be.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO