Lincoln, NE

247Sports

Husker lineman signee Jason Maciejczak's passion for the game runs deep

His recruiting tale came with an 11th-hour twist and a snowstorm that tried to get in the way even as the smaller clock hand crept toward the XII. But weeks later after the proverbial dust has settled and snow had been plowed off the roads, Jason Maciejczak is a big man content with how things came to be, signed as a Husker to be, likely an O-lineman to be.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NU Notes: Huskers Finish With Nine Titles at Graduate Classic

The Nebraska track and field team combined for four individual titles and relay victories on the second day of the Graduate Classic at the Devaney Center Indoor Track on Saturday. The Huskers finished the two-day meet with nine event victories. Mayson Conner won the men's high jump with the best...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Papillion-La Vista South sophomore revved up about sprint car racing

Cole Vanderheiden is revved up about racing. The sophomore at Papillion La Vista South High School is looking forward to getting behind the wheel for his fourth season of racing this spring. Cole started racing karts in 2020 and found he was more comfortable with a flat kart than a...
PAPILLION, NE
Kearney Hub

7 things we learned this week in Nebraska football

The Nebraska football team continues to churn along in January as the program reshapes itself under new head coach Matt Rhule. Rhule has finalized his staff and remains steadfast on the recruiting trial in an effort to bolster the depth of the roster. From a program record-setting assistant contract to...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Nebraska Deer and Game Expo This Weekend

The Lancaster County Event Center is hosting the Nebraska Deer and Game Expo Jan. 20-22 for hunters across the state and Midwest. Trophy deer, top-notch hunting seminars, an expanded 3D archery shoot, and much more can be expected on the weekend. Visitors will also have the chance to talk with representatives from the worlds of conservation and fishing.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Tuesday Forecast: The calm before the winter storm...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you have errands to run or groceries to get, Tuesday is the day to get it done as the weather will head in the wrong direction as we head into the day on Wednesday with snow, ice, and wind leading to a day where travel will be difficult, and your time will be better spent staying indoors than trying to venture outside.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Famed North Omaha summer camp has precious few North Omaha campers

With her laptop open and credit card out, Allyson Mendoza watched the clock flip from 7:59 to 8:00 am. ‘Register now’ popped up on her screen. The mother of three had set timers and reminders for this moment weeks in advance of the March deadline. By 8:02 a.m., she had secured spots for her two oldest children at Hummel Day Camp, the wildly popular city-run day camp held for more than 70 summers in Omaha’s Hummel Park. She had done so with mere minutes to spare.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Cass County included in latest snow advisory

OMAHA - Over 70 percent of Nebraska is gearing up for winter weather once again, with 67 of the state's 93 counties under a winter storm watch in the days ahead. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch that includes Cass County on Monday afternoon. It says heavy...
CASS COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Several SE Nebraska bridge replacements named, in latest Bridge Match Program list

BEATRICE – Eight bridges will be replaced with concrete box culverts across three southeast Nebraska Counties. They are included in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s latest list of bridge match program awards, announced on Friday. The program allows state funding to cover up to 55-percent of each project cost, to a capped amount of $250,000.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter

OMAHA — From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream. The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Syracuse developer names street in honor of Keith Heather

SYRACUSE - Prior to approving phase 2 of the Meadow Subdivision Wednesday, City Councilman Wesley Halvorsen asked about the naming of Heather Street. Developer Ron Zahn explained that the naming is in honor of a good friend who “was taken away too soon in an auto accident.”. Heather, a...
SYRACUSE, NE

