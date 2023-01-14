Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Lincoln Southwest’s Mark Watt named national high school coach of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Southwest’s longtime softball head coach, Mark Watt, earned an award for his final season. Watt, who retired last February, was named 2021-22 coach of the year by the National Federation of State High School Associations. During his 25-year coaching career, he won 579...
Husker lineman signee Jason Maciejczak's passion for the game runs deep
His recruiting tale came with an 11th-hour twist and a snowstorm that tried to get in the way even as the smaller clock hand crept toward the XII. But weeks later after the proverbial dust has settled and snow had been plowed off the roads, Jason Maciejczak is a big man content with how things came to be, signed as a Husker to be, likely an O-lineman to be.
News Channel Nebraska
NU Notes: Huskers Finish With Nine Titles at Graduate Classic
The Nebraska track and field team combined for four individual titles and relay victories on the second day of the Graduate Classic at the Devaney Center Indoor Track on Saturday. The Huskers finished the two-day meet with nine event victories. Mayson Conner won the men's high jump with the best...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers lose out on Georgia TE transfer
Nebraska football recruiting took another hit on Monday as former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brett Seither announced he was headed somewhere other than Lincoln. The Huskers had been hoping to add the two-time national champion to a roster that is decidedly light on tight ends. Seither became a Nebraska football...
doniphanherald.com
Papillion-La Vista South sophomore revved up about sprint car racing
Cole Vanderheiden is revved up about racing. The sophomore at Papillion La Vista South High School is looking forward to getting behind the wheel for his fourth season of racing this spring. Cole started racing karts in 2020 and found he was more comfortable with a flat kart than a...
Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Walter Rouse fallout, Quan Proctor weirdness, more
For those of you who were asleep for the entirety of Saturday, it turns out that the Nebraska Cornhuskers lost out on an offensive line transfer they thought they had in the bag. It turns out, it appears that Oklahoma handed him the bag, and it was stuffed with cash.
Kearney Hub
Shatel: Warren Academy is allowing Omaha high school players to dream big
Steve Warren is one of my favorite former Huskers because he’s not known as a former Husker. He’s the “Academy” guy. He’s a self-made entrepreneur who created a local empire by riding the unstoppable wave that is youth sports development. He’s a former Nebraska player...
Fort Morgan Times
Keeler: Who’s paying for Coach Prime’s contract at CU? Some Nebraska fans, probably, thanks to crazy ticket prices for Buffs-Cornhuskers
Oh, Rick George, you beautiful genius, you. That was the plan all along, wasn’t it?. You hire Deion Sanders, the hottest college football coach on the planet. You know that Coach Prime’s home debut is against Nebraska and its Big Red Wave. So what do you do? You...
Kearney Hub
7 things we learned this week in Nebraska football
The Nebraska football team continues to churn along in January as the program reshapes itself under new head coach Matt Rhule. Rhule has finalized his staff and remains steadfast on the recruiting trial in an effort to bolster the depth of the roster. From a program record-setting assistant contract to...
klin.com
Nebraska Deer and Game Expo This Weekend
The Lancaster County Event Center is hosting the Nebraska Deer and Game Expo Jan. 20-22 for hunters across the state and Midwest. Trophy deer, top-notch hunting seminars, an expanded 3D archery shoot, and much more can be expected on the weekend. Visitors will also have the chance to talk with representatives from the worlds of conservation and fishing.
1011now.com
Tuesday Forecast: The calm before the winter storm...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you have errands to run or groceries to get, Tuesday is the day to get it done as the weather will head in the wrong direction as we head into the day on Wednesday with snow, ice, and wind leading to a day where travel will be difficult, and your time will be better spent staying indoors than trying to venture outside.
News Channel Nebraska
Famed North Omaha summer camp has precious few North Omaha campers
With her laptop open and credit card out, Allyson Mendoza watched the clock flip from 7:59 to 8:00 am. ‘Register now’ popped up on her screen. The mother of three had set timers and reminders for this moment weeks in advance of the March deadline. By 8:02 a.m., she had secured spots for her two oldest children at Hummel Day Camp, the wildly popular city-run day camp held for more than 70 summers in Omaha’s Hummel Park. She had done so with mere minutes to spare.
News Channel Nebraska
Cass County included in latest snow advisory
OMAHA - Over 70 percent of Nebraska is gearing up for winter weather once again, with 67 of the state's 93 counties under a winter storm watch in the days ahead. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch that includes Cass County on Monday afternoon. It says heavy...
WOWT
6 First Alert Weather Day: Heavy snow may impact the Wednesday evening commute
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. Accumulating snowfall is appearing likely during the afternoon and evening could impact the drive home, with snow lasting into the overnight. Some icy conditions are possible south of I-80 during the afternoon. A storm system pushing into the...
News Channel Nebraska
Several SE Nebraska bridge replacements named, in latest Bridge Match Program list
BEATRICE – Eight bridges will be replaced with concrete box culverts across three southeast Nebraska Counties. They are included in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s latest list of bridge match program awards, announced on Friday. The program allows state funding to cover up to 55-percent of each project cost, to a capped amount of $250,000.
klkntv.com
‘As genuine as it gets’: Friend remembers Nebraska man killed in plane crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Dustan Biegler found his passion above ground in the clouds. The man from Valparaiso, a village of about 600 people northeast of Lincoln, was working to get his pilot’s license when the plane he was in crashed near Auburn in southeast Nebraska. Officials said...
doniphanherald.com
Man, child and puppy fine after 'mud rescue' at Omaha's Standing Bear Lake
OMAHA -- Omaha firefighters rescued a man Sunday at Standing Bear Lake after he became stuck waist-deep in mud while trying to rescue his dog from the muck. Rescue workers also helped a child who apparently also was trying to help the stuck puppy. The man had become enmired near...
doniphanherald.com
Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter
OMAHA — From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream. The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
News Channel Nebraska
Syracuse developer names street in honor of Keith Heather
SYRACUSE - Prior to approving phase 2 of the Meadow Subdivision Wednesday, City Councilman Wesley Halvorsen asked about the naming of Heather Street. Developer Ron Zahn explained that the naming is in honor of a good friend who “was taken away too soon in an auto accident.”. Heather, a...
