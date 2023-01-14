Read full article on original website
Related
nnbw.com
Nevada lithium mine gets conditional $700M government loan
RENO — The U.S. Department of Energy on Friday announced a conditional loan of $700 million to an Australian mining company to pursue a proposed lithium project in Esmeralda County, as the U.S. seeks domestic supplies for a key component in electric vehicle batteries. The move ups the ante...
news3lv.com
Nevada named U.S state most at-risk of cybercrime, according to new report
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new study has found Nevada to be the number one most at-risk state for cybercrimes across the country. Experts at Proxyrack calculated the number of cybercrime victims per 100,000 people to find out the U.S. states that are most at risk of cybercrime and the most common types of cybercrimes being committed.
news3lv.com
Adopt Buzz at the Nevada SPCA today!
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Looking for a little cuddle bug during all these storms. Maybe check out the Nevada SPCA. Joining me now is executive director, Lori Heeren and Buzz.
news3lv.com
Nevada's law enforcement 'Joining Forces' to cite distracted drivers
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you tend to drive while using a handheld electronic device? Nevada's law enforcement is reminding all drivers it's illegal. From Jan. 13 through the 31, Nevada's law enforcement agencies will be Joining Forces and citing distracted drivers. Nevada law states that any use of...
news3lv.com
Nevada Veterans Legislative Summit kicks off
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The local veteran community gathered to highlight upcoming legislation that may hit home for many families. The Veterans Legislative Summit kicked off at the Dula Community Center on Friday. More than 100 veterans came together to discuss concerns and speak with Nevada lawmakers. The summit...
news3lv.com
Nevada Health Link open enrollment ends Sunday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The clock is ticking to get coverage through the state's health exchange program. Sunday, January 15 is the last day of open enrollment for coverage through Nevada Health Link. The program is open to people without Medicare, Medicaid, or coverage through an employer. Those facing...
news3lv.com
Red Cross of Southern Nevada to honor Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Red Cross of Southern Nevada will honor the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Day of Service by encouraging the community to help those in need. That includes becoming volunteers and donating blood. "We are honored to participate in the National Day of Service and...
Comments / 0