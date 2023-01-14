Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new study has found Nevada to be the number one most at-risk state for cybercrimes across the country. Experts at Proxyrack calculated the number of cybercrime victims per 100,000 people to find out the U.S. states that are most at risk of cybercrime and the most common types of cybercrimes being committed.

