Tenino, WA

Tenino Picks Up Big League Win Over Elma

By The Chronicle staff
 3 days ago
Tenino forward Keegan O'Connor makes a chest pass against Eatonville Jan. 11.

At Tenino

BEAVERS 73, EAGLES 63

Elma 12 19 14 18 — 63

Tenino 21 19 22 11 — 73

Elma: Holmes 4, Vessey 3, Flores 2, Carter 21, Cain 4, Seaberg 21, Studer 8

Tenino: Gonia 24, P. Snider 2, Schow 20, Feltus 7, Noonan 4, O’Connor 16

Paced by a much more balanced offensive night, the Tenino boys basketball team finished the first go-around through 1A Evergreen league play 3-1 after a 73-63 victory over rival Elma Friday night in Stone City.

Three Beavers scored in double figures, and it all started after Keegan O’Connor drilled a few 3-pointers in the opening quarter to soften up the Eagle defense for the rest of the game, letting Noah Schow and Austin Gonia drive to the cup nearly at will in a turnaround offensive performance.

Tenino dished out 17 assists as a team, and Gonia led the scoring 24 points, with Schow scoring 20 and O’Connor finishing the night with 16 points. Gonia added 14 rebounds to his statline and Schow also finished with yet another double-double with 11 boards.

The Beavers have a make-up match with Willapa Valley in Menlo on Monday after the first contest was postponed due to the ice storm last month.

