‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just set a depressing Marvel record that dare not be repeated
After weeks of wondering, Marvel fans finally have an answer for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to pounce its way onto streaming. After premiering in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is officially set to make its Disney Plus debut in just under a month’s time on Feb. 1, 2023.
Scarlett Johansson Will Reportedly Return as Black Widow in Avengers: Secret Wars
The Avengers films are marked to be the biggest crossovers across the marvel cinematic universe ever since Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame happened. With Avengers: The Kang Dynasty set for release in 2025, one year before Avengers: Secret Wars, we are sure to expect big names to be included in the picture. In this case, a report has been brought up that Scarlett Johansson will reportedly return as Black Widow in the aforementioned film!
The MCU superhero team we thought we’d never see again could still make a multiversal comeback
As Marvel fans well know, death isn’t necessarily the end in the superhero universe, as we’ve seen various characters come back from the great beyond in the MCU. And that’s now more possible than ever thanks to the introduction of the multiverse. Still, one superhero team that made their debut in the franchise’s recently concluded Phase Four really seemed to have been wiped out for good, but that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing of a smart way they could return. Whether we want them to or not.
A ‘Star Wars’ icon is rumored to play Reed Richards, even though their perfect MCU role is staring us in the face
At this point, it feels like every leading man working in Hollywood who’s yet to appear in the MCU has been linked to the part of Reed Richards in Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. Diego Luna, Penn Badgley, even Henry Cavill… You name it, they’ve been touted as a potential contender to replace Doctor Strange 2‘s John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic. Although the latest actor who’s going through the rumor mill might be the biggest stretch yet.
Latest Marvel News: Phase 5 is already making a fatal mistake as ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star admits ‘relief’ over MCU exit
We’re now right on the cusp of Phase Five, what with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiering in February, but unfortunately it seems Marvel‘s next era is already making some potentially hype-killing mistakes. Elsewhere, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds might be hiding a major Deadpool 3 spoiler in plain sight as a Guardians of the Galaxy veteran comes clean on why they’re eager to put the franchise behind them after a decade in the MCU.
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Forget Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith could be the perfect former DC star to lead the MCU multiverse next
With Black Adam ironically failing to both bring Henry Cavill back as Superman and launch the big-screen career of the titular antihero himself, there’s been a lot of speculation that Dwayne Johnson could move over to the MCU ⏤ especially since The Rock named the Avenger he’d most like to play nearly a decade ago. But, you know what, maybe there’s another former DC star who would actually grab even more headlines if they ever joined the Marvel multiverse. We’re talking, of course, about the Academy’s least favorite celeb, Will Smith.
Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Latest Casualty As James Gunn Informs The Rock ‘Black Adam 2’ Is Cancelled
What do Dwayne Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Henry Cavill have in common? They’ve all been booted out of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson, who made his superhero debut as the eponymous character in the 2022 movie Black Adam, has announced his exit from the studio after being told that the movie’s anticipated sequel is not part of Gunn’s vision for the “first chapter” of the “new DC Universe”. Johnson shared the news through a heartfelt message to his “passionate friends” on social media. “I wanted to give a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the...
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr.s return to Marvel is what people think’s bigger than they thought
After the end of the Avengers: Endgame, the long chapter of Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man was also closed. And while the creative minds at Marvel Studios are currently busy building a time after Tony Stark, Steve Rodgers and Co. in the MCU, it seems that Robert Downey Jr. is getting some kind of backlash. Selon rumors, we’ll see the Iron Man actor again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Captain America: New World Order: Release date, trailers, & everything we know
Captain America: New World Order is without question one of the most interesting Marvel movies of the MCU’s Phase 5. Barring any schedule changes, it will be the penultimate adventure of the current chapter, leading right into Thunderbolts. The fourth film in the Captain America franchise will deliver a...
Marvel may have just confirmed that a cosmic hero is finally making their MCU debut in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving on to the first film of Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s safe to assume that the whole MCU chess board is about to be shaken up big time. And what better way to shake things up than to introduce a character almost no one saw coming and someone who could have a huge impact on the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy?
Latest Marvel News: The MCU’s Young Avengers are already hitting back at their haters as foul-mouthed ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ deleted scene is revealed
Pretty much ever since Avengers: Endgame brought the saga of the original Avengers to a close, the Young Avengers have been primed to take over the reigns as Earth’s protectors, and yet the MCU has strangely failed to deliver on the adolescent super-team as of yet — so it seems like those bringing these heroes to life have taken matters into their own hands. Elsewhere, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever almost broke a foul-mouthed Marvel record and X-Men fans take on The Rock..
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania: Kevin Feige Teases Kang's Secret Weapon
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania centers around Kang the Conqueror trying to use his secret weapon according to Kevin Feige. The Marvel Studios president spoke to Empire Magazine about the biggest threat The Avengers have faced to date. Interestingly, the executive hinted that the technology Kang has at his disposal lies at the heart of the mission the villain sends Ant-Man on in the trailer. With such trippy visuals, and the dead-serious nature of this Kang variant, the clip did a good job of hiding exactly what Jonathan Majors' villain is after in the movie. But, it seems like the device in his possession probably has something to do with the massive golden chair that's popped up in the promotional materials. Check it out below!
James Gunn sneakily supports ‘The Suicide Squad’ star’s plans for a bright Marvel and DC future
We’re edging closer and closer to James Gunn and Peter Safran finally unveiling the first slate of projects to mark the beginning of a bold and brave new era for the DCU, but has the filmmaker already subtly hinted that he’s got plans in store for one of The Suicide Squad‘s youngest cast members?
The MCU’s Phase 4 and 5 prove that Ultron was right about the Avengers’ extinction
In the wake of the Mad Titan’s victory in Avengers: Infinity War/Endgame, a funny thing happened: the “Thanos was right” movement started up on social media, with the phrase becoming a favorite meme of Marvel lovers everywhere. And yet the MCU movies and TV shows we’ve had since then, as Phase Four has come and gone and Phase Five is about to begin, have actually proven that it’s a different Avengers villain who really knew what they were talking about: Ultron.
Zoinks! Audiences are casually ripping ‘Velma’ to shreds, and not just because Shaggy’s a stoner
Well, folks. Velma just dropped its first two episodes, but as we might have expected from the teaser and trailer, we’re not in Kansas anymore — and this isn’t the Mystery Inc. that we’re used to. When Velma was initially announced, this might have been refreshing to hear, but now that we’re getting a real look at HBO’s hazardous portrayals of Hanna-Barbera’s beloved characters, our hopes for new Scooby-Doo content are all but dashed. Don’t be fooled by Velma‘s 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes; fans aren’t pleased at all, which couldn’t be more obvious from the 18% audience score that rose slightly from a previous 14%.
‘Velma’ trailer hints at the pairing we’ve all been shipping for decades
Jinkies! The trailer for HBO’s Velma series just dropped and mystery isn’t Dinkley’s only mistress. In October of last year, after what seemed to be an eternity, Velma Dinkley was confirmed to be canonically queer in the VOD animated film Trick or Treat, Scooby-Doo! In a short snippet, Velma meets fashion designer Coco Diablo and instantly falls head over heels. While it isn’t the first indication Scooby-Doo fans have ever had that Velma is gay, the interaction still well and truly cemented the fact for all the naysayers out there. Now, Velma isn’t just a member of the LGBTQ+ community, she’s also a POC, as shown in HBO’s new spin-off solo series. They’re scoring brownie points on the representation front, that’s certain enough.
A Marvel(lous) 2023: All new characters coming to the MCU
Slide 1 of 23: In 2022, Marvel gave us some treats with films like ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and we even got a ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Christmas special. In 2023, new Marvel films and series have a lot to offer - including actors like Daniela Melchior (pictured) playing some exciting new characters…
Marvel Turns Its Strongest Character Into Terrifying New Villain
Throughout the majority of his existence in the Marvel mythos, Robert Reynolds has been the Golden Guardian of Good. As Sentry, Reynolds has transformed himself into one of the strongest characters at the House of Ideas over the course of the past two decades. Now, thanks to the creative team behind the latest Strange series, Sentry now finds himself one of the publisher's most terrifying villains.
