Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania centers around Kang the Conqueror trying to use his secret weapon according to Kevin Feige. The Marvel Studios president spoke to Empire Magazine about the biggest threat The Avengers have faced to date. Interestingly, the executive hinted that the technology Kang has at his disposal lies at the heart of the mission the villain sends Ant-Man on in the trailer. With such trippy visuals, and the dead-serious nature of this Kang variant, the clip did a good job of hiding exactly what Jonathan Majors' villain is after in the movie. But, it seems like the device in his possession probably has something to do with the massive golden chair that's popped up in the promotional materials. Check it out below!

2 DAYS AGO