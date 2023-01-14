DHS Alerts All Service Contractors on FY22 Service Contract Reporting Deadline in the System for Award Management

Read full article on original website
CISA Plans Pre-Solicitation Conference for Digital Transformation Support Services (DTSS)
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) plans to hold a pre-solicitation conference with industry for CISA Digital Support Transformation Services (DTSS). The pre-solicitation conference will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams Meeting before end of January 2023. On November 29, 2022, DHS/CISA posted Sources Sought Notice...
New Training for Metro Rail Operators Following Internal Safety Investigation
Washington Metro’s Safety and Readiness department is implementing new training procedures for Metrorail operators to enhance their on-the-job training using eight state-of-the-art 7000-series simulators. The Safety and Readiness department, through an ongoing internal investigation into a red signal overrun on Dec. 6, found recent training classes did not follow...
FAA Moves Rule Forward Mandating Use of Program to Detect, Mitigate Risks Early
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on January 10 that it is moving forward a proposed rule that requires charter, commuter and air tour operators, and aircraft manufacturers to implement a critical safety approach that has helped create the safest era in aviation history. The program, Safety Management System (SMS),...
OIG Raps NASA Over Software Cybersecurity
The Office of Inspector General (OIG) at NASA says the aeronautics and space agency’s Software Asset Management practices currently expose it to operational, financial, and cybersecurity risks with management of the software life cycle largely decentralized and ad hoc. OIG found that efforts to implement an enterprise-wide Software Asset Management program have been hindered by both budget and staffing issues and the complexity and volume of the agency’s software licensing agreements.
Record Drought Grips U.S. in 2022 as FEMA Prepares to Open New Grant Program
The large coverage and long duration of drought conditions across the U.S. set several records in 2022, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has said. The year was also marked by numerous severe weather events, devastating hurricanes and deadly flooding across parts of the country. NOAA reports that the...
