Read full article on original website
Related
hstoday.us
CISA Plans Pre-Solicitation Conference for Digital Transformation Support Services (DTSS)
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) plans to hold a pre-solicitation conference with industry for CISA Digital Support Transformation Services (DTSS). The pre-solicitation conference will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams Meeting before end of January 2023. On November 29, 2022, DHS/CISA posted Sources Sought Notice...
hstoday.us
DHS Alerts All Service Contractors on FY22 Service Contract Reporting Deadline in the System for Award Management
This is a Special Notice to all Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Service Contractors. This is to alert you that the January 31, 2023 deadline for Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 Service Contract Reporting (SCR) is fast approaching. The System for Award Management (SAM) opened on October 6, 2022 for FY22 Service Contract Reporting and closes on January 31, 2023.
hstoday.us
FAA Moves Rule Forward Mandating Use of Program to Detect, Mitigate Risks Early
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on January 10 that it is moving forward a proposed rule that requires charter, commuter and air tour operators, and aircraft manufacturers to implement a critical safety approach that has helped create the safest era in aviation history. The program, Safety Management System (SMS),...
hstoday.us
OIG Raps NASA Over Software Cybersecurity
The Office of Inspector General (OIG) at NASA says the aeronautics and space agency’s Software Asset Management practices currently expose it to operational, financial, and cybersecurity risks with management of the software life cycle largely decentralized and ad hoc. OIG found that efforts to implement an enterprise-wide Software Asset Management program have been hindered by both budget and staffing issues and the complexity and volume of the agency’s software licensing agreements.
Comments / 0