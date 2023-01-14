Read full article on original website
CISA Highlights 2022 Growth and Extensive Work to Protect Nation’s Critical Infrastructure
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released its 2022 Year in Review highlighting the extensive work of CISA and its partners over the past year to protect the nation’s critical infrastructure. “As one of the youngest agencies in the federal government, we’ve grown significantly each year in capability...
DHS S&T Awards $1.1M to Accelerate Federal Research Across U.S. Agencies
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) has awarded $1.1 million to seven federal laboratories that support DHS missions and homeland security stakeholders. The contract awards stem from S&T’s Commercialization Accelerator Program’s (CAP) inaugural Call for Proposals, which seeks to identify groundbreaking technologies that demonstrate great...
COLUMN: Addressing the Homeland Security Threat from China
Last month, at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas provided significant remarks on his vision for homeland security. One of the key themes of Mayorkas’ speech was the convergence of national security and homeland security. As the Secretary said, “The historical distinction between homeland security and national security challenges has blurred and the role of DHS has grown accordingly.”
