There is a winner of the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

*Previous coverage above

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone matched all six numbers Friday and won an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize, overcoming steep odds that led to three months of drawings without a winner.

The winning numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14.

The front page of the Mega Millions website states there has been a winner of the jackpot in Maine.

Mega Millions: Winning numbers drawn for massive $1.35B jackpot

The site also says the next grand prize will be for $20 million and the cash option will be $10.7 million, indicating there was a winner of the estimated $1.35 billion prize.

Mega Millions officials did not immediately release a statement about the jackpot winner.

The $1.35 billion grand prize is for a winner who takes an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always choose the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing was an estimated $724.6 million.

There had been 25 straight drawings without a jackpot winner, but that string of lottery losing ended with someone beat the odds of 1 in 302.6 million to win the top prize. The jackpot is the fourth-largest in U.S. history.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

