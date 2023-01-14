Thanks to the recent relief checks, you might get money from the Maine Unclaimed Property List you didn't even know was owed to you. Have you ever checked the unclaimed property list? It's worth a look, because you never know. You might have some money there. Unclaimed property can be things like money left in bank accounts you haven't used in a long time, insurance premium payouts that couldn't find their way to you, unpaid refunds, and things you forgot about years ago. The money is just sitting there, waiting for you to pick it up. Currently, Maine is holding $303,462,851 in unclaimed property.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO