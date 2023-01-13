ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugus, MA

Valencia Vikings boys basketball won its fourth game in a row on Friday after defeating the visiting the Saugus Centurions at Valencia. The Vikings took a sizable lead early in the game and while Saugus would tighten the gap, the team could never get back in striking distance as Valencia won, 67-53.
