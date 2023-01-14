Read full article on original website
Foes voice criticism of possible Deschutes County landfill sites in Millican Valley as reviews begin
Oregon Water Projects Receive Federal Funds
Oregon projects aimed at increasing water efficiency will receive $198,668 in federal funding. The grants, announced last week by Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, will help the Arnold Irrigation District in Bend, the Van Brimmer Ditch Company in Klamath Falls, and the West Extension Irrigation District in Morrow County.
Deschutes Co. Accepting Committee Member Applications
Deschutes County is accepting applications from interested residents with public sector project management experience to serve on the Facility Project Review Committee. The committee provides recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners on pending and upcoming County building and facility projects, as requested by the Board. The seven member committee...
▶️ SE Bend resident unhappy with proposed Knott Landfill replacement site
Bend’s Franklin Avenue shelter explains policies after two residents say they were wrongfully asked to leave
The operators of Bend's Franklin Avenue homeless shelter explained their policy for guests Friday after a paraplegic and his caregiver-girlfriend claimed they were asked to leave after being accused -- wrongfully, they claim -- of smoking in their room. The post Bend’s Franklin Avenue shelter explains policies after two residents say they were wrongfully asked to leave appeared first on KTVZ.
Missing Bend woman found dead in Shevlin Park near Tumalo Creek
Shevlin Park searchers find the remains of missing Bend woman Melissa Rosann Trench
Four St. Charles nurses honored with DAISY Award for outstanding, compassionate care
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Four St. Charles Health System nurses have been honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses®, recognizing the outstanding, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day:. Bend: Kirsten Chavez, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Madras: Labree Tolman, Emergency Department. Prineville: Samantha Martin, Medical...
Neighbors rage to City Council about trashed home on their street
The people at the house on the corner of Beverly Drive and Royal Avenue in Madras has been wreaking havoc on the neighborhood for years now. Neighbors have reported multiple fires and have filed over 40 police reports, including things like potential animal abuse, drug use, stolen goods and children left in vehicles unattended.
Injured puppy who survived Bend head-on crash undergoes surgery, thanks to community assist
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A puppy who survived but was seriously injured in a head-on crash on South Highway 97 in Bend on Saturday underwent leg surgery Monday at a Bend emergency vet clinic, thanks in large part to community donations. Dill – short for Diligence – was brought...
Katie Zuniga Leaving KTVZ: Where Is the Bend Meteorologist Going?
Residents of Bend, Oregon, have seen Katie Zuniga begin her broadcasting career on KTVZ and grow from there. Now the skilled meteorologist is moving on to the next career step. After announcing she is leaving KTVZ, Katie Zuniga wrapped her last day at NewsChannel 21. Her regular viewers still want to follow her career. They want to know where she is heading next and if she will remain in Bend. Find out what Katie Zuniga said about her departure from KTVZ here.
PHS wrestlers see top competition at Oregon Classic
The Philomath High School wrestling team went up against some of Class 4A’s best competition on Friday and Saturday at the Oregon Classic in Redmond and came away with three wins and two losses in the duals tournament. Sophomore River Sandstrom, freshman Porter Compton and freshman Riley Barrett won...
