Marion, OH

Hot starts help Marion Harding stave off Pleasant's rallies

By Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
 3 days ago

MARION — In less than four minutes at the start of the game, Marion Harding outscored Pleasant 15-0. In the first 90 seconds of the second half, the Presidents started with a 6-0 run.

Those 21 unanswered points proved to be the difference Friday night as Harding held off the Spartans for a 47-42 home boys basketball victory in the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference.

"Just because you start out quick, you don’t see a lot of games where it’s 52-2," Marion Harding coach Jamie Pearson said. "You know they’re coming back. I’d rather be on the hot-start end, but that’s just part of basketball."

Take away roughly five-and-a-half minutes and Pleasant outscored the Prexies 42-26. Unfortunately for the Spartans, all 32 minutes count.

"Anytime a team comes out that hot, you’ve got to give them the credit. We had kids around the area, so the credit goes to the shooters," Pleasant coach Ben Snively said.

The Spartans made sure the rough start to Friday night wasn't demoralizing. By the end of the first period, they had sliced to lead to 18-8, and midway through the second quarter, Pleasant had it within 20-15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zeaxo_0kEWY2YE00

"We knew we had to pack it in on them a little bit on them because they’re averaging 16 offensive rebounds a game and that’s normally where they beat us. I thought we did a tremendous job on the boards tonight," Snively said.

The Harding lead was 25-17 at halftime, but like the first quarter, the Presidents started hot again, converting three quick baskets to stretch the lead back to double figures at 31-17.

"They pride themselves on their defense," Pearson said of Pleasant. "The same as we hit two or three shots in a row, we missed two or three shots in a row and then it adds to a run out. We’ve got to be a little better executing and working a little harder for some shots."

Over the next four minutes, Pleasant again rallied, closing to within 33-28. But the Prexies answered by the end of the period to lead 40-30.

As hot as Harding was in those five-and-a-half minutes of 21-0 ball, that's how cold they were for the first six minutes of the fourth quarter, going scoreless in the stretch after slowing the tempo and allowing Pleasant to cut it to 40-37.

"The frustration is we do all the hard things. The easy part should be scoring," Snively said. "We just struggle so much to score, and we have to continue to figure those things out. We’re just flat-out missing shots when we have opportunities to tie it or take the lead. That’s a little coaching as well, and maybe I can put them in better situations. The game comes down to making shots. We can push the ball and there are different things we’ll continue to try."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MFNk8_0kEWY2YE00

Harding scored its first points in the quarter with two minutes left when Jeff Jones made a cut, caught a pass from Marcus Hemphill and scored the layup for a 42-37 lead. Pleasant's Owen Lowry immediately scored a baseline drive, but Jones followed with two free throws to bump it to 44-39.

With 13 seconds left, Pleasant's Trey Booker nailed a corner 3-pointer to cut the lead to 44-42. Harding missed the front-end of a 1-and-1, but Jones was there for the offensive rebound and was fouled, making one foul shot. Pleasant had a 23-footer to potentially tie the game with four seconds left, but it was short and Jones was there for his 13th rebound of the night. He then iced it with two free throws with 1.6 seconds left.

"He’s 6-foot nothing and just plays with a ton of heart. He’s our glue guy and leader," Pearson said of Jones who leads the MOAC in rebounding so far this season.

The victory pushes Harding's record to 9-4 overall and 5-2 in the MOAC.

"It’s a league win. Pleasant-Harding, it’s battle city," Pearson said. "Pleasant-River Valley, us and River Valley, it’s one of the things that makes our league great and basketball great is that anytime you show up against these guys you know no matter whose record is what, it’s going to be a close game. Pleasant has a great coach, and their players have a lot of heart."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hKqgc_0kEWY2YE00

Pleasant goes to 5-6, 3-4.

"We’ve been in games like this with Shelby and River Valley and Marion Harding," Snively said. "They are three of the four best teams in the league. We talked about going into the second half of the season and trying to get one or two of them. It’s got to start somewhere."

Harding's Braylin Dyer scored 10 of his team-high 13 points in the first four minutes of the game, finishing with three 3-pointers, while Jones had all seven of his team's fourth-quarter points to end with 11. Marquis Long added 10 points.

"You’d rather win by 20, but anytime you can win a close game, it builds some character," Pearson said.

For Pleasant, Booker scored 14 points, Nick Blubaugh 11 and Wiley Smith eight.

"I’m just proud of them," Snively said of his team. "There are a lot of coaches complaining, and I’m just excited and really looking forward to the next 11 games with these kids. We’ve got great kids at Pleasant, and win, lose or draw we know they’re going to give us everything they have and they did that again tonight."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13JVmK_0kEWY2YE00

