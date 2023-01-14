ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

With size 'nobody can match,' Reynolds girls basketball beats Roberson

By James Crabtree-Hannigan, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZQAEa_0kEWXiNa00

ASHEVILLE – Landyn Stewart had already extended the Reynolds possession once by rebounding a missed free throw, eventually leading to another whistle, so by the time the next foul shot clanked off the rim, Roberson forward Tymber Thompson had boxed her out nearly all the way to the three-point line.

The 6-foot Stewart was neutralized, but Thompson could only watch as 6-foot-3 Jenna Barnes swooped in to deflect the ball off a Ram and out of bounds.

As coach Amanda Whitaker has told her players all season, some opponents might be able to match up with one of their bigs, but very few can take away both. On Friday, Roberson wasn't up to the task.

Stewart and Barnes powered a dominant Rockets performance on the offensive glass, which combined with a second-half defensive transformation to seal a 57-49 win in a battle for second place in the MAC.

"Nobody can match our size," Whitaker said. "It's always a mismatch. We try to utilize that offensively and defensively … and our bigs are stepping up."

MACTION: Chad Clark's poise leads North Buncombe boys past Asheville High

NEW YEAR HOOPS: Favorites and contenders in every WNC conference

'SCREW IT': How Matthew Gray (Swain) set the nation's top pole vaulting mark of the indoor season

Thompson's 10 points, seven blocks and six rebounds showed she's a formidable post presence in her own right, but she could only do so much to prevent a Reynolds (10-6, 4-1 MAC) miss from ending up back in the hands of the home team.

Stewart pulled down eight offensive boards, turning some into putback buckets or free throws en route to a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double. Barnes scored just six points but had 13 rebounds, including four on offense, and the effort Roberson expended to prevent the duo from an even bigger night freed up Rockets guards to get involved on the glass.

"It's big getting a rebound, going right back up and getting those quick points," said Stewart, a Mars Hill signee. "It just brings energy and … chips away at their lead."

Eight of guard Peyton Harvey's 10 rebounds came on offense, and she scored a game-high 16 points to join Stewart and guard Julie Janus (15 points, 12 rebounds) as Rockets with double-doubles.

Janus scored all but one of her points in the first half, when Reynolds needed them desperately.

Roberson (11-6, 4-2) raced out to an 11-0 lead with a trio of 3-pointers in the opening minutes and held a five-point advantage after the first quarter.

"We realized that this isn't a game we want to lose," Stewart said. "We're already down one in the conference. … It was a will to win, and a 'We can't lose.'"

Leading by one at halftime, Whitaker told guards Anna Wilcox and Mariah Eberhardt to spend the rest of the game faceguarding E.P. Sluder, who runs the Rams offense that was operating at a dizzying pace for much of the opening two periods.

Sluder didn't score a point after halftime, and the game slowed down significantly, allowing the Rockets to settle into the bruising rhythm their frontcourt thrives in.

"We were talking more. Coach Whitaker has that energy, and she gets us hyped, and then we hype ourselves up," Stewart said. "We just get in that groove, and then it's just stop, after stop, after stop."

Reynolds never trailed in the fourth quarter, dishing Roberson a second MAC loss and keeping within a game of undefeated Asheville High.

The Rockets were even with the Cougars through three quarters last week before Asheville pulled away for a 52-41 win, but Stewart said Friday's win can help them move on from that disappointment and build momentum as the first round of league play nears its end.

"We've been struggling finishing out big games. It's definitely going to help us know that we can win, know that we can finish," Stewart said. "It gives us a lot of confidence."

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: With size 'nobody can match,' Reynolds girls basketball beats Roberson

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

Greenville lottery winner quadruples jackpot in big win

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A month has passed since a woman cashed in a $200,000 Powerball win from Upstate gas station. “I’m still pinching myself,” she told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. Officials say that the woman was buying another Powerball ticket at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett...
GREENVILLE, SC
gotodestinations.com

Pizza-licious: The Best Pizza Spots in Asheville

Are you a pizza fanatic looking for the ultimate slice in Asheville? We’ve got the best pizza joint picks that will have you shouting “Mamma Mia!”. Whether you’re a traditionalist who craves a margherita or a daredevil who loves to try new and unusual toppings, we’ve got you covered if you are looking for the best pizza in Asheville!
ASHEVILLE, NC
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina

Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. You can find a diner in just about every corner of North Carolina. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in NC that is a winning favorite.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

UnBEARable Clash of Critter and Car

Asheville – Jennifer Pharr Davis is making headway in lobbying for wildlife crossings to help prevent what recently happened to her on Interstate 26 — a large black bear darting in front of her car and crashing into it when she drove at full speed and then hitting two other vehicles.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A multi-band fundraiser was held Sunday at the Grey Eagle in an effort to raise funds to send some local middle schoolers to Washington, D.C. A handful of teachers from Asheville Middle School organized the event with the goal of having every student be able to attend the trip, regardless of their financial situation.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Wind, snow in mountains; cold in Upstate

A cold weekend is in store for our area, and parts of the mountains are in for a major snow event. Clearing skies, windy and cold conditions Friday night will bring lows in the 20s across the area. Lake-enhanced snow for the mountains overnight will bring 12-18 hours of snow...
ASHEVILLE, NC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Greenville's downtown rebirth is coming at a high price for historically Black neighborhoods

So many people want to live in West Greenville, it crashed a website. “Homes of Hope has about 110 houses in West Greenville,” says Inez Morris. She’s a resident of this neighborhood, and she’s about a dozen kinds of social activist and educator. “And they stay filled. They have a waiting list. They opened up their system [on] the first of September; within the hour it crashed because of the traffic. Within two hours they shut it down because they had more applications than they could take. That's how bad the housing crisis is in Greenville.”
GREENVILLE, SC
Mountain Xpress

Bad news, good news: The Gospel According to Jerry

Less than 65 years before I was born, teaching a slave to read was punishable by flogging, jail or death in most Southern states. Even after emancipation, little was done to encourage the children of the former slaves to go to school. And despite various more recent efforts to address the achievement gap, the legacy of structural racism continues to be seen in our local schools today.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

‘Won’t be the last’: NWS confirms two EF-1 tornadoes in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Weather experts say the South is the region to most likely experience tornadoes in January, and Friday’s number of clean ups is evidence of that. A swirling storm system is responsible for the deaths of at least six people in Alabama. And here in our region the National Weather Service confirmed two EF-1 tornadoes are responsible for damage in Laurens and Greenwood Counties.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

‘In good shape’: Deputies find NC woman missing for 2 months

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman who went missing two months ago has been found. Multiple agencies were looking for 38-year-old Summer Ray who was last seen on Nov. 13, 2022. On Jan. 9, deputies said Ray was found and is...
uncorkedasheville.com

14 Riveting Facts About Biltmore Estate

As one of Asheville’s most popular attractions, uncover the coolest facts about Biltmore Estate sure to enhance your visit. Is Biltmore House haunted, and do you know how Biltmore Estate got its name? And, how many bathrooms are there in the mansion?. Is it true that the estate once...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Missing Buncombe Co. man found

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man from Buncombe County has been found safe. 31-year-old Robert Jarvis was reported missing but has been found.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Police seek vehicle involved in hit-and-run at Upstate Walmart

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – The Travelers Rest Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run Saturday at Walmart. Police said around 11:35 a.m., a burgundy Ford F-150 hit a pedestrian in the parking lot of Walmart located at 9 Benton Road. Anyone with information concerning the incident should contact […]
TRAVELERS REST, SC
Mountain Xpress

Early traffic woes spark updates to Asheville’s trolley system, 1923-24

When it came to the issue of traffic, Asheville Mayor John H. Cathey did not mince words. “I would be willing to allow the Asheville Power and Lights company to operate their cars through the City Hall if it would stop the congestion on Pack Square,” he declared to members of the Civitan Club during a luncheon on Nov. 7, 1923.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Four fugitives arrested on outstanding warrants in north Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Four fugitives wanted on open warrants for unrelated crimes were arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11 by Asheville Police Department detectives and officers. Detectives and officers were conducting crime prevention measures in north Asheville and took four people into custody at the same location, a spokesperson for APD said.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
757K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy