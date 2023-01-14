Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth RatesEden ReportsBellevue, WA
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.Cristoval VictorialSeattle, WA
Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid WorkEden ReportsSeattle, WA
13 Seattle Restaurants Not To MissOutside NomadSeattle, WA
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR Rogers
Related
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Rainy Sunday ahead, fewer showers for Monday
SEATTLE - Enjoy the rainy, cloudy weather today! Tomorrow, fewer showers are expected. The most active weather day this week will be Wednesday. Even then, impacts from weather looks fairly minimal for most. Today we're tracking scattered rain. This morning, we watched for minor coastal flooding in Puget Sound. The...
q13fox.com
Dry for Seattle, soggy for Seahawks in Santa Clara
While Seattle will enjoy mostly dry weather today, the Seahawks are facing rain, wind and maybe lightning in Santa Clara today. For us locally, highs will soar above average into the low to mid 50s. You can plan on mostly cloudy skies and a few sunbreaks. Rain is most likely near the Oregon state line and along the coast.
wchstv.com
Nearly 8K people in Seattle without power Saturday after gunshots hit equipment
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Seattle City Light was investigating an outage that left nearly 8,000 people without power in the South Seattle and Rainer Valley areas, but it has mostly been resolved. According to Seattle City Light, the outage may have been caused by an electrical conduit suspected of being...
singletracks.com
Everything you Need to Know About the Cross-Washington Mountain Bike Route
Troy Hopwood gets called a lot of things by riders of the Cross-Washington Mountain Bike Route (XWA), but “a wizard” and “evil genius” seem to rank pretty high up there. His brainchild is a public mountain bike route that crosses the state of Washington almost completely on dirt, covering 690 miles and 48,697 feet of climbing, providing you don’t get lost or have to take a detour.
waterlandblog.com
Walk Saltwater State Park with Des Moines Waterland Walkers on Sunday, Jan. 22
This month the Des Moines Waterland Walking Group is returning to Saltwater State Park, on Sunday Jan. 22, 2023. Walkers are invited to join at 11 a.m. in front of the bathrooms in the lower parking lot, 25205 8th Place South (map below). This event is open to all. You...
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.
The Troll Under the Bridge statue is dubbed one of Seattle's most transfixing pieces of art. Its location can be found in the free spirited neck of the woods neighborhood of Fremont ( which can be found approximately 20 minutes north of downtown Seattle). It's beginning started with a plan to fix the vitiated grounds underneath the city bridges. The reason was that for a long span of time, drug dealers and careless homeless individuals would trash and defile the bridges underneath. This lead to the city requesting the Fremont Arts Council to create some sort of art competition with the objective of reintegrating cleanliness to those areas.
Amtrak Cascades to add second round-trip to Canada
SEATTLE - Amtrak will add a second round-trip to Vancouver, B.C., by March 7, in its pursuit of restoring service to pre-pandemic levels, Amtrak announced in a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation. The current round-trip from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C., does...
Truck driver in Washington state loses brakes, drives off boat ramp into water
A truck driver in Washington state wound up all wet on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, a tractor-trailer was traveling down East Main Street in Manchester, located west of Seattle, when it lost its brakes. The driver, who was hauling a 50,000-pound...
425magazine.com
A Taste of Ireland in Snoqualmie
A new Irish restaurant, Saints & Scholars, in Snoqualmie is serving up proper Irish fare along with American favorites, but to walk in, you’d swear it was a cozy pub that’s been around for 100 or more years, with its dark wood paneling, classic detailing, tufted banquettes, and the items on display that tell their own stories.
myeverettnews.com
Fire Damages Businesses At South Everett Strip Mall Early Sunday Morning
Firefighters from Everett Fire and South County Fire responded to a confirmed commercial fire at a strip mall in the 10100 block of Evergreen Way in Everett, Washington early Sunday morning. About 3:30 AM calls came into Sno911 of smoke coming from the roof above Toyama Sushi. Arriving crews made...
speedonthewater.com
DCB M33R No. 15 Catamaran Is A Warm Break From Winter
Bold gelcoat colors have long been a staple of high-performance powerboat builds out West, so a molten-orange catamaran with a color-matched interior isn’t unusual. But the latest DCB Performance Boats M33R Widebody catamaran, hull No. 15 going to a buyer in the Tacoma, Wash., area, is proof positive that warm colors are alive and very, very well.
Power restored to nearly 8K South Seattle residents after outage caused by gunfire
Power has been restored to most customers in South Seattle after an outage that impacted nearly 8,000 people. Seattle City Light tweeted about the incident just before 7:30 p.m. South Seattle and the Rainier Valley were the areas most heavily impacted. Around 7:30 p.m., 7,803 customers were without power. At...
q13fox.com
No new details following trio of Seattle shootings leaves locals on edge
SEATTLE - Outside Rainier Teriyaki, incense burns near the doors of the restaurant. The store is closed. Flowers and sympathy cards are accumulating at the door, where patrons walked through with regularity just days earlier. "I’ve known them for 10-plus years," a nearby business owner said, noting when she first...
Early morning fire at south Everett strip mall under investigation
EVERETT, Wash. — Fire investigators in Snohomish County are investigating an early morning fire at a strip mall in south Everett. Just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a security guard called 911 to report smoke coming from the roof of a building at 100th Street Southwest and Evergreen Way, according to the Everett Fire Department.
secretseattle.co
Iconic Luke’s Lobster Roll Shop Opens In Seattle This Weekend
Looking for a delicious lobster roll in Seattle? You’ll want to check out the Luke’s Lobster roll shop that just opened this week right by Pike Place Market. They opened their doors on Thursday, January 12 so you can check them out this weekend!. Read on for all...
myeverettnews.com
Sunday Night Crashes Keep First Responders Busy In Everett, Washington
Two different crashes just a few minutes apart kept firefighters and police in Everett, Washington busy Sunday night. In the first crash a driver was trapped in their car following a T-bone collision on Madison street just east of Evergreen Way. Everett Firefighters had to use power tools to free...
secretseattle.co
10 Places To Go For The Very Best Cookie In Seattle
Have you ever wondered where to find the best cookie in Seattle?. We have too, which is why we spent ages trying out the surprisingly wide variety of cookies Seattle has to offer before making this ultimate guide (it’s a tough job but someone’s gotta do it). The reason why there’s 10 cookies on this list is because we would never presume to be the authority on what makes a cookie THE best cookie in a city. After all, some people prefer their cookies to be accompanied by ice cream, some people want a vegan or gluten-free cookie, and some people want to try an unusual flavor while others only want a classic chocolate chip cookie. We have all of those options on this list and more.
Bird flu sends egg prices soaring as Western Washington shoppers feel the strain
Western Washington shoppers say they’re feeling the sting of soaring egg prices. According to the Consumer Price Index, over the last year egg prices have gone up 60% nationwide. Fred Meyer is now limiting customers to two cartons each. According to spokesperson Tiffany Sanders, the avian influenza — commonly...
Backyard Salmon Spotting Surprises Winlock Landowners: ‘Oh Crap, They Are Here’
The mighty salmon fights its way home only to ensure the next generation’s prosperity. It’s no wonder the fish have such cultural significance. When, in November, Winlock resident Darren Soares spotted a dozen coho salmon swimming through his backyard in Olequa Creek, he was awestruck. He’d been made aware of the fish’s presence in that creek through his volunteer involvement with the Lewis County Stream Team.
everout.com
This Week in Seattle Food News: Lobster Rolls, Local Seafood, and the Departure of Northlake Tavern
This week brings lobster rolls from the East Coast import Luke's Lobster and locally sourced seafood from the new Alki spot Driftwood. Read about that and more, from the closure of the beloved Northlake Tavern & Pizza House to an upcoming bar from Marjorie owner Donna Moodie, below. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
Comments / 0