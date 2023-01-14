ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nisswa, MN

Two Fish Houses Catch Fire on Nisswa Area Lake

No injuries were reported after two fish houses on a Nisswa area lake caught fire yesterday. A fire at one fish house on Roy Lake quickly spread to a second nearby fish house. Fire officials say the used a RANGER side-by-side with tracks that were equipped with a small pump and tank to battle the fire. They were then able to auger a hole into the lake and draft more water.
NISSWA, MN
Man participating in snowmobile race seriously hurt in Cass County

Cass County said they responded to a serious snowmobile crash Sunday. They received a report of the crash in the area of Jacobs Road, rural Lake Shore MN. Deputies and responders arrived on scene and learned that a snowmobile operator, a male, age 26 of Mayville WI, was a participant in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race Event, and had crashed on the race course.
CASS COUNTY, MN
Body Found During Search for Missing Aitkin Woman

Aitkin County law enforcement discovered a body believed to be that of a missing Aitkin woman on Friday, January 13 south of Aitkin. The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office state they possibly found the body of missing 55-year-old Anne Wyatt near Big Pine Lake in Hazelton Township while searching the area. The body was discovered in a wooded area.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
MINNESOTA STATE
NISSWA, MN
Brainerd Man Hurt After Medical Emergency Leads to Car Crash

BELLE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Brainerd man had to be taken to the hospital after a medical condition led to him crashing his vehicle in Morrison County. The crash happened Thursday just before 4:30 p.m. about two miles north of Little Falls. The sheriff's office says 45-year-old Garrett...
BRAINERD, MN
Fire destroys chicken barn near Holdingford

(Holdingford MN-) An empty chicken barn was destroyed by fire near Holdingford Tuesday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says the barn was located on 85th Avenue in Brockway Township, and at 12:39 p.m. Tuesday, the owner, 62-year-old Debra Funk of Rice called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the west end of the building. It took fire crews from St. Stephen, Rice, Sartell, Avon and Holdingford more than 3 hours to battle the blaze. The 350 foot long barn had not contained chickens for several years but was used to store equipment and miscellaneous items.
HOLDINGFORD, MN
Judge: Mille Lacs Co. Sheriff’s Office Exercised Unlawful Restrictions on Tribal Law Enforcement

A federal judge has ruled that the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office exercised unlawful restrictions on Mille Lacs tribal law enforcement. The January 10 ruling is in regards to a dispute over tribal boundaries between the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and Mille Lacs County. Mille Lacs Band chairwoman Melanie Benjamin says the ruling confirms the county sheriff’s inability to interfere with tribal police department duties. These duties include investigating activities on the original 1855 reservation treaty land, which was ruled to still be intact in 2022.
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
Missing person alert - Dylan James Sam

The Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Dylan James Sam, born June 8, 1975. Sam was last seen on Nov. 29, 2022 at the Mille Lacs Band Reservation area. Sam is 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Sam was last seen wearing a green jacket with a blue horizontal strip and red tennis shoes. If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Sam, please contact the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department at 320-532-3430.
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
In Focus: Chicago-Based Artist Depicts Experiences of Hawaii in Exhibit at Crossing Arts Alliance

Trotter Alexander has driven many times to deliver his art, but this time, he drove over 500 miles from Chicago to showcase his art in Brainerd, Minnesota. An exhibit of Alexander’s work, titled “The Story of Ka Makana O’ka,” is now on display at the Crossing Arts Alliance. The inspiration behind his paintings come from his own personal experiences of Hawaii, and in this collection, Alexander depicts what Hawaii is from the word wahine, meaning “woman.”
BRAINERD, MN
Another winter storm bearing down on the state of Minnesota

(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alexandria, Morris, and Long Prairie from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Glenwood, Benson, St. Cloud, and...
MINNESOTA STATE

