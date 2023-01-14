(Holdingford MN-) An empty chicken barn was destroyed by fire near Holdingford Tuesday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says the barn was located on 85th Avenue in Brockway Township, and at 12:39 p.m. Tuesday, the owner, 62-year-old Debra Funk of Rice called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the west end of the building. It took fire crews from St. Stephen, Rice, Sartell, Avon and Holdingford more than 3 hours to battle the blaze. The 350 foot long barn had not contained chickens for several years but was used to store equipment and miscellaneous items.

HOLDINGFORD, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO