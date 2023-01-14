Read full article on original website
lptv.org
Two Fish Houses Catch Fire on Nisswa Area Lake
No injuries were reported after two fish houses on a Nisswa area lake caught fire yesterday. A fire at one fish house on Roy Lake quickly spread to a second nearby fish house. Fire officials say the used a RANGER side-by-side with tracks that were equipped with a small pump and tank to battle the fire. They were then able to auger a hole into the lake and draft more water.
WDIO-TV
Man participating in snowmobile race seriously hurt in Cass County
Cass County said they responded to a serious snowmobile crash Sunday. They received a report of the crash in the area of Jacobs Road, rural Lake Shore MN. Deputies and responders arrived on scene and learned that a snowmobile operator, a male, age 26 of Mayville WI, was a participant in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race Event, and had crashed on the race course.
lptv.org
Body Found During Search for Missing Aitkin Woman
Aitkin County law enforcement discovered a body believed to be that of a missing Aitkin woman on Friday, January 13 south of Aitkin. The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office state they possibly found the body of missing 55-year-old Anne Wyatt near Big Pine Lake in Hazelton Township while searching the area. The body was discovered in a wooded area.
kfgo.com
Body of Missing Minnesota Woman Suspected of Being Found
Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northern Minnesota believe a body discovered last week was that of a Minnesota woman who had been reported missing earlier this month. The Atkin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies believe they have recovered the body of 55-year-old Anne Wyatt. Deputies discovered the body on...
lptv.org
Brainerd Man Hurt After Medical Emergency Leads to Car Crash
BELLE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Brainerd man had to be taken to the hospital after a medical condition led to him crashing his vehicle in Morrison County. The crash happened Thursday just before 4:30 p.m. about two miles north of Little Falls. The sheriff's office says 45-year-old Garrett...
willmarradio.com
Fire destroys chicken barn near Holdingford
(Holdingford MN-) An empty chicken barn was destroyed by fire near Holdingford Tuesday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says the barn was located on 85th Avenue in Brockway Township, and at 12:39 p.m. Tuesday, the owner, 62-year-old Debra Funk of Rice called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the west end of the building. It took fire crews from St. Stephen, Rice, Sartell, Avon and Holdingford more than 3 hours to battle the blaze. The 350 foot long barn had not contained chickens for several years but was used to store equipment and miscellaneous items.
Four People Arrested After Stand Off in Mille Lacs County
PRINCETON (WJON News) -- Four people were arrested during an incident in Mille Lacs County on Saturday night. The sheriff says the standoff in Princeton Township began when a deputy tried to serve papers at a home. After he knocked on the door the deputy says he saw a gun with a red laser was pointed at him from inside the home.
Two Fatal Crashes in Aitkin County on Tuesday Morning
McGREGOR (WJON News) -- There were two deadly crashes involving semis at almost the same time both in Aitkin County on Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the first crash happened at about 8:50 a.m. on Highway 65 at 1st Street South in Williams Township near McGregor. A semi...
lptv.org
Judge: Mille Lacs Co. Sheriff’s Office Exercised Unlawful Restrictions on Tribal Law Enforcement
A federal judge has ruled that the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office exercised unlawful restrictions on Mille Lacs tribal law enforcement. The January 10 ruling is in regards to a dispute over tribal boundaries between the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and Mille Lacs County. Mille Lacs Band chairwoman Melanie Benjamin says the ruling confirms the county sheriff’s inability to interfere with tribal police department duties. These duties include investigating activities on the original 1855 reservation treaty land, which was ruled to still be intact in 2022.
Authorities Searching for Vehicle Involved in Gas Pump Hit and Run
UPSALA (WJON News) -- The Morrison County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying the owner of a vehicle that hit a gas pump and drove away Wednesday morning. The incident happened at around 8:30 a.m. at Lange Oil in Upsala. The vehicle is described as a small SUV...
lptv.org
As Residents Are Left Without Mail, Crow Wing County Searches for Answers
After multiple reports were made to the Crow Wing County Board from residents saying they haven’t received their mail, elected officials went straight to the source to look for answers and figure out what was holding things up at the Brainerd post office. “I’ve talked to people that are...
Missing person alert - Dylan James Sam
The Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Dylan James Sam, born June 8, 1975. Sam was last seen on Nov. 29, 2022 at the Mille Lacs Band Reservation area. Sam is 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Sam was last seen wearing a green jacket with a blue horizontal strip and red tennis shoes. If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Sam, please contact the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department at 320-532-3430.
Family Dollar/Dollar Tree to open soon
Located off Highway 47, north of Smokin’ Mortars BBQ & Meat Market in Isle, Family Dollar/Dollar Tree combination store is nearing completion. Word from Isle City Hall is the shelves will start being filled in about four weeks.
lptv.org
In Focus: Chicago-Based Artist Depicts Experiences of Hawaii in Exhibit at Crossing Arts Alliance
Trotter Alexander has driven many times to deliver his art, but this time, he drove over 500 miles from Chicago to showcase his art in Brainerd, Minnesota. An exhibit of Alexander’s work, titled “The Story of Ka Makana O’ka,” is now on display at the Crossing Arts Alliance. The inspiration behind his paintings come from his own personal experiences of Hawaii, and in this collection, Alexander depicts what Hawaii is from the word wahine, meaning “woman.”
voiceofalexandria.com
Another winter storm bearing down on the state of Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alexandria, Morris, and Long Prairie from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Glenwood, Benson, St. Cloud, and...
