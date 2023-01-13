Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Atlanta restaurant chain giving away free food in 25 locations on ThursdayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
48 Million Dollar Home In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenCalhoun, GA
Historic Walmart Location Reportedly Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
10 Atlanta Companies That Pay More Than $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAtlanta, GA
Related
Yardbarker
Doc Rivers Says LeBron James Has A Better Career Than Michael Jordan, But MJ Is The GOAT
As LeBron James continues to add to his historic career by playing at a level we have never seen before at the age of 38 and in his 20th season, many have started reckoning that LeBron's incredible longevity might make him the GOAT. However, LBJ still hasn't recreated Michael Jordan's achievements despite being in the league for so long.
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
Yardbarker
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Milwaukee Bucks are interested in acquiring Phoenix Suns' forward Jae Crowder
With the NBA trade deadline approaching, many teams are expected to make moves to improve their rosters. One of the most intriguing potential trades that has recently been reported is the Milwaukee Bucks looking to acquire Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN has reported that the Bucks have expressed interest in trading for the disgruntled Suns forward.
Grizzlies' Ja Morant laments being called for seventh drug test of season
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is having another monster season, one that will likely earn him his second straight All-Star honor. Morant has become the epitome of a human highlight reel as he ascends towards superstardom, with his wide variety of posterizing dunks and other jaw-dropping plays. One perceived negative consequence of his standout play -- according to the former Rookie of the Year -- is his apparent increase in random drug test requests from the NBA.
Yardbarker
Watch: LeBron James Joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar As Only Players In NBA History To Reach 38,000 Points
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is truly one of the greatest players to ever step foot on an NBA court and he continues to produce at an unbelievable level in his 20th NBA season. It feels like every night the Lakers take the court LeBron James is making history in some form or fashion.
Yardbarker
Steelers Bring Back 2022 Training Camp Standout On A 1-Year Deal
Some Pittsburgh Steelers fans may have forgotten about wide receiver, Anthony Miller. The veteran speedster performed quite well in training camp and was expected to have a decent role with the offense this season, particularly as rookie Calvin Austin III got his feet under him. Well, things didn’t go according to plan for either wide out, and it wasn’t because of poor performance.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ former No. 1 ranked prospect could rise to the occasion in left field
With spring training just around the bend, the New York Yankees are preparing for a position battle in left field. Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera, Rafael Ortega, and Willie Calhoun all project to have an opportunity to steal the job, but Cabrera has the upper hand. The 23-year-old is coming off...
Yardbarker
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a fumble though that was picked up by Malik Hooker.
Yardbarker
Watch: Shedeur, Deion Sanders' son, launches a football 'over them mountains'
Napoleon Dynamite's uncle, Rico, once made a bet that he could throw a football "over them mountains". He was, of course, embellishing a bit and romanticizing his apparently stellar high school football career, but there is one real-life quarterback at least who'd be able to take Rico up on his bet.
Yardbarker
Tom Brady Responds To Recent Reports Linking Him To Raiders, Dolphins
For many teams in the NFL, the playoffs have begun, and all focus is on trying to advance. But those who failed to qualify are already looking at how they can improve their team for next season, and the Las Vegas Raiders are in that group. One name that has continually been linked to the Raiders is that of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Add Slugger With Elite Power To Bolster Catching Depth
The Boston Red Sox made one of the more intriguing depth moves of the offseason by adding a potential low-risk high-reward option behind the plate. With Reese McGuire and Connor Wong as the only catchers on the 40-man roster, Boston entered the new year in need of an upgrade. While it won't make national headlines, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom finally addressed the position.
Yardbarker
Cavs Weighing Three-Way Trade With Hawks and Jazz for Malik Beasley
Well, perhaps, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Apparently, the Cavs are weighing a three-way trade that would send Hawks forward John Collins to the Jazz, and Beasley to the Cavs, as Stein relayed. For the Cavs, Stein added, Caris LeVert and his expiring $18.8 million contract would be the “most obvious trade chip.”
Yardbarker
Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either.
Yardbarker
Laker Fans Are Furious After Russell Westbrook Misses Game-Winner Against 76ers: "Why Did He Ignore LeBron?"
The Los Angeles Lakers were in the middle of a hard-fought contest against the Philadelphia 76ers and played far better than expected against the stronger 76ers squad. LeBron James put the team on his back with a fantastic performance with Russell Westbrook contributing magnificently off the bench, until the final play.
Yardbarker
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to criticism of his parade behavior
Stetson Bennett on Tuesday responded via Twitter to some criticism he received over his behavior at the team’s championship parade on Saturday. Bennett led his Georgia Bulldogs to a 65-7 win over TCU on Jan. 9 for their second straight college football national championship. Georgia held a parade in Athens on Saturday to celebrate the title. Some apparently took issue with the 25-year-old’s behavior.
Yardbarker
Commanders sale reportedly expected to happen soon with new favorite
Christmas could come in the spring for many fans of the Washington Commanders. According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, the sale of the Commanders expects to happen soon, possibly by March. Washington, D.C. native Josh Harris has emerged as the “most likely” candidate to purchase the Commanders. Harris...
Yardbarker
Intriguing QB Named As Possible Fit For New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints are going to be back on the market for a quarterback during the 2023 off-season. While Jameis Winston is still under contract, it would be hard to imagine that the team doesn’t bring in some competition for him as he was benched this season in favor of Andy Dalton.
Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham just misses out on Titans GM job
Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham has been a hot commodity this offseason, and it’s seemed inevitable that he’ll find a GM gig elsewhere in the near future. But it won’t be this offseason. While Cunningham garnered interest from both the Cardinals and Titans — the lone...
Yardbarker
Bengals' season-saving play given 'fantastic' name
Things were looking grim for the Bengals' 2022 season late in their wild-card matchup with the Ravens. Then, DE Sam Hubbard made the play of the year for Cincinnati to save its season. With Baltimore knocking on the door of the end zone, Hubbard took a fumble the length of...
Comments / 0