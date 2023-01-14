Andy Murray begins his Australian Open campaign on Tuesday but takes on one of the top players in the world in Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the opening round. Murray received a tough draw when he was paired with the 26-year-old Berrettini, who reached the Australian Open semi-finals last year, where he was beaten by the eventual champion Rafael Nadal.But Murray is feeling optimistic he can cause an upset and said: “Obviously it is a tough draw. But I also feel I am in a much better place than I was during any of the Slams last year coming into...

2 HOURS AGO