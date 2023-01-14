Read full article on original website
Kyrgios shares 'gruesome' drainage procedure photo after withdrawing from Australian Open: "I'm devastated obviously, it's my home slam"
Nick Kyrgios was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open due to an injury that has bothered him leading up to the event and it's left him devastated. Kyrgios was excited about a chance to play in Melbourne once more but it wasn't meant to be. He missed most of the preseason due to the knee that was troubling him and he explained the devastation he feels about it:
Tennis-Stosur to retire after Australian Open
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur on Saturday said she will retire from the sport following this month's Australian Open, 21 years after her first appearance at Melbourne Park.
Gauff wins Melbourne opener; Kostyuk defeats Anisimova
MELBOURNE, Australia -- No.7 seed Coco Gauff opened her 2023 Australian Open campaign with a straight-sets win over the Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova. The 18-year-old American advanced to the second round with a 6-1, 6-4 win. Gauff will face 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu next. Along with No.3 seed...
Australian Open 2023 results: Jack Draper loses to Rafael Nadal at Melbourne Park
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. British rising star Jack Draper tested Spain's Rafael Nadal before cramping issues cost him in a four-set loss...
Gauff, Pegula power into second round at Australian Open
Coco Gauff raced into the second round of the Australian Open and a clash with Emma Raducanu on Monday with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Katerina Siniakova in the opening match on Rod Laver Arena. Meanwhile fellow American Jessica Pegula also enjoyed an easy passage, dropping just one game. Gauff,...
Australian Open disrupted as extreme Melbourne heat forces players off court
Oppressive heat brought much of the Australian Open to a standstill midway through the second day of tennis at Melbourne Park, with played halted on all outside courts for almost three hours. Matches were stopped at just after 2pm EADT on Tuesday as the temperature in Melbourne climbed to 36C...
Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray faces tough start against Matteo Berrettini
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. Andy Murray will face a tough start to his Australian Open campaign against Matteo Berrettini as Novak Djokovic...
Australian Open 2023 women's preview: Can Iga Swiatek continue to dominate?
Despite the retirement of Ash Barty and Serena Williams over the past year, the women's field at the Australian Open is stronger than ever. Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff continue to thrive. Ons Jabeur is getting closer and closer to her first Grand Slam title. Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Sakkari have staked their claim in the top 10 and aren't going anywhere anytime soon.
Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini into fifth set - latest score and updates
Andy Murray begins his Australian Open campaign on Tuesday but takes on one of the top players in the world in Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the opening round. Murray received a tough draw when he was paired with the 26-year-old Berrettini, who reached the Australian Open semi-finals last year, where he was beaten by the eventual champion Rafael Nadal.But Murray is feeling optimistic he can cause an upset and said: “Obviously it is a tough draw. But I also feel I am in a much better place than I was during any of the Slams last year coming into...
Andrey Rublev beats Thiem in 1st round at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Andrey Rublev beat wild-card entry Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 on Tuesday to book his place in the second round of the Australian Open. Thiem, a runner-up at the Australian Open in 2020 and the U.S. Open winner the same year, missed much of 2021 due to injuries but has recovered from outside the top 350 last year to a place just inside the top 100. He was given a wild-card entry by tournament organizers.
Outdoor Play Suspended At Australian Open Due To Extreme Heat
Update: Conditions have improved at Melbourne Park. Outdoor matches will be called at 4:50 p.m. local time for 5 p.m. resumption of play. Play has been suspended on the outside courts at the Australian Open Tuesday afternoon when the AO Heat Stress Scale reached 5. Play continued until the end...
Australian Open 2023 results: World number one Iga Swiatek opens with straight-set win
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. World number one Iga Swiatek made a winning start at the Australian Open as she beat German Jule...
Australian Open 2023 results: Daniil Medvedev & Stefanos Tsitsipas through on first day
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. Two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev reached the second round of the Australian Open with a straight-set win over American...
Hockey World Cup 2023: Can India repeat historic 1975 win?
The last time India won the hockey World Cup, things were quite different. It was nearly half a century ago and Indira Gandhi was prime minister when India lifted the cup in March 1975 in Kuala Lumpur - eight years ahead of India's first-ever World Cup win in cricket. It's...
Six Nations: Who will Gregor Townsend call upon for Scotland?
Coverage: Selected matches on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer with live text commentary and BBC Radio Scotland commentary on every match. On Tuesday afternoon, for the sixth and possibly final time, Gregor Townsend will name his squad for a Six Nations championship. We say final (potentially) because of all the speculation linking the Scotland coach with a move elsewhere once his contract expires after the World Cup in the autumn.
Tennis legend slams Nick Kyrgios over Australian Open knee injury
Todd Woodbridge has laid some of the blame for Nick Kyrgios' devastating knee injury at the feet of the Aussie star, saying his preparation for the Australian Open was lacking. Kyrgios was a shock withdrawal from his home grand slam on Monday afternoon, revealing he'd suffered a partially torn meniscus...
Dan Biggar: Fly-half wants Wales captaincy but will not sulk if overlooked
Dan Biggar says he would love to regain the Wales captaincy but insists he will not sulk if Warren Gatland chooses somebody else for the role. The Toulon fly-half led Wales in the 2022 Six Nations and summer tour of South Africa but missed the autumn internationals due to a knee injury.
Eddie Jones: Ex-England boss appointed Australia head coach as Dave Rennie sacked
Former England boss Eddie Jones has been appointed Australia head coach, replacing the sacked Dave Rennie. Jones, who previously coached the Wallabies from 2001 to 2005, has signed a five-year deal through to 2027. The 62-year-old was dismissed by England in December after seven years in the role. He will...
Tomljanovic, Badosa out of Australian Open with injuries
MELBOURNE, Australia — Ajla Tomljanovic, who beat Serena Williams in her final match at last year’s U.S. Open, and Paula Badosa, who was seeded 11th at Melbourne Park, withdrew from the Australian Open because of injuries. Tomljanovic is dealing with a bad knee that forced her to skip...
Premier 15s: Exeter beat champions Saracens; seventh win for Gloucester-Hartpury
Exeter Chiefs ran in six tries to claim a 37-17 victory over Premier 15s champions Saracens at Sandy Park in a reverse of last season's final. The home side led 29-0 after 30 minutes, following tries by Liv McGoverne, Flo Robinson, Maisy Allen, Kate Zackary and Hope Rogers. Allen added...
