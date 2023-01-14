ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, OH

Carter Piatt goes for 30 in Smithville's bounce-back win over Chippewa

By Dan Brown
The Daily Record
 3 days ago
SMITHVILLE — Sometimes the cure for shaking off a tough loss is simply getting back on the court.

That proved to be the case for Smithville, as just days after a key Wayne County Athletic League setback, the Smithies dominated from start-to-finish en route to a 60-39 win over Chippewa Friday night at Berkey Fieldhouse.

On the heels of a blowout loss at league-leading Norwayne, Smithville (10-3, 6-1) came out of the gate more than ready to control the game as it lead by double figures for 27-plus minutes to remain a game back of those same Bobcats in the WCAL race.

“The worst thing after a game like that is to sit around and practice for a week,” Smithies coach Corey Kaufman said. “So, to get an opportunity to play a really good team ... we were fortunate to play in a really big game, because Chippewa is really, really good."

Carter Piatt led the Smithies' charge.

The savvy 6-foot-1 guard was on fire from the first 3-pointer he drained in the opening minute of the contest. It was the first of four triples as he finished with a game-high 30 points on an impressive 12-of-17 shooting from the field.

“He has to be able to think like that. There really isn't a bad shot for him to shoot,” Kaufman said of Piatt. “He just was able to loosen up, as the game went on.

“When you got a good player, he has to touch the ball, and I think his aggressiveness gave us confidence to play through him. That's what we want to do.”

Piatt’s play definitely kick-started the Smithville offense, but it might’ve been his play in other facets of the game that proved to be key as he added seven rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals to the winning effort.

“The thing with Carter, though, is he did it on both ends tonight,” Chipps coach D.J. Schrock said of Piatt. “He obviously scored the ball really well, but he did it on the defensive end ... that's why he's good. That's why he's one of the best players in the league, because he can do things like that.

“It needed a team effort to stop him and we just didn't get it done.”

The lead never changed hands from the opening whistle as Piatt’s early 3-pointer sparked a 15-3 start to the game for the Smithies, which ballooned to a 13-point lead early in the second quarter as they finished the opening half 12-of-20 shooting as a team with most of the production coming from Piatt and backup forward Quinn Maibach (10 points, team-high 9 rebounds), who combined for 26 of those 31 first-half points.

Chippewa (9-4, 3-4) struggled to get into an offensive rhythm as leading scorer Caleb Gasser was limited to four points, with the first made basket not coming until the 3:02 mark in the third after Smithville pushed their lead out to 45-24.

“It was hard scoring,” said Schrock, whose team has dropped four of its last six games. “They obviously defend really well and we work in practice on constantly moving, create gaps for driving lanes, and we just had a tough time doing that. And when we got into the paint, we just didn't finish.

A late third-quarter push from the Chipps, however, capped off by a Gasser layup in the final second, cut the deficit to 14 and seemed to spark the stagnant offense.

Smithville, however, opened the fourth on a 10-0 run, which included a pair of field goals from Reese Riggenbach (9 points) and a final make from Piatt to all but seal the victory.

“(Carter’s play) opened things up for some other guys,” Kaufman said. “I thought our other guys complimented him really well tonight, it's not like they shelled up. Riggs got two fouls early, but he came back in the second half and stayed aggressive.

“I was really pleased with the way the other guys played, as well.”

And the effort was exactly what the Smithies needed as they head into another key county game as they travel to Dalton (4-2 in the WCAL), who dropped a one-point heartbreaker to Norwayne on Friday night, along with games against Austintown Fitch, Toledo Emmanuel Christian and a rematch with the Bobcats to close out the month.

“Our mindset is game-to-game and playing our best basketball for the tournament,” Kaufman said. “We rarely talk about the league. We're just thinking about the next game and that's how you have to think, when you have a tough schedule.”

