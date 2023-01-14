Read full article on original website
Failed GOP Candidate Arrested In String Of Shootings At New Mexico Democrats' Homes
Police arrested Solomon Peña, a former Republican candidate for the state House of Representatives, on Monday.
At Least 9 Dead After Tornadoes Tear Through Alabama, Georgia
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Stunned residents tried to salvage belongings, and rescue crews pulled survivors from beneath collapsed houses Friday in the aftermath of a tornado-spawning storm system that killed at least nine people as it barreled across parts of Georgia and Alabama. The widespread destruction came into view...
Californians Urged To Stay Vigilant Amid Yet More Storm Warnings
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — With rain-soaked California expected to see more stormy weather over the weekend and into next week, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and other state and federal officials pleaded with residents Friday to stay alert to possibly more flooding and damage. A series of storms has walloped the...
Storm-Battered California Gets More Wind, Rain And Snow
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Storm-battered California got more wind, rain and snow on Saturday, raising flooding concerns, causing power outages and making travel dangerous. Bands of rain with gusty winds started in the north and spread south, with more storms expected to follow into early next week, the National Weather Service said.
