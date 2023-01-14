ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Kent State men's basketball team runs win streak to eight, remains undefeated in MAC

By Staff report
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
Visiting Kent State survived a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the waning seconds to beat Ohio 70-65 in Mid-American Conference men's basketball Friday night for its eighth consecutive win.

Miyrne Thomas clinched the victory with two free throws just before the buzzer to keep the Golden Flashes (14-3, 4-0 ) the only conference team without a MAC loss. Kent State is off to its best MAC start since 2004-05.

Thomas and Malique Jacobs each scored 17 points to lead four players in double figures for the Flashes, who trailed 31-30 at halftime. Thomas also had a team-high nine rebounds and Jacobs had six assists. Sincere Carry and Giovanni Santiago added 11 points apiece.

Dwight Wilson scored 27 points, including 21 in the first half, for the Bobcats (9-8, 1-3).

Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

