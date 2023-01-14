ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene Cooper pulls out hard-fought victory over Lubbock Coronado in boys basketball

By Joey D. Richards, Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago

A week removed from a heartbreaking 40-37 loss to front-running Lubbock Monterey at home - Cooper’s fourth loss by three or less points this season, -the Cougars finally managed to win a close one.

Cooper scored the game’s final two baskets, both off turnovers, to edge Lubbock Coronado 49-46 in a District 4-5A boys basketball game Friday at Cougar Gym.

“Been a ton of close games this year,” Cooper coach Bryan Conover said. “The experience, I think, really helped us tonight. We were able to execute toward the end. We got a couple of good looks, took care of the ball and got what we wanted.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vr174_0kEWWDX400

Coronado took a 46-45 lead on Ty Green’s basket with 3:20 left in the game. But it would be the Mustangs’ final points.

Maxwell Falade missed two free throws for Cooper with 2:08 to go, and Cooper got two more shots at tying or taking lead. Kam Gray missed both – the last after a Coronado turnover.

But the Coogs retained possession, and, after a timeout, Jordan Willis got the go-ahead basket with 43 seconds to play.

“Made a great cut, Jordan did, on the inbounds play, and we got a layup out of it,” Conover said.

Green was called for a travel on the other end with 29.6 seconds left. Coronado tried to foul and send Cooper to the free-throw line but couldn’t get a call before Rivera scored – giving the Coogs a 49-46 lead with 10 seconds remaining.

“They were trying to foul us at the end, but I thought we did a pretty good job of moving the ball, didn’t really give them a shot to even get to us, and then we got a layup out of it, which was huge,” Conover said of Rivera’s basket.

Green missed a 3-point goal at the buzzer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KTBpe_0kEWWDX400

Grinding it out

Coronado, which took a 42-39 lead into the fourth quarter, was outscored 10-4 in the final frame to suffer its first district loss and drop out of tie with Monterey for the league lead and share second place with Cooper.

“Huge game. Credit to our kids,” Conover said. “They did what we told them to do. We told them, ‘Hey, we can’t beat those guys in a track meet. We can’t get up and down.’ Games in the 50s or below, we’ve got a chance to win. If it’s 60 and above, we’ve got no shot, man. That’s the kind of game we play. We’re not great at scoring the ball a lot of times. We grind it out.”

Rivera led the Coogs (13-8 overall, 3-1 district) with a game-high 23 points. Willis followed with seven, and Gray had six.

Camrien Manahan led Coronado (14-8, 3-1) with 12 points, and Green had 11 as the Mustangs had their three-game win streak snapped.

There were four ties and five lead changes in the first half as the teams battled to a 27-27 halftime tie.

There would be three more ties (the last at 44) and seven lead changes the rest of the way before Willis’ go-ahead basket.

It was a tough, physical game − much to Conover’s delight.

“We had three kids bleeding in the locker room, scratched up, but that’s what we wanted,” Conover said. “Go fight and go pull out a huge game.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K2jEB_0kEWWDX400

Next up

Cooper, which plays Lubbock-Cooper (13-10, 2-2) at Cougar Gym on Tuesday, wraps up the first half of league play with Abilene High (Friday at Eagle Gym) and Wylie (Jan. 24 at Cougar Gym).

Lubbock-Cooper beat Wylie 78-66 on Friday, while Monterey (16-8, 4-0) remained unbeaten in district with a 54-39 victory over Lubbock High (3-21, 0-5).

AHS (10-11, 2-2) had a bye after beating Lubbock-Cooper 55-50 on Tuesday in Abilene and plays Wylie (9-15, 1-4) on Tuesday at Bulldog Gym.

The Coogs still have road games against Monterey and Coronado.

“This hopefully gives us some confidence,” Conover said. “I think every game in our district is a rock fight. Everybody’s pretty even, and you’ve to be able to win the games at home against really good teams.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tMMPU_0kEWWDX400

DISTRICT 4-5A

Cooper 49, Lubbock Coronado 46

Coronado … 10 … 17 … 15 … 4 – 46

Cooper … 13 … 14 … 12 … 10 – 49

LUBBOCK CORONADO (14-8, 3-1) – Taylor Stamps 0 0-0 0, Grant Gilmore 4 1-1 9, Camrien Manahan 5 1-4 12, Ty Green 4 2-4 11, Tyler Williams 3 2-2 8, Surreal Garrett 0 0-0 0, Abraham Ragland 2 0-1 4, Derrick Kembe 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 6-12 46.

COOPER (13-8, 3-1) – Jaden Carrillo 1 0-0 3, Savion Vinson 0 0-0 0, Jordan Willis 3 1-2 7, Jaelyn Rivera 9 3-6 23, Maxwell Falade 2 1-2 5, Zavian Alexander 2 0-0 5, Kam Gray 2 2-5 6. Totals 19 7-15 49.

3-Point Goals – Coronado 2 (Manahan, Green), Cooper 4 (Carrillo, Rivera 2, Alexander). Total Fouls – Coronado 18, Cooper 10. Fouled Out – Coronado: Williams; Cooper: None. Technical Fouls – Coronado: Manahan; Cooper: None.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kvlYa_0kEWWDX400

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene Cooper pulls out hard-fought victory over Lubbock Coronado in boys basketball

