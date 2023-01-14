Brown's 43 points leads Three Rivers to win over Paw Paw

The Three Rivers boys had their highest offensive output of the season on Friday night. It helped that senior Andrew Brown threw in 43 points for the Wildcats in the victory.

The Cats, who were hosting Paw Paw, put up 79 points in a 79-63 victory in Wolverine Conference action. With the win, the Cats improved to 3-4 on the season.

The 79 points for Three Rivers was 13 points more than the previous season high in a 66-46 win over Vicksburg back on Dec. 16.

Paw Paw actually led the game at 16-12 after one quarter of play. The Cats would take advantage of a big second quarter, where they posted 24 points. The lead at halftime for TR was 36-29.

That lead grew to better than a dozen in the third quarter. Three Rivers led 60-46 entering the fourth and final stanza.

Brown’s 43 points led the way for both teams. He added six assists in the game as well.

Heston Saunders added nine points with four rebounds and three assists, Caleb Quake scored seven points with nine assists and five rebounds. Jace Gray scored six points with 10 rebounds, Luis Warmack added five points while Ryan Lubieniecki added four points and three rebounds.

Alonzo Ballentine scored four points, Caden Cottingham made a free throw.

Three Rivers will play Plainwell and at Sturgis next week.

Cassopolis 47, Mendon 22Mendon fought hard, but dropped a 47-22 decision to Cassopolis on Friday.

“Kept it close the whole first half, but we just turned the ball over too many times in the second half,” Mendon coach Danny Schragg said. “Cass is probably one fo the Top 2 teams in the league, so I was really happy to see our defense hold them to only 22 points in the first half.”

Cassopolis led 22-16 at the break.

Mendon was led by Luke Schinker with 12 points, Ryder Gorham tossed in two while Owen Gorham chipped in with two points.

Kalamazoo Christian 70, Constantine 33

The Kalamazoo Christian boys beat Constantine on Friday night, 70-33.

The Comets led 24-10 after one quarter of play and 49-18 at halftime. They out-scored Constantine just 8-7 in the third quarter, but put together a 13-8 edge in the fourth quarter as well.

JJ Manlon led Kalamazoo Christian with 23 points in the game.

Constantine was led by both Isaac Moore and Kaden Salisbury, who each tossed in eight points.

Both Dom Jacobs and Lukas Hagenbuch scored six points in the game. Dean Topolski scored three points while Carter McGee added two points.