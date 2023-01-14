Sunrise Christian sets up top-10 matchup with Link Academy for 2023 Tournament of Champions title

It didn't take long for Sunrise Christian head coach Luke Barnwell to start telling his players about what will take place on Saturday night at Great Southern Bank Arena.

Following his team's 52-41 semifinal win over Calvary Christian, he described the scene that he experienced when he coached Sunrise Christian in the championship game just a few years ago.

On Saturday, before the team's starting lineup is announced, the arena's lights will go out as the packed crowd's cell phones go on. When the game goes live on ESPN+, fans will cheer as loud as they can to Europe's "The Final Countdown."

It's unlike anything the players will go through until the lucky few go on to play Division I basketball at the highest of levels. His players earned the opportunity to play in that environment.

"To me, this is the highest platform in the country," Barnwell said. "It's an opportunity, as a coach, I just gotta give them."

Sunrise Christian will take on Link Academy for the 2023 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions championship at approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday. It is a matchup between the SCNext Top 25 poll's No. 5 (Sunrise) and No. 7 (Link) teams in the country and one will come away with their first-ever Tournament of Champions title.

Sunrise Christian knows the opportunity that lies in front of it. Even with a road trip to play at Montverde coming up in Massachusetts on Monday, the Buffaloes are well aware of the challenge that will come when they play a Lions team that was ranked No. 1 at one point this season and has still yet to lose a game.

"This is probably the No. 1 team in the country," NBA G League commit Matas Buzelis said. "We just want to go out there and compete."

It wasn't an easy path for Sunrise to get into the championship as Calvary Christian gave it all it could handle on Friday night before the Buffaloes pulled away in the fourth quarter.

A back-and-forth game had the two teams within three for the final 5:46 of the fourth quarter. In the final frame, the Buffaloes used a 9-0 run and an 8-0 run to create the separation while limiting the Eagles to just seven points in the final eight minutes.

Sunrise Christian was led by Baylor signee Miro Little who scored all 12 of his points in the second half including nine in the final quarter. His smooth 3 with 4:32 left in the game put the Buffaloes up by five and they held on to a multi-score lead for the remainder of the night.

"Just getting that one shot to go down, I feel like it helped everybody on the team," Little said. "It's not always gonna be pretty and you gotta like these ugly wins. You just gotta fight."

A fight will be in store for Sunrise Christian when it takes the floor on Saturday against a Link Academy team that has dominated through its first two games.

Sunrise Christian is in its second appearance at the Tournament of Champions and finished as the runner-up in 2019 after a 50-46 overtime loss to McEachern in one of the better Tournament of Champions games in recent history. The McEachern team featured two players who went on to play in the NBA including current Cleveland Cavaliers starter Isaac Okoro.

That's the type of team you're going to have to beat if you're going to come out with a Bass Pro Tournament of Champions title.

"It's gonna be exciting," Little said. "I heard it's going to be pretty much packed tomorrow and it's gonna be a great, great atmosphere. I'm super excited to play Link. We just gotta be ready."

