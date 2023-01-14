Chrissy Teigen gives birth, welcomes rainbow baby with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s rainbow baby has arrived.

The “Chrissy’s Court” star gave birth on Friday, January 13 — officially making the Legend clan a party of five!

The 12-time Grammy Award winner announced the exciting news hours after his baby’s arrival at a private concert that night.

The singer told the crowd he and Teigen welcomed “the little baby this morning.”

While he admitted to not getting “a lot of sleep,” Legend said he “feels energized” after spending “a lot of time” at the hospital.

“What a blessed day,” he added, according to attendees at the gig .

Teigen, 37, and Legend, 43, are also the parents of daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, whom they welcomed in April 2016 and May 2018 , respectively.

In August 2020, the “Cravings” cookbook author revealed that baby No. 3 was on the way , debuting her bump in the EGOT winner’s “Wild” music video .

Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss the following month due to a partial placenta abruption.

The former “Lip Sync Battle” co-host posted intimate hospital photos with her late son, Jack, at the time.

Teigen defended the social media upload in October 2020, writing in a Medium essay that criticism did “not matter” to her.

“I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles,” the former “Bring the Funny” judge explained at the time.

Legend backed Teigen’s decision in November 2020 “Good Morning America” appearance , saying, “I [didn’t] want to commemorate this pain … [but the photos are] something to remember him by.”

The duo continued to openly share their grief as well as their plans to try conceiving again.

“I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model told her Instagram followers in February.

Teigen finished the process the following month and announced her pregnancy news in August.

“the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” the then-expectant star captioned her baby bump debut .

“1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” she continued. “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.”