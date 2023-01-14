ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oran, MO

semoball.com

Bernie bounces back with road rout of Oran

ORAN – After watching his team get manhandled by Dexter on its home court last Friday, Bernie High School boy’s basketball coach Jason Long showed no angst whatsoever. Anytime that you get on a losing streak,” Long said of the four-game skid his team was immersed in, “it’s going to be really easy to say that you should do this or should do that or whatever.
BERNIE, MO
semoball.com

Saturday prep roundup: Hoops, wrestling, swimming

The Clearwater Tigers moved to 7-8 overall and got ready for the opener of the Black River League tournament Tuesday with a resounding 71-46 win over Gideon during the second game of a tripleheader held at Three Rivers College on Saturday. Charles Robbins scored 24 points while directing the Tigers...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

Russell puts on 'miraculous performace,' as SEMO MBB grabs impressive OVC W

With two key players absent from the lineup due to illness and injury, something that the Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball program refers to as “just another day,” the Redhawks did what they have always done this year in their game at Ohio Valley Conference power, Morehead State, which is playing really hard and score the ball with proficiency.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Man in custody in connection with shooting outside of Benton, Mo.

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is custody in connection with a shooting that left one person in the hospital. According to Sheriff Wes Drury, Bryce Jordan Johnson was found around 4:22 p.m. on Friday, January 13 at a home on a county road and taken into custody. Bryce Jordan...
BENTON, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Two Injured in Two Vehicle Crash in Obion County

Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident in Obion County on Tuesday afternoon. Tennessee Highway Patrol reports said 69 year old Almeda Wilmath was traveling west on State Route 22 in a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, when her vehicle collided with a 2013 Ford Explorer operated by 24 year old Kelly Hayden.
OBION COUNTY, TN
kbsi23.com

Suspect in Perry County school threats in custody

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – A suspect connected with the threats last week to Perry County School District 32 is in custody. Perryvile Police Chief Direk L. Hunt announced at a press conference Sunday afternoon in Perryville that a juvenile admitted to making both phone calls this week. The juvenile...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Mississippi River monument installed

A semi hauling trash bags crashed just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 interchange. There are many events taking place across the country and in the Heartland to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Kentucky man arrested after short chase. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. A Kentucky man was...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Man arrested after police chase in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A man was arrested and faces charges after police say a call about a stolen vehicle turned into a police chase through Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, January 10. Kelyon Adams, 19, faces charges of operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

City of Cairo getting first grocery store in 7 years

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton made an impactful announcement for Cairo residents on Monday, January 16. After speaking at the 41st annual MLK Scholarship Breakfast in Carbondale, Lt. Gov. Stratton said a grocery store will be opening in Cairo. This will be the first time a...
CAIRO, IL
KFVS12

Police ID person of interest in threats made to Perryville High School

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Officials have identified a person of interest in threats made toward the Perryville High School. According to Perryville Police Chief Direk Hunt, they have identified a person of interest; however, it’s an ongoing investigation and they won’t release any other information. Law enforcement and...
PERRYVILLE, MO
kbsi23.com

Mysterious vessel along the Mississippi River

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A mysterious sailboat has been dormant on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River near Cape Girardeau for weeks. Located just across the Missouri Dry Doc, the white sailboat with blue stripes is anchored in shallow water. The boat is currently missing key components...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

