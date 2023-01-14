ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

New quarterback, position coaches thanks to Lobos OC

By Bradley Benson
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1srvbq_0kEWUzX000

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bryant Vincent was officially introduced as the offensive coordinator of the UNM football program on Friday. During his introductory press conference, it was announced that he is bringing some position coaches with him, as well as his quarterback at UAB, Dylan Hopkins.

This past season, Hopkins appeared in 11 games and threw for 1,913 yards, ten touchdowns, and four interceptions. With the Lobos in search of a new quarterback, the coaching staff is excited to bring in a guy that already has experience in Vincent’s system, as Hopkins joins UNM in his final year of eligibility.

“If you look at Dylan Hopkins over the last two years, he’s won 16 games over the last two years; he knows how to win,” said coach Gonzales.

Story continues below:

In addition, Vincent is also bringing three additional coaches on his side of the ball. The new coaches include Cornelius Williams (WR), Cam Blankenship (OL), and Joe Scelfo (TE). All three assistant coaches have previous experience working alongside Vincent. With the staff changes, Jason Lenzmeier and Brandon Blackmon will not return.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Jaelen House earns MW Player of the week honors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Men’s Basketball is coming off a 76-67 victory over then #23, San Diego State. Good news continued to come in on Monday, as UNM guard Jaelen House was named player of the week by the Mountain West Conference. In the two UNM victories, House averaged 22 points and 4.5 rebounds per […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Richard Pitino happy with UNM’s toughness in win over No.23 SDSU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Men’s Basketball beat No. 23 San Diego State on Saturday 76-67. This marks UNM’s first road victory over a ranked opponent in a decade. The Lobos finished with four scorers in the double figures, including a game-high of 29 points from Jaelen House and 22 points from […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
golobos.com

Jaelen House Named Mountain West Player of the Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – New Mexico’s Jaelen House was named Mountain West Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. House was honored after helping the Lobos to a pair of victories last week, at home over Summit League leader Oral Roberts and at No. 23 San Diego State.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rodrigo’s Road to Recovery: Moriarty Wrestler in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rodrigo Armenta-Torres is an 8th grader that currently wrestles for the Moriarty High School team. Unfortunately, a freak accident occurred in his last match, where he ended up dislocating his hip and breaking his femur. Rodrigo underwent surgery on Sunday and is currently in recovery. Both his family at home, and on […]
MORIARTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Josh Torres opens 2023 with back to back bouts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Josh “Pitbull” Torres is starting off 2023 with a bang, as he is scheduled to fight on two promotions in the same month. Torres will first fight on the February 4 “Rumble at Revel” fight card and then 20 days later, he will fight on a Tapia Promotions fight card at the […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Lobos take down #23 San Diego State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is the first ranked win on the road for UNM in a decade. The Lobos went to San Diego State and picked up a 76-67 win over the No. 23 Aztecs on Saturday. The Lobos led for a majority of the game thanks to stellar guard play, as Jaelen House (29) and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Augmon Records First Double-Double as Lobos Fall at UNLV

LAS VEGAS, Nev.—Aniyah Augmon led the Lobos with a career-high 18 points and recorded her first career double-double with a team-high 10 rebounds, tying her career high, as New Mexico fell 79-63 to UNLV Saturday night. Augmon went 3-3 from three-point range with her three three-pointers also a career...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Isotopes announce new manager, other coaching changes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes have announced staff changes for the 2023 season. The most notable change comes as a promotion. Pedro Lopez is moving from bench coach to manager. Lopez is now the 8th manager in team history. “Seeing so many fans come to the games, and you know, the fan support and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Joe Vivian wrestling classic wraps up on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The annual Joe Vivian wrestling classic was held this weekend. Winners were crowned on Saturday, and all individual results can be found on trackwrestling. Volcano Vista won overall as a team, while Atrisco Heritage Academy, Farmington, La Cueva and Los Lunas rounded out the top 5.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
San Diego Channel

LIVE BLOG: New Mexico defeats San Diego State, 76-67

The problems that plagued the Aztecs in the first half were persistent through the second: Poor foul shooting and turnovers. The most costly turnover of the game, however, came in the form of Nathan Mensah's technical foul. It ended up being his fifth and final of the contest, since he was assessed it after his fourth foul around the eight-minute mark of the second half.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KRQE News 13

Two local soccer players selected in NWSL draft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two local soccer players are set to begin their profession careers. Volcano Vista graduate Brianna Martinez and recent Lobo standout Jadyn Edwards were both selected by Racing Louisville FC in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) on Thursday. Following her career with the Hawks, Martinez played collegiately at Notre Dame. She was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Dan “The Determined” secures first UFC win

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jackson Wink trained Dan Argueta has been determined to make some noise in the world of MMA, and he just won on his biggest stage yet. Argueta took down Nick Aguirre during UFC fight night on Saturday to win the first UFC fight of his career. “Quite the camp, I just had […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Diego Sanchez ready to get primal in BKFC ‘Burque street fight’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Diego Sanchez already has a hall-of-fame UFC career. He has already proven his abilities against some of the best fighters in the world, but now he is taking on a new adventure: bare-knuckle fighting. BKFC is coming to Albuquerque on February 17 for Knuckle Mania 3, which is co-headlined by Sanchez and former […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APS sets upcoming student outcome goals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After months of community conversations and an online survey, Albuquerque Public Schools has its final set of student outcome goals it hopes to achieve over the next five years. The district is aiming to increase proficiency scores for back third graders in English and Language Arts by at least 10 percentage points […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

BioPark: Tiger cub will only stay 30-days

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The ABQ BioPark manager says the BioPark has a 30-day quarantine protocol for any new animal. A tiger in a dog crate is not a typical find in Albuquerque. “I've been here for, you know 20 some years," Lynn Tupa, ABQ BioPark Zoo manager said. "And...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

48K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy