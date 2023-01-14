ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MI

WNDU

Dowagiac man hurt after crashing truck into Cass County pond

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An 81-year-old Dowagiac man was hurt after crashing his pickup truck into a pond on Sunday morning in Cass County. The crash happened just after 8:05 a.m. on Dutch Settlement just east of M-62 in Wayne Township. Deputies say the man was driving west on Dutch Settlement when his truck ran off the road, then hit a guardrail and a tree before crashing into Mill Pond.
abc57.com

One woman injured in single-vehicle Cass county crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle injury crash around 6:43 p.m. on Thursday on M-60, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 25-year-old Stevensville resident, was traveling east on M-60 at the time of the crash and allegedly swerved in order to miss a stopped vehicle and ran off the roadway.
wfft.com

I-69 crash caused by extension ladder in the roadway

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The crash that closed northbound lanes of I-69 around 9:30 Monday morning happened when the driver of a dump truck swerved to avoid hitting an 8-foot extension ladder that was laying in the road. Troopers say Jacob Bluhm, 29, of Fort Wayne, was heading north...
22 WSBT

Goshen man dead after Friday morning crash

A Goshen man is dead after a crash in Elkhart county. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday on County Road 101. Police say 34-year-old Joshua Reams was driving south when he drove off the east side of the road, hitting a telephone pole and a tree. Reams died at the...
95.3 MNC

Police: Speed a factor in M-60 crash that injured Stevensville woman

Speed appears to be a factor in a crash that injured a Stevensville woman. Cass County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, to M-60, south of Yankee Street, in Howard Township. The initial investigation shows the 25-year-old Stevensville woman was traveling eastbound and swerved...
wtvbam.com

Identities of four victims of Fremont, Indiana fire released by ISP

FREMONT, IN (WTVB) – Indiana State Police and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating an early Saturday morning house fire in Fremont, Indiana which claimed the lives of a mother and her three children. According to the Steuben County dispatch record, at 5:02 a.m. a 911 call...
WNDU

Elkhart County man hit by car while checking mail

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car while he was checking his mail on Thursday afternoon. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a 2015 Nissan Altima was heading west on U.S. 20 just east of State Road 13 around 12:30 p.m. when it ran off the road and struck a 37-year-old man who was checking his mail at the time. The Nissan came to a rest after striking a fence post.
WNDU

South Bend man arrested after leading police on 2 chases, throwing gun and drugs out window

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 31-year-old South Bend man was arrested over the weekend after police say he led them on two separate chases. Police were responding to a call on Saturday, Jan. 14, when they saw the suspect vehicle commit a traffic violation. When officers tried to stop the vehicle near Liberty Street and Sample Street, the vehicle failed to stop and led them on a brief chase. However, police stopped chasing the vehicle once it reached unsafe speeds.
WWMTCw

Barry County firefighter fighting for his life

HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — Greg Garrett, Hickory Corners Fire Department firefighter, has been in critical condition with flu complications since Christmas, according to assistant fire chief Rod Mox. The complications have lead to nine broken ribs, a collapsed lung, trip to the intensive care unit, and a mountain of...
WNDU

Family members of victims release statement after deadly fire in Fremont

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Family members of the victims have released a statement after a house fire claimed the lives of a mother and her three children Saturday morning. Dispatch in Steuben County says a call came in around 5:02 a.m. on reports of a house fire in the 400 block of East Toledo Street. Firefighters say they found three children and a woman inside the burning home. Fire officials say the three children were taken to a local hospital where they later died. The mother, police say, was airlifted from the scene to a hospital in Fort Wayne where she also died.
WNDU

2 arrested on felony warrants after traffic stop in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were arrested on felony warrants last weekend after a traffic stop in South Bend. On Friday, Jan. 13, officers with the South Bend Police Department’s Strategic Focus Unit were conducting an operation that focuses on individuals wanted on felony warrants and associated with ongoing criminal activity.
WEHT/WTVW

Mother, 3 children dead following Indiana house fire

FREMONT, Ind. (AP) — A mother and her three children have died following a house fire in northeastern Indiana. The blaze in Fremont was reported about 5 a.m. Saturday and the victims were found minutes later by firefighters inside the burning home, state police said. They were pronounced dead at hospitals. A county coroner has […]
WTHR

Mother, 3 kids killed in Indiana house fire

FREMONT, Ind. — A mother and her three children were killed Saturday morning in a northern Indiana house fire. Firefighters were called to Fremont at around 5 a.m. for a fire at a home in the 400 block of East Toledo Street. Firefighters found a woman and three children...
22 WSBT

University Park Mall assault victim speaks out

Mishawaka, Ind. (WSBT) — "He could have had everything. I mean, even if there was some way for me to get her out and me stay, I mean I would have done anything just to get her out of the car." Those words, shared by a woman who was...
WWMTCw

Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
KALAMAZOO, MI

