Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Bay Area
Two 5/5 Mega Millions Tickets Worth Over $928K Sold in Burlingame, Riverside
Two lucky lottery players in California won about $928,260 each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, according to the California Lottery. In the Bay Area, one 5/5 ticket was sold at the Chevron gas station at 1101 Broadway in Burlingame, the lottery said. Another winning 5/5 ticket was sold at...
NBC Bay Area
5/5 Mega Millions Ticket Worth $928,260 Sold in Burlingame: CA Lottery
Two lucky lottery players in California won about $928,260 in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, including one in the Bay Area, according to the California Lottery. One 5/5 ticket was sold at the Chevron gas station at 1101 Broadway in Burlingame, the lottery said. Another winning 5/5 ticket was sold...
Fresno makes Forbes’ best CA cities to live in 2023 list, but where?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno has made the list of Forbes‘ “Best Places To Live In California In 2023”. For their study, Forbes analyzed cities by pulling recent data on key lifestyle factors such as the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, and the unemployment and crime rate. According to the study, Fresno […]
4 “Big Winner” Mega Millions Tickets Sold In New York
There was a grand prize winner for last night's Mega Millions drawing. Someone in the state of Maine matched all five white balls along with the mega ball to claim the Mega Millions' 2nd largest jackpot ever. The jackpot was worth $1.35 Billion dollars. "Big Winners" are tickets that matched...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in California
If you live in California and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
NBC San Diego
Desert Wildflower Updates Are Starting to Sprout
The pairing of dramatic rainstorms and dry desert beauty has inspired poets throughout the ages, but it is a duo that piques a different sort of interest in California as the new year begins. It's a colorful combo that gives a devoted desert wildflowerist hope, for fall or wintertime moisture...
How much has it rained in California in the three weeks since the storms started?
(KTXL) — It’s been exactly three weeks since the first rainfall fell from a series of severe storms that have hit California, causing more than an estimated $1 billion in damage across the state, flooding roadways and communities, and causing the deaths of at least 20 people, according to the Associated Press. Throughout the three […]
Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up
Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
California reservoirs rise after weeks of storms: See how much
After weeks of atmospheric rivers, bomb cyclones and Pineapple Express moisture, California reservoir levels have seen a steep rise.
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped object
A California witness at Menifee reported watching a hovering blue-colored, disc-shaped object that moved away very fast at 2:36 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Haunting howl accompanies latest California rainstorm
More than rain filled the air in the Bay Area on Saturday as an eerie whistle startled people driving on one of California's most famous roads. The San Francisco Bay Area has been no stranger to stormy weather with a parade of atmospheric rivers slamming into California one after another since the end of 2022. However, the latest storm had a side-effect that filled the damp air around one of the state's most iconic structures.
Jackpot winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.35 billion sold in Maine
With a one in 303 million chance at winning, why not line up and pay out in hopes of becoming the big lottery winner on this most unlucky day, Friday the 13th. Today's Mega Millions jackpot is at $1.35 billion and many see the odds worth the $2 ticket. That $1.35 billion has a cash value of $707.9 million, it's the second largest prize in Mega Millions history.A winning ticket matching all six numbers was sold in Maine. In Riverside, a ticket matching five numbers — worth an estimated $1 million — was sold at the Stater Bros. Markets on Iowa Avenue.A $1.53 billion Mega Million prize won in South Carolina in October 2018 remains at the top in prize-winning history of the game. And while we are talking about luck, odds and superstitions, there was a $1.586 billion Powerball winner in California Jan. 13, 2016. So why is Friday the 13th such an unfortunate date? Both Friday and the number 13 are regarded as unlucky in certain cultures throughout history …. So, good luck.
Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food Experiences
The locations of each have attained cult-like status. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in California
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BusinessInsider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Looking ahead: when will relief arrive for California residents?
All eyes have been on the West Coast in recent weeks as round after round of rain and snow pummeled the region. Now, AccuWeather meteorologists say that a change in the weather pattern is on the way for the region - including some dry weather. The latest round of wet...
San Francisco Examiner
Why are the California storms causing sinkholes?
While they looked like craters caused by a celestial body, the fresh scars that pockmarked the waterlogged landscape of California this past week instead sprung up from the earth. One sinkhole, at least 50 feet wide and 30 feet deep, parted a street in the suburban Chatsworth neighborhood of Los...
postnewsgroup.com
California Family Whose Beachfront Properties were Seized 100 years ago, Sells Land Back to County for $20 Million
The great-grandchildren of the African American couple Willa and Charles Bruce, whose land in Southern California was taken in 1924 and returned to the family last year, have opted to sell it back to the local government for $20 million. In the 1920s, the beach resort was extremely popular with...
One of the most unique stores in the Bay Area is permanently closing
After 49 years in business, the shop is slated to close some time this year.
proclaimerscv.com
Relief Checks: Up to $3,300 Are Waiting for Eligible Americans Starting Next Week
Alaska – $3,284 by mid-January. Since the fall, Alaska has been providing support to its citizens, and it will do so again this month through checks. The state compels residents to apply yearly for a Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD), which distributes an amount of oil earnings to Alaskans. It...
NBC San Diego
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Two Stores in San Diego County
Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond says it will be closing 62 more stores across 30 U.S. states, adding to the closures the company first announced last September. Eight more stores will close in California, the most in any state, including two in San Diego County and three in the Los Angeles and Orange counties.
Comments / 1