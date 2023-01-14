ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

NBC Bay Area

5/5 Mega Millions Ticket Worth $928,260 Sold in Burlingame: CA Lottery

Two lucky lottery players in California won about $928,260 in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, including one in the Bay Area, according to the California Lottery. One 5/5 ticket was sold at the Chevron gas station at 1101 Broadway in Burlingame, the lottery said. Another winning 5/5 ticket was sold...
BURLINGAME, CA
NBC San Diego

Desert Wildflower Updates Are Starting to Sprout

The pairing of dramatic rainstorms and dry desert beauty has inspired poets throughout the ages, but it is a duo that piques a different sort of interest in California as the new year begins. It's a colorful combo that gives a devoted desert wildflowerist hope, for fall or wintertime moisture...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up

Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
FELTON, CA
AccuWeather

Haunting howl accompanies latest California rainstorm

More than rain filled the air in the Bay Area on Saturday as an eerie whistle startled people driving on one of California's most famous roads. The San Francisco Bay Area has been no stranger to stormy weather with a parade of atmospheric rivers slamming into California one after another since the end of 2022. However, the latest storm had a side-effect that filled the damp air around one of the state's most iconic structures.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Jackpot winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.35 billion sold in Maine

With a one in 303 million chance at winning, why not line up and pay out in hopes of becoming the big lottery winner on this most unlucky day, Friday the 13th. Today's Mega Millions jackpot is at $1.35 billion and many see the odds worth the $2 ticket. That $1.35 billion has a cash value of $707.9 million, it's the second largest prize in Mega Millions history.A winning ticket matching all six numbers was sold in Maine. In Riverside, a ticket matching five numbers — worth an estimated $1 million — was sold at the Stater Bros. Markets on Iowa Avenue.A $1.53 billion Mega Million prize won in South Carolina in October 2018 remains at the top in prize-winning history of the game. And while we are talking about luck, odds and superstitions, there was a $1.586 billion Powerball winner in California Jan. 13, 2016. So why is Friday the 13th such an unfortunate date? Both Friday and the number 13 are regarded as unlucky in certain cultures throughout history …. So, good luck.
MAINE STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food Experiences

The locations of each have attained cult-like status. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Why are the California storms causing sinkholes?

While they looked like craters caused by a celestial body, the fresh scars that pockmarked the waterlogged landscape of California this past week instead sprung up from the earth. One sinkhole, at least 50 feet wide and 30 feet deep, parted a street in the suburban Chatsworth neighborhood of Los...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Two Stores in San Diego County

Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond says it will be closing 62 more stores across 30 U.S. states, adding to the closures the company first announced last September. Eight more stores will close in California, the most in any state, including two in San Diego County and three in the Los Angeles and Orange counties.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

