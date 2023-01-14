ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

thecutoffnews.com

Bertolette Scores 1,000th Point, Montevallo Falcons Men's Basketball Falls to UWG 92-83

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, & McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
MONTEVALLO, AL
wbrc.com

Huffman HS girl’s basketball coach collapses during game Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools confirm Huffman High School girl’s basketball coach Lin Slater collapsed and was transported to a local hospital Saturday. It happened near the end of the Huffman/Ramsay game. She has since been released from the hospital, according to BCS. Slater updated social media...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Snapshots & Scores From McAdory vs Brookwood - Friday, January 13, 2023 @ McAdory

BROOKWOOD, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Montevallo Falcons Women's Basketball Grabs Third-Straight Win With 57-50 Victory Over UWG

MONTEVALLO, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Back & Forth Game Sees Birmingham-Southern Panthers Men's Basketball Fall Late

BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Hueytown’s John Boy Wilkinson Inducted Into The Alabama Auto Racing Pioneers Hall Of Fame

HUEYTOWN, AL
AL.com

Current, former Alabama players react to Darius Miles arrest

The news of now-former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles’ arrest on murder charges drew quick responses from the school and athletics department. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats will meet with reporters Monday in advance of Tuesday’s game at Vanderbilt but his current and former teammates had social media to react to the events of Sunday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Decoldest to LA Tech, Lyddy to UAB

Two of Friday Football Fever's most prominent stars are in new locations for the upcoming college football season. Former Green Oaks and Nebraska wide receiver Decoldest Crawford has committed to Louisiana Tech after entering the transfer portal late last year. He redshirted for the 2022 season after suffering an injury in fall camp.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama offer motivation for Parker ATH Na’eem Offord

Na’eem Offord earned an offer from Alabama football Saturday during his visit to UA for Junior Day. Offord is a sophomore at Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama. He currently holds 12 D1 offers. Alabama’s cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson informed Offord of his offer from the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

Find over 21K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area

It’s time to polish off your resume and find your dream job. According to Indeed.com, the Birmingham-Hoover area has over 21K job openings. Keep reading to find out about the job market and local companies hiring. Bham Now’s current featured job listings. Your browser does not support JavaScript,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

KS Boutique + 2 other openings in Birmingham

A new week means new openings in Birmingham. Whether you’re looking for a new place to shop or somewhere to grab a bite to eat, check out these three openings. KS Boutique is the newest, most stylish boutique in Gardendale. I went to the grand opening on Saturday and came out with the cutest new pants. Ladies, give KS Boutique a visit and thank me later!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Highlands College opens new residential hall—a $20M gift from Hobby Lobby CEO

A new residence hall is the latest addition to Highlands College’s 70-acre campus in Birmingham, which opened in January 2022. This is the first on-campus living space for Highlands College and they have plans to build a second residential building in the future. Keep reading to learn about the features and the family behind the donation.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

3 ways Birmingham can support January 12 Alabama tornado relief

The January 12th tornadoes struck at least 10 Alabama counties from Mobile in the Southern end of the state to Lawrence County in North Alabama. “It’s amazing how people come together during these times in Alabama. Be mindful of the community that’s hurting and what they need right now, before people decide to just self deploy or send supplies, please check in with their local EMA check in and with United Way to see what these communities need right now.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham Civil Rights Institute hosts King Day 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute is making sure everyone has the opportunity to learn about the importance of this day and they are offering free admission. Our Carly Laing had the opportunity to talk to Charles Woods III, Education Director and Trainer at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

