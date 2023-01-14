Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are WaitingZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lightsRoger MarshAlabama State
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
10 Things to Do in Birmingham, AlabamaJameson StewardBirmingham, AL
Related
thecutoffnews.com
Bertolette Scores 1,000th Point, Montevallo Falcons Men's Basketball Falls to UWG 92-83
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, & McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
wbrc.com
Huffman HS girl’s basketball coach collapses during game Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools confirm Huffman High School girl’s basketball coach Lin Slater collapsed and was transported to a local hospital Saturday. It happened near the end of the Huffman/Ramsay game. She has since been released from the hospital, according to BCS. Slater updated social media...
thecutoffnews.com
Snapshots & Scores From McAdory vs Brookwood - Friday, January 13, 2023 @ McAdory
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, & McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
thecutoffnews.com
Montevallo Falcons Women's Basketball Grabs Third-Straight Win With 57-50 Victory Over UWG
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, & McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
thecutoffnews.com
Back & Forth Game Sees Birmingham-Southern Panthers Men's Basketball Fall Late
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, & McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
thecutoffnews.com
Hueytown’s John Boy Wilkinson Inducted Into The Alabama Auto Racing Pioneers Hall Of Fame
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, & McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
Current, former Alabama players react to Darius Miles arrest
The news of now-former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles’ arrest on murder charges drew quick responses from the school and athletics department. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats will meet with reporters Monday in advance of Tuesday’s game at Vanderbilt but his current and former teammates had social media to react to the events of Sunday.
University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles among 2 charged with capital murder in shooting death on the Strip
University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles is one of two suspects charged with capital murder in a predawn deadly shooting on the Strip in Tuscaloosa. It was announced Saturday the junior forward was ruled out for the season due to an ankle injury. A little more than 24 hours...
thecutoffnews.com
Decoldest to LA Tech, Lyddy to UAB
Two of Friday Football Fever's most prominent stars are in new locations for the upcoming college football season. Former Green Oaks and Nebraska wide receiver Decoldest Crawford has committed to Louisiana Tech after entering the transfer portal late last year. He redshirted for the 2022 season after suffering an injury in fall camp.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama offer motivation for Parker ATH Na’eem Offord
Na’eem Offord earned an offer from Alabama football Saturday during his visit to UA for Junior Day. Offord is a sophomore at Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama. He currently holds 12 D1 offers. Alabama’s cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson informed Offord of his offer from the Crimson Tide.
Bham Now
Find over 21K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area
It’s time to polish off your resume and find your dream job. According to Indeed.com, the Birmingham-Hoover area has over 21K job openings. Keep reading to find out about the job market and local companies hiring. Bham Now’s current featured job listings. Your browser does not support JavaScript,...
Tuscaloosa City Specialty School to Host “Spring 2023 Mega WOW” Event Next Week
The Tuscaloosa Career and Technical Academy, along with the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, will host an immersive event to explore the school’s offerings in a hands-on environment. According to the release, Mega WOW, which will take place on January 19, will expose students to the programs available...
25 years her way: Sherri Jackson discusses a quarter-century of ‘loving on Birmingham’
The afro changed everything.
Bham Now
KS Boutique + 2 other openings in Birmingham
A new week means new openings in Birmingham. Whether you’re looking for a new place to shop or somewhere to grab a bite to eat, check out these three openings. KS Boutique is the newest, most stylish boutique in Gardendale. I went to the grand opening on Saturday and came out with the cutest new pants. Ladies, give KS Boutique a visit and thank me later!
Bham Now
Highlands College opens new residential hall—a $20M gift from Hobby Lobby CEO
A new residence hall is the latest addition to Highlands College’s 70-acre campus in Birmingham, which opened in January 2022. This is the first on-campus living space for Highlands College and they have plans to build a second residential building in the future. Keep reading to learn about the features and the family behind the donation.
Bham Now
3 ways Birmingham can support January 12 Alabama tornado relief
The January 12th tornadoes struck at least 10 Alabama counties from Mobile in the Southern end of the state to Lawrence County in North Alabama. “It’s amazing how people come together during these times in Alabama. Be mindful of the community that’s hurting and what they need right now, before people decide to just self deploy or send supplies, please check in with their local EMA check in and with United Way to see what these communities need right now.”
Birmingham Civil Rights Institute hosts King Day 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute is making sure everyone has the opportunity to learn about the importance of this day and they are offering free admission. Our Carly Laing had the opportunity to talk to Charles Woods III, Education Director and Trainer at […]
GoFundMe Created For Tuscaloosa Strip Shooting Victim’s Son
Early Sunday morning on January 15th, a minor altercation on the Tuscaloosa Strip led to bullets flying and the life of 23-year-old Birmingham woman Jamea Jonae Harris being taken. Jamea was a mother of a 5-year-old and as a result of the violence that took place that early morning, her...
City of Birmingham gathering supplies to help tornado victims in Selma
The City of Birmingham has announced a supply drive to help victims of a tornado that hit Selma on Thursday, leaving heavy damage in its wake. A powerful storm front slammed into the historic city in Dallas County, cutting a wide swath of destruction through the downtown area. To help...
Eerie Video of Eutaw Storm Is Shockingly Similar To 2011 Tornado
The state of Alabama is no stranger to tornadoes. West Alabama has had its share of dangerous storms pass through the area. A few years ago Winfield was hit pretty badly with storms. Back in March of 2022, Faunsdale Bar and Grill was pretty much destroyed after being hit by...
Comments / 0