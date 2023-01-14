Read full article on original website
Collider
‘The Devil Conspiracy’ Clip Includes Satanists and a Bioengineered Jesus Christ [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present a new clip for The Devil Conspiracy, an upcoming sci-fi horror from director Nathan Frankowski and writer Ed Alan. The movie is set in a future where it’s possible to clone every historical figure with only a tiny sample of DNA, which leads to an arms race for the control of Jesus Christ.
Helen Mirren Recalls The Fascinating Train Ride That Swayed Her Decision To Join 1923
There isn't much denying that the "Yellowstone" franchise has given us many strong female characters. These stories take place in the American West, after all, and as Elsa (Isabel May) reminds us several times throughout "1883," nobody of any gender is going to survive if they aren't a certain amount of tough. And as we've all learned by now, Dutton women continue to be tough well into the 21st century.
Wayne Knight Claims Seinfeld 'Obliterated' His Film Career
Wayne Knight might be best known for playing Jerry's neighbor and nemesis, Newman, on "Seinfeld," but he's also a reputable character actor who worked for years as a private eye between stage and television performances. As he explained to Vice in 2015, "My dad had a big work ethic, and I didn't feel good about being on unemployment."
Skinamarink Director Shot The Viral Horror Film In The Halls Of His Own Childhood Home
Not since the first "Paranormal Activity" has a horror film captivated the attention of the internet like "Skinamarink." Directed by Canadian filmmaker Kyle Edward Ball, "Skinamarink" follows two siblings who wake up to find out that their home has no doors or windows. With their parents also missing, the two children navigate their maze-like home in a bid to survive. Shot on a budget of $15,000 (via Edmonton Journal), the film debuted at the Fantasia International Film Festival where it was lauded for its inventive narrative and creepy visuals. In a positive review from /Film, critic Matt Donato praised Ball for "channeling childhood fears with marvelous rawness."
Why Ernie Malik In NCIS: Hawaii Looks So Familiar
CBS' "NCIS" has always been the comfort food of network television in more ways than one. It contains all your favorite elements of procedural drama and there is a lot of it. Who would have guessed that the backdoor pilot of "JAG" would go on to be such a long-running success? But a success it is, so much so that it has spawned a collection of spin-offs. And as the MCU has already discovered, "NCIS" has also explored the concept extended universes.
Mystery of the Crystal Skulls: The Stare of Death
The mysterious Crystal Skulls have been the subject of many a legend and mysteries. They are believed to be similar artifacts to the famous Hedges Skull, which was acquired by the British Museum in 1898. It is said that they are made of real crystals, but no one knows who manufactured them or how they were made. Some believe that Anna Mitchell-Hedges and her husband Frederick Albert Mitchell-Hedges were responsible for their creation. However, some believe that Hewlett-Packard, a computer manufacturer, may have been involved in making them as well.
Tár Director Says Harvey Weinstein Almost Ruined His First Film, Until Tom Cruise Stepped In
Tom Cruise has played a hero in several films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and the "Mission Impossible" movies, but he apparently has done some heroic things off camera as well. One of those good deeds was helping Todd Field, director of the hit 2022 feature "Tár," survive the wrath of one of Hollywood's most notorious monsters (via Variety) early in his directing career.
Miiko Taka, Sayonara And Shogun Actress, Dies At 97
Miiko Taka, who made her film debut in the 1957 film "Sayonara," has died at the age of 97 (via The Hollywood Reporter). On January 4, the actress' grandson posted on social media the news that his grandmother had died. Information surrounding her death is not known, with her son telling The Hollywood Reporter through a representative that the family didn't wish to participate in an obituary for Taka.
msn.com
Grim facts about death
Slide 1 of 33: By now, you’ve probably already heard the famous Benjamin Franklin quote: “In this world, nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”While paying your taxes may make you wish for the sweet relief of death, the good news is death isn’t all that complicated, after all. And even if shuffling off your mortal coil doesn’t sound like the lightest of topics, humans really have perfected the art of dying. In 2012, BBC reported that about 100 billion people have died in all of the known history of people. To put that into perspective, there’s only about 7.9 billion people alive right now.With all those billions of deaths, people and society have developed a plethora of rituals and rites surrounding death. Odd and bizarre deaths have made the news, as have tragic ones. And a slew of weird and creepy facts about dying have made their rounds on the internet. But you don’t have to be on your deathbed to find this list of strange and peculiar facts about death and dying (excuse the pun) to die for. Related: These wild historic facts sound fake but aren't.
The Ending Of Plane Explained
The new Gerard Butler vehicle "Plane" sounds like it aims to join the list of self-aware movies that definitely don't lie in the title, a la "Hobo with a Shotgun" or the similarly-themed "Snakes on a Plane." When the trailer ended with a gloriously straight-ahead one-word title, it would be easy to expect another Gerard Butler action movie that's so bad it's kind of good. But as critics and audiences have discovered, "Plane" is both an entirely sincere, unironic action thriller with none of the silliness the title might imply, and also just straightforwardly pretty good. It's not the most plausible story in the world, but as a cinematic experience, it's a lot closer to the gritty realism of "The Bourne Identity" than it is to Samuel L. Jackson yelling about how tired he is of snakes in the stratosphere.
Road To Perdition Details Only Huge Fans Know About The Tom Hanks Hit
Sam Mendes' sophomore endeavor, "Road to Perdition," may have not garnered the incredible Oscar buzz of his directorial debut "American Beauty," but the 2002 pic still boasted a highly lauded, award-winning cast and crew. The pic, an elegiac gangster film, explored the complexity of the father-son bond and the lengths some fathers go to protect their sons.
What 'Terrifies' Kingkiller Chronicle Author Patrick Rothfuss About A Possible Adaptation
In recent years, more fan-favorite fantasy novels and book series have made the move to TV and movies, thanks to the success of IPs like "Harry Potter," "The Lord of the Rings," and "Game of Thrones." TimeOut called 2022 "The biggest year ever for fantasy on screen," saying that this once-geeky genre has become part of the mainstream — and shows like "The Witcher," "Wheel of Time," and "The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power" are reaching more audiences as a result.
Superman IV: The Quest For Peace: BTS Facts About The Worst Superman Movie Of All Time
It may be controversial to call "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace" the worst Superman film, but we stand by it. Say what you will about the Snyder/Cavill take on the Man of Steel, it has legions of rabid fans numerous enough to wear down Warner Brothers into giving the duo a multi-million-dollar mulligan with "Zack Snyder's Justice League." The nicest we've heard about "The Quest for Peace" is it's not as miserable as those other ones.
Cary Elwes Admits He Was A Fanboy Stepping Foot On Set Of Stranger Things
In Season 3 of "Stranger Things," Cary Elwes plays the corrupt Mayor Larry Kline, a superficial politician who's more interested in putting on a good show for the voters than he is in helping his constituents. Elwes, like Winona Ryder and Sean Astin, was a huge star in the '80s, the decade the show takes place in, and he starred in one of the great comedies of that decade, "The Princess Bride." His presence in the season acts as yet another callback to the era of big hair and shoulder pads.
Escaping the Illusion of Love Created by a Narcissist
Recognize the signs of trauma-bond manipulation and psychological abuse. I am sorry for your pain, frustration, and confusion. You enter a relationship and make yourself entirely vulnerable for your partner. You feel like they are your soulmate. They make you feel loved and cherished. You share your deepest secrets and all of your insecurities.
The Banshees Of Inisherin: BTS Facts Only Huge Fans Know About The Film's History
One of the most talked-about films of 2022 is Martin McDonagh's latest dark comedy, "The Banshees of Inisherin." This film stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, who play two friends on a remote Irish island who go through a crisis when one wants to initiate a friendship breakup with the other.
Hollywood Is Still Sleeping On Joe Abercrombie's First Law Series (& Why That's An Epic Mistake)
In recent years — well, decades at this point — fantasy fans have been enjoying a continuous stream of live-action adaptations of their favorite works. From "Harry Potter" to "The Wheel of Time," book series after book series have made their way to screens big and small. Fantasy-friendly shows like "Stranger Things" have sung the praises of formerly nerdy activities like role-playing games. Paramount+ is betting big on "Dungeons & Dragons" despite the fact that "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" isn't even out yet. All in all, it's pretty clear that Hollywood is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to adapting cool (and potentially lucrative) fantasy series.
What's The Song At The End Of The Last Of Us Episode 1?
This article contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Episode 1. After years of anticipation, an adaptation of "The Last of Us" is finally out. Based on the PlayStation 3 video game of the same name, a live-action take on the best-seller has been in the works since the title hit store shelves in 2013. Originally meant to be a feature film with "Evil Dead" and "Spider-Man" director Sam Raimi as producer, the zombie apocalypse drama fell into development hell. Neil Druckmann, creative director and cowriter behind the game, revealed to the New Yorker that the big screen take on the project failed to move forward at Screen Gems due to executives demanding a bigger and "sexier" scope.
Today's Studio Tax Write-Off Craze Is A Terrible Omen For The Future Of Hollywood
In 1967, or so the story goes, a disappointed Lucille Ball hopped a plane to Miami. Against the advice of her board of directors, she'd gambled on and stood by an odd new sci-fi series in whose yet-to-be proven value she fervently believed in, but whose per-episode cost drained her beloved Desilu Productions. Unwilling to give up on the series, she was eventually forced to sell Desilu to a company then called Gulf + Western. Under its new, more corporate ownership, the fledgling series' hackneyed third season failed to earn it a renewal, much to the relief, insiders say, of the company itself. In syndication, however — and just as Ball (who knew a thing or two about syndication) predicted — the series thrived, and in 1979, its begrudging owners released the first feature film of what would become a lasting, celebrated film and television franchise (via Smithsonian Magazine).
A Scrapped Avatar: The Way Of Water Script Saw The Na'vi Have A Space Battle Off-Planet
Famously, production on "Avatar: The Way of Water," the sequel to James Cameron's 2010 blockbuster, "Avatar," was heavily delayed (via Polygon). This was because of the complex visual technology these movies are using, as well as the scripts needing more work and effort before they could be filmed. According to Entertainment Weekly, director James Cameron even formed a writers' room so multiple screenwriters could work on the "Avatar" films. Rick Jaffa explained, "The idea was six months in a writers' room, and that we were going to break down, beat by beat, three movies, which would describe a larger saga, but each movie would be distinct."
