Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth RatesEden ReportsBellevue, WA
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.Cristoval VictorialSeattle, WA
Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid WorkEden ReportsSeattle, WA
13 Seattle Restaurants Not To MissOutside NomadSeattle, WA
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR Rogers
myedmondsnews.com
Council Jan. 17 to hold public hearing on Hwy 99 design review process, discuss board and commission selection
The Edmonds City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing Tuesday, Jan. 17 on an emergency interim ordinance creating a design review process through the city’s Architectural Design Board (ADB) for certain projects zoned general commercial (CG) as part of the Highway 99 subarea plan. The emergency ordinance...
thereflector.com
Polling results show voter pessimism in SW Washington as state is divided on issues
In a presentation at the state Capitol on Jan. 5, Stuart Elway, a well known Seattle-based pollster, reviewed the results of a poll of registered voters in Washington he recently conducted. The poll, in its 31st year and conducted with the news organization Crosscut, interviewed 403 registered voters through a...
The Stranger
Slog PM: New City Council Candidate Eyes Sawant’s Seat, Federal Government to Reach Statutory Debt Limit, Republicans Investigate Joe Biden
Fearing for my life: Excuse me for having a super mild opinion on what weather conditions I personally prefer, which has NOTHING to do with my belief in climate change, but I’m sad about the rain today. Weather.com said that the rain will continue into the evening and temperatures will hold steady in the low 50s. You can expect about the same Saturday, just without all the rain. The rain will return on Sunday and it’ll be ever-so-slightly colder. I would tell you about Monday’s weather, but then I’d have to pay for Weather.com's Premium Pro membership to unlock the 192-hour forecasts. Maybe next time!
thurstontalk.com
People in Public Service: Newton Jessie Aiken, Principal of Olympia High School
Newton Jessie Aiken played an important role in the story of Olympia education. Before his long-lasting career as an economics professor at Washington State University, Aiken served as principal of Olympia High School from 1910 to 1918. He oversaw a period of great growth in the school’s history. Early...
thejoltnews.com
Mixed-use commercial and housing units proposed on Harrison Avenue
Olympia’s Site Plan Review Committee heard a proposal for a mixed-use building with commercial units and six apartment units at 2309 Harrison Avenue NW on Wednesday, January 11. The project is a two-story building that involves turning the bottom front or the north side into a retail office space....
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds School District offering dental sealants to second and third graders
The Edmonds School District is offering school-based dental sealants for second- and third-grade students at 12 local schools. By choosing to participate in the program, students are eligible to receive a free dental screening for oral diseases and dental sealants. Dental sealants are clear or opaque plastic materials applied to the chewing surfaces of the back teeth to prevent cavities and oral decay. Any child needing additional care will receive a referral to a local dentist.
Chronicle
Proposed Airport Sites in Thurston, Pierce Counties May Not Be Viable Given Obstacles
Three proposed international airport sites in Pierce and Thurston counties may not be viable given obstacles that have yet to be fully analyzed, the acting chair of Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission said Monday. Warren Hendrickson of the CACC said each of the three sites have "showstoppers" that could require removing...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds football fundraiser set for April 15 at Edmonds Yacht Club
Grapes 2 Gridiron, a fundraising event to support Edmonds football, is scheduled for Saturday, April 15 at the Edmonds Yacht Club,. The gala will consist of wines from Patterson Cellars, to be presented by John Patterson himself and paired with four courses from Costa Davis Catering. While enjoying the food and wine, attendees will have the opportunity to enter gift card raffles, bid on silent auction items and participate in a live auction.
KOMO News
Dozens in Lynnwood protest location of new drug treatment facility
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Dozens of Snohomish County residents protested Saturday a proposed drug treatment facility set to open next door to Alderwood Little League and the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club. According to a press release from Safe Lynnwood, "hundreds of Lynnwood residents, business owners and community leaders will...
thewatchdogonline.com
Washington state has several new laws going into effect in 2023
In Washington state, multiple new laws have been enacted as of Jan. 1 These laws will affect a multitude of areas, ranging from jobs and sustainability to homelessness and court fines. Minimum Wage. Washington state’s minimum wage has increased from $14.49 to $15.74 per hour. Workers ages 14 or 15...
americanmilitarynews.com
Seminary school with Tacoma site ripped off the VA for $7M, laundered funds, DOJ says
A chain of churches described by former members as a cult that targets soldiers for their government benefits is under federal investigation for money laundering and wire fraud, among other offenses, following a series of FBI raids this summer, including at its Tacoma location, according to court papers. Federal prosecutors...
KING-5
Kirkland residents allowed to continue displaying banners warning of 'truck eating bridge'
KIRKLAND, Wash. — The city of Kirkland is compromising with the passionate community members that have implemented a modern solution to an old problem. A historical landmark has created quite a problem due to its outdated size. A bridge that was originally built as a crossing for a railroad in the early 1900s still remains along Kirkland Avenue and has become known as the “world famous Truck Eating Bridge” due to its outdated low clearance of 11 feet 6 inches.
Black-owned business marketplace draws community support during MLK holiday weekend
SEATTLE — The Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute hosted the Black-Owned Business Marketplace in conjunction with their Evolution of Neo Soul to celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. The events were put together by Dope Culture. Sarah Childs is the executive assistant for the group that’s focused...
myedmondsnews.com
Looking Back: Additional history regarding automobiles comes to Edmonds
After receiving the latest issue of the Historic Edmonds Calendar as published by the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission, I found that the 2023 calendar equaled the excellent standards we have seen each year. The September portion of this year’s calendar with its photographs of early Edmonds automobiles captures some of...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Near-record Low Count Means No Skagit Brant Hunt; #s OK Elsewhere
THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) today announced continuing hunts for brant geese in Clallam, Pacific, and Whatcom counties, but that Skagit County will be closed to brant harvest this season. Continued stable winter...
capitolhillseattle.com
Three injured in drive-by shooting at 10th and Pike in second weekend of Capitol Hill nightlife gun violence
A drive-by shooting at 10th and Pike sent three victims to the hospital in the second weekend in a row of nightlife gun violence on Capitol Hill. Seattle Police reported three men in their late 20s were hit and injured in the early Saturday morning drive-by reported just after 12:30 AM.
stlouisnews.net
Meta, Microsoft vacate office buildings as remote work, layoffs happen: Seattle Times
California [US], January 15 (ANI): In the latest sign of change in the tech sector -- and softness in the office market here -- Facebook parent Meta and Microsoft are separately vacating office buildings in Seattle and Bellevue in Washington, according to the Seattle Times. Facebook confirmed on Friday plans...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Kind of Play: MLK Jr. Day tribute, Lunar New Year and Parents Night Out
The 5th Annual Tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be at the Edmonds Waterfront Center Monday, Jan. 16. There will be two different events starting with the FREE families and children event in the morning from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and the ticketed program in the evening. The morning program will include “storytelling, dance, song, art activity, self defense and healthy snack making” and FREE COVID boosters and flu vaccines will be available.
MyNorthwest.com
Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways
Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
myedmondsnews.com
Recent tree vandalism near Shell Creek impacts critical salmon habitat
Edmonds police are investigating after vandals cut trees and shrubs near the Shell Creek riparian area adjacent to Edmonds’ Holy Rosary Church Tuesday night. This section of Shell Creek is one of the areas targeted by the Edmonds Stream Team as part of its effort to restore salmon habitat by both planting native plant species along the streambank and releasing young fish as part of the effort restore local runs. Salmon hatch boxes were placed in this section of Shell Creek just last month.
