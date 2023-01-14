ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Stranger

Slog PM: New City Council Candidate Eyes Sawant’s Seat, Federal Government to Reach Statutory Debt Limit, Republicans Investigate Joe Biden

Fearing for my life: Excuse me for having a super mild opinion on what weather conditions I personally prefer, which has NOTHING to do with my belief in climate change, but I’m sad about the rain today. Weather.com said that the rain will continue into the evening and temperatures will hold steady in the low 50s. You can expect about the same Saturday, just without all the rain. The rain will return on Sunday and it’ll be ever-so-slightly colder. I would tell you about Monday’s weather, but then I’d have to pay for Weather.com's Premium Pro membership to unlock the 192-hour forecasts. Maybe next time!
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Mixed-use commercial and housing units proposed on Harrison Avenue

Olympia’s Site Plan Review Committee heard a proposal for a mixed-use building with commercial units and six apartment units at 2309 Harrison Avenue NW on Wednesday, January 11. The project is a two-story building that involves turning the bottom front or the north side into a retail office space....
OLYMPIA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds School District offering dental sealants to second and third graders

The Edmonds School District is offering school-based dental sealants for second- and third-grade students at 12 local schools. By choosing to participate in the program, students are eligible to receive a free dental screening for oral diseases and dental sealants. Dental sealants are clear or opaque plastic materials applied to the chewing surfaces of the back teeth to prevent cavities and oral decay. Any child needing additional care will receive a referral to a local dentist.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds football fundraiser set for April 15 at Edmonds Yacht Club

Grapes 2 Gridiron, a fundraising event to support Edmonds football, is scheduled for Saturday, April 15 at the Edmonds Yacht Club,. The gala will consist of wines from Patterson Cellars, to be presented by John Patterson himself and paired with four courses from Costa Davis Catering. While enjoying the food and wine, attendees will have the opportunity to enter gift card raffles, bid on silent auction items and participate in a live auction.
EDMONDS, WA
KOMO News

Dozens in Lynnwood protest location of new drug treatment facility

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Dozens of Snohomish County residents protested Saturday a proposed drug treatment facility set to open next door to Alderwood Little League and the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club. According to a press release from Safe Lynnwood, "hundreds of Lynnwood residents, business owners and community leaders will...
LYNNWOOD, WA
thewatchdogonline.com

Washington state has several new laws going into effect in 2023

In Washington state, multiple new laws have been enacted as of Jan. 1 These laws will affect a multitude of areas, ranging from jobs and sustainability to homelessness and court fines. Minimum Wage. Washington state’s minimum wage has increased from $14.49 to $15.74 per hour. Workers ages 14 or 15...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING-5

Kirkland residents allowed to continue displaying banners warning of 'truck eating bridge'

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The city of Kirkland is compromising with the passionate community members that have implemented a modern solution to an old problem. A historical landmark has created quite a problem due to its outdated size. A bridge that was originally built as a crossing for a railroad in the early 1900s still remains along Kirkland Avenue and has become known as the “world famous Truck Eating Bridge” due to its outdated low clearance of 11 feet 6 inches.
KIRKLAND, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Looking Back: Additional history regarding automobiles comes to Edmonds

After receiving the latest issue of the Historic Edmonds Calendar as published by the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission, I found that the 2023 calendar equaled the excellent standards we have seen each year. The September portion of this year’s calendar with its photographs of early Edmonds automobiles captures some of...
EDMONDS, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

Near-record Low Count Means No Skagit Brant Hunt; #s OK Elsewhere

THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) today announced continuing hunts for brant geese in Clallam, Pacific, and Whatcom counties, but that Skagit County will be closed to brant harvest this season. Continued stable winter...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Kind of Play: MLK Jr. Day tribute, Lunar New Year and Parents Night Out

The 5th Annual Tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be at the Edmonds Waterfront Center Monday, Jan. 16. There will be two different events starting with the FREE families and children event in the morning from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and the ticketed program in the evening. The morning program will include “storytelling, dance, song, art activity, self defense and healthy snack making” and FREE COVID boosters and flu vaccines will be available.
EDMONDS, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways

Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
OLYMPIA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Recent tree vandalism near Shell Creek impacts critical salmon habitat

Edmonds police are investigating after vandals cut trees and shrubs near the Shell Creek riparian area adjacent to Edmonds’ Holy Rosary Church Tuesday night. This section of Shell Creek is one of the areas targeted by the Edmonds Stream Team as part of its effort to restore salmon habitat by both planting native plant species along the streambank and releasing young fish as part of the effort restore local runs. Salmon hatch boxes were placed in this section of Shell Creek just last month.
EDMONDS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy