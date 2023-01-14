The No. 6 ranked Adams State men's wrestling team lived up to its advanced billing on Friday, when it won a series of close matches and defeated Chadron State 29-9 in Alamosa. The Eagles won two matches. Redshirt freshman Keegan Gehlhausen of Pinedale, Wyo., opened the dual by getting a takedown in the third period that helped him edge Hunter Tobiasson 8-7 at 184 pounds.

CHADRON, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO