Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Fort Lewis Outshoots Eagles in RMAC Clash
Fort Lewis shot 52.5% from the field and Chadron State hit 39.4% to pretty well tell the story Friday night as the Skyhawks won the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men's contest 84-72 in the Chicoine Center in Chadron. The win gives Fort Lewis a 14-1 season record and an 8-1...
News Channel Nebraska
Eagles notes: Adams State wins dual over Chadron State
The No. 6 ranked Adams State men's wrestling team lived up to its advanced billing on Friday, when it won a series of close matches and defeated Chadron State 29-9 in Alamosa. The Eagles won two matches. Redshirt freshman Keegan Gehlhausen of Pinedale, Wyo., opened the dual by getting a takedown in the third period that helped him edge Hunter Tobiasson 8-7 at 184 pounds.
Comments / 0