Tahlequah, OK

Ash Jurberg

This Tulsa rock star is giving away millions

To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. Today I wanted to write about a singer and entertainer making Tulsa proud- Ryan Tedder. Of course, Tedder is known worldwide for his music, but he should also be recognized for his philanthropy and charity work.
TULSA, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Dine At Oklahoma’s Award Winning Restaurants and Bars

Over the last five years or so, we've seen several Oklahoma restaurants, bars and chefs be recognized for their innovative cuisine, cocktails and longstanding dedication to serving quality drinks and dishes to their fellow Oklahomans. Just last year, Tulsa had seven chefs as semifinalists for the Best Chef Southwest award...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Job fair scheduled for Baker Hughes employees impacted by closure

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation and Work in BA Career & Workforce are partnering with Baker Hughes to help employees impacted by the upcoming closure. A job fair will be hosted at the Baker Hughes Broken Arrow facility on Jan. 17. There will be...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
okwnews.com

Stilwell, Oklahoma Resident Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Murder In Indian Country

MUSKOGEE, OKLAHOMA – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Earl McAlister, age 55, of Stilwell, Oklahoma, was sentenced to life imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release for Murder in Indian Country – Second Degree. The charges arose from an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Adair County Sheriff’s Office.
STILWELL, OK
ozarksfn.com

Determined to Succeed

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. – Ranchers have always been pioneers in finding new ways to improve production agriculture. Some challenges young farmers and ranchers face today are unique. Young producers are committed to agriculture in traditional and nontraditional ways. Quinten and Janeé Parker grew up in the cattle industry, but started their own operation from scratch.
CENTERTON, AR
KOKI FOX 23

Street projects to start in Tahlequah on Monday

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Two street projects are set to begin in Tahlequah on Monday, the city announced. Cedar Avenue will undergo improvements, the city said. The project, funded by the 2013 Bond and the CDBG Grant, will span approximately half a mile of roadwork, from Crafton Street to Allen Road, the city said.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Rainy Start to Wednesday, Cooler Thursday/Friday

Sign up for the FOX23 Severe Weather Team Newsletter to stay up-to-date on all the weather happening in Eastern Oklahoma and Southeastern Kansas. Also, follow the entire FOX23 Severe Weather team on Facebook to get updated information between the times FOX23 is on the air. Click on their photos to link to their individual Facebook pages.
OKLAHOMA STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

Environmental assessments to begin for flood buy-out program

The owners of more than 170 homes have signed up to have their flood-prone properties bought by Tulsa County. A federal grant of more than $14 million will be used in part to return back to green space properties around the Arkansas River and other flood zone areas. Joseph Kralicek, Tulsa Area Emergency Management executive director, says the county is gearing up for assessments.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
Evan Crosby

10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Tulsa, OK. - The website Livability.com has named Tulsa #6 on their list of the 7 most recession-proof cities in the US. The former "Oil Capital of the World" is now home to a highly diversified economy that includes aviation, finance, manufacturing, and technology, in addition to energy.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Storage building catches on fire in Wagoner County

WAGONER, Okla. — Firefighters in Wagoner County responded to a building fire on Sunday. Crews went to a storage building near Cherokee and Taylor behind Lopez in Wagoner, Wagoner County Emergency Management said. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. There were no reports of injuries. ©2023...
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa man dead after Osage County crash

A Tulsa man was killed in a car crash in Osage County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident took place on Jan. 14, around 2:00 p.m. on State Highway 20, about two miles west of Hominy. According to OHP, a 2004 Chevrolet...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

48-year-old woman dies at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail

TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old woman died at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail on Saturday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they responded to a trespassing call at WinCo Foods, near E. 71st St. and S. Memorial Dr., around 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 12. When TPD got there, they spoke with loss prevention officers who had a 48-year-old woman in custody.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

OHP recovers stolen pickup in Ft. Gibson Lake

FORT GIBSON, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol recovered a stolen vehicle this week in Fort Gibson Lake. A red, 2008 Chevy Silverado pickup was found in 25 feet of water, just north of Big Hollow Creek, OHP said in a social media post. The vehicle was turned over...
FORT GIBSON, OK

