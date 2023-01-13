Read full article on original website
Chief Hoskin Receives Key to the City of Muskogee at MLK Day Parade, Celebration
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. was presented the Key to the City of Muskogee during the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade & Celebration on Monday, Jan. 16. Chief Hoskin joined Councilors of the Cherokee Nation Mike Dobbins, Julia Coates and Dora Patzkowski,...
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. Today I wanted to write about a singer and entertainer making Tulsa proud- Ryan Tedder. Of course, Tedder is known worldwide for his music, but he should also be recognized for his philanthropy and charity work.
Dine At Oklahoma’s Award Winning Restaurants and Bars
Over the last five years or so, we've seen several Oklahoma restaurants, bars and chefs be recognized for their innovative cuisine, cocktails and longstanding dedication to serving quality drinks and dishes to their fellow Oklahomans. Just last year, Tulsa had seven chefs as semifinalists for the Best Chef Southwest award...
Road Construction Project Could Force The Winganon Space Capsule To Be Moved
An iconic piece of Oklahoma history could soon be forced to move. The Winganon Space Capsule could be moved due to a major road construction project. The roadwork will involve repaving and improving Winganon Road from Highway 169 across Oologah Lake. The "Space Capsule" is located just east of Highway...
Job fair scheduled for Baker Hughes employees impacted by closure
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation and Work in BA Career & Workforce are partnering with Baker Hughes to help employees impacted by the upcoming closure. A job fair will be hosted at the Baker Hughes Broken Arrow facility on Jan. 17. There will be...
This Small Town in Oklahoma is the Strawberry Capital of the World
Did you know there's a small town in Oklahoma known as the strawberry capital of the world? While the Sooner State is probably better known for its watermelon and peaches, but we also have strawberries. As a matter of fact, these are some of the very best strawberries you'll ever...
Stilwell, Oklahoma Resident Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Murder In Indian Country
MUSKOGEE, OKLAHOMA – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Earl McAlister, age 55, of Stilwell, Oklahoma, was sentenced to life imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release for Murder in Indian Country – Second Degree. The charges arose from an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Adair County Sheriff’s Office.
Determined to Succeed
FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. – Ranchers have always been pioneers in finding new ways to improve production agriculture. Some challenges young farmers and ranchers face today are unique. Young producers are committed to agriculture in traditional and nontraditional ways. Quinten and Janeé Parker grew up in the cattle industry, but started their own operation from scratch.
The Horrific Murders at This Oklahoma Campsite Helped Inspire ‘Friday the 13th’
Today's the day...Friday the 13th! If you're a fan of horror movies and Jason Voorhees then I'm sure like myself you'll spend this evening watching as many "Friday The 13th" movies as you can. "ki ki ki, ma ma ma." LEARN HOW AN OKLAHOMA TRUE CRIME INSPIRED "FRIDAY THE 13TH"...
Street projects to start in Tahlequah on Monday
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Two street projects are set to begin in Tahlequah on Monday, the city announced. Cedar Avenue will undergo improvements, the city said. The project, funded by the 2013 Bond and the CDBG Grant, will span approximately half a mile of roadwork, from Crafton Street to Allen Road, the city said.
Rainy Start to Wednesday, Cooler Thursday/Friday
Sign up for the FOX23 Severe Weather Team Newsletter to stay up-to-date on all the weather happening in Eastern Oklahoma and Southeastern Kansas. Also, follow the entire FOX23 Severe Weather team on Facebook to get updated information between the times FOX23 is on the air. Click on their photos to link to their individual Facebook pages.
Environmental assessments to begin for flood buy-out program
The owners of more than 170 homes have signed up to have their flood-prone properties bought by Tulsa County. A federal grant of more than $14 million will be used in part to return back to green space properties around the Arkansas River and other flood zone areas. Joseph Kralicek, Tulsa Area Emergency Management executive director, says the county is gearing up for assessments.
Second suspect arrested in shooting of little girl in north Tulsa
A 6-year-old girl is in critical condition Sunday after a drive-by shooting on North Yale and Apache. The girl was shot in the chest
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Tulsa, OK. - The website Livability.com has named Tulsa #6 on their list of the 7 most recession-proof cities in the US. The former "Oil Capital of the World" is now home to a highly diversified economy that includes aviation, finance, manufacturing, and technology, in addition to energy.
Storage building catches on fire in Wagoner County
WAGONER, Okla. — Firefighters in Wagoner County responded to a building fire on Sunday. Crews went to a storage building near Cherokee and Taylor behind Lopez in Wagoner, Wagoner County Emergency Management said. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. There were no reports of injuries. ©2023...
Tulsa man dead after Osage County crash
A Tulsa man was killed in a car crash in Osage County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident took place on Jan. 14, around 2:00 p.m. on State Highway 20, about two miles west of Hominy. According to OHP, a 2004 Chevrolet...
48-year-old woman dies at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail
TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old woman died at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail on Saturday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they responded to a trespassing call at WinCo Foods, near E. 71st St. and S. Memorial Dr., around 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 12. When TPD got there, they spoke with loss prevention officers who had a 48-year-old woman in custody.
Tulsa police look for 3 subjects accused of filling cart, leaving store with unpaid items
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department Retail Crimes Unit is asking for the public's assistance in identifying three people of interest. Officers say two women allegedly entered a store and filled a cart with merchandise. Shortly after filling the cart, they made a call and a man soon entered the store, police said.
OHP recovers stolen pickup in Ft. Gibson Lake
FORT GIBSON, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol recovered a stolen vehicle this week in Fort Gibson Lake. A red, 2008 Chevy Silverado pickup was found in 25 feet of water, just north of Big Hollow Creek, OHP said in a social media post. The vehicle was turned over...
