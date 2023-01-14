ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

Eagles win another road basketball challenge

Three DeSoto County boys’ basketball teams took to the road for MLK Day holiday play Monday and one team is returning home with a victory. Horn Lake traveled to Lanier High School in Jackson to take part in the MLK Classic and came away with an 88-70 victory over Pascagoula.
Ole Miss Has a Hard 2023 Football Schedule

The Lane Kiffin era at Ole Miss has been somewhat difficult to understand. During the Covid-shortened 2020 season, Ole Miss went 5-5 and won their bowl game. Then in 2021, The Rebels went 10-3 and were considered one of the top ten teams in the country. The Rebels started well in 2022 but ended the year on a disappointing slide to 8-5.
Campbell Clinic expanding to Oxford

Industry leader in orthopedic medicine Campbell Clinic has announced plans to open an Oxford location this spring. The clinic will be at 2580 South Lamar Blvd. and is anticipated to begin seeing patients in May or June. This expansion comes after 10 years of planning and effective geographic expansion in...
DeSoto County offices close for King/Lee holiday

Government offices will be closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. The state of Mississippi and the state of Alabama also officially acknowledge the third Monday in January as Robert E. Lee’s birthday, so it is a state holiday in that regard. The City of...
Friends, family and fans say final farewell to Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) -- Hundreds gathered Saturday for the funeral of Memphis rapper Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell. The service, which was also streamed online, was held at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi. Speakers included family members, musicians Mitchell collaborated with as well as local and state politicians.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores:, Jan. 10-16, 2023

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Pacific Fusion: 85 on […]
A run and walk for unity

People braved the cold and rain of the early morning Monday to show unity with the 11th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day 5K run/walk at Snowden Grove Park. Leaving from the Forever Young center of the BankPlus Sports Center building at 8 a.m., first the runners and then the walkers started and continued through the park to honor and respect the unity the late Civil Rights leader showed during his time.
GloRilla Attends Gangsta Boo’s Funeral, Wants To “Keep Representing” Her

Memphis feels a deep loss right now, but artists like the “F.N.F.” hitmaker are keeping the city’s musical legacy alive. When news broke of Memphis legend Gangsta Boo’s passing, sympathizers and artists like GloRilla attended her funeral with heavy hearts. As the hip-hop world and beyond mourns her loss, the next generation is recognizing the importance of legacy. Furthermore, GloRilla spoke at the proceedings about her commitment to keeping the Three 6 Mafia queen’s spirit alive.
Tupelo police investigating death of 5-year-old

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy. Capt. Chuck McDougald said at approximate 10:30 a.m. on January 15, 2023, the police department was called to a home on Gun Club Road for a death investigation. Detectives are in the very early stages of...
Missing Alzheimer’s patient found safe

PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are trying to locate a missing Alzheimer’s patient in Calhoun County. Katie Kilgore Glaspie disappeared Monday afternoon, according to the Calhoun County sheriff. She drove away when her caregiver was inside a doctor’s office. She’s driving a maroon 2004 Mercury Marquis. The license...
Mississippi man arrested for the murder of a 9-year-old and a 1-year-old

A Mississippi man has been charged with two counts of murder after allegedly shooting and killing a 9-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl in a hostage situation last week. 25-year-old Marquez Griffin is accused of the crime in Jonestown, Mississippi where he was holding a child at gunpoint when deputies arrived. They were able to negotiate with Griffin and got that child to safety.
Child dies in Tupelo, police investigating details surrounding

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A 5-year-old child is dead in Tupelo and police are trying to determine what happened. Investigators are calling it a death investigation. Officers responded to a home on Gun Club Road Sunday morning around 10:30 and found the child had died. Investigators have not released...
Woman found shot to death in Lakeland home identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot to death at a Lakeland home Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened at a home on Breezy Shore Cove just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office has identified the victim as 54-year-old Erin Last of […]
Did You Know Elvis Was a Rancher and Cattleman?

Most folks know the legacy of the Mississippi boy who grew up to be a family man, military veteran, devout Christian, kind-hearted giver, and of course, the musical legend known as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. But did you know, Elvis had a horse and cattle ranch...
HORN LAKE, MS

