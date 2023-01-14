Read full article on original website
desotocountynews.com
Eagles win another road basketball challenge
Three DeSoto County boys’ basketball teams took to the road for MLK Day holiday play Monday and one team is returning home with a victory. Horn Lake traveled to Lanier High School in Jackson to take part in the MLK Classic and came away with an 88-70 victory over Pascagoula.
Two, including former University of Mississippi football player, charged with kidnapping
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested two men, including a former University of Mississippi football player, in connection to a kidnapping that happened in Laurel. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said officers responded to Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway on Thursday, January 12. When they arrived at the scene, the victim said he […]
Ole Miss Has a Hard 2023 Football Schedule
The Lane Kiffin era at Ole Miss has been somewhat difficult to understand. During the Covid-shortened 2020 season, Ole Miss went 5-5 and won their bowl game. Then in 2021, The Rebels went 10-3 and were considered one of the top ten teams in the country. The Rebels started well in 2022 but ended the year on a disappointing slide to 8-5.
Ole Miss fans are mad Hugh Freeze is finding success at Auburn
The Ole Miss message boards are filled with salt while Hugh Freeze continues to recruit well for Auburn football.
Twitter post goes viral after slamming Alabama bank for sign about Robert E. Lee, MLK Day holiday
A Twitter post taking a bank to task for posting a sign announcing it will be closed to honor Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King Jr. has gone viral. The post included a photograph of the sign on a CB&S Bank door. CB&S is headquartered in Russellville, Alabama, and has branches in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.
theadvocate.com
Curious Louisiana: Should New Orleans, and not Memphis, be considered the birthplace of rock and roll?
Lafayette resident Michael Martin wonders why Memphis, and not New Orleans, is considered the birthplace of rock 'n' roll. "At least a little bit earlier than what was happening in Memphis, with Elvis and the rest, there were New Orleans people like Fats Domino who were kind of doing the same thing," he said. "I've often wondered about that."
Oxford Eagle
Campbell Clinic expanding to Oxford
Industry leader in orthopedic medicine Campbell Clinic has announced plans to open an Oxford location this spring. The clinic will be at 2580 South Lamar Blvd. and is anticipated to begin seeing patients in May or June. This expansion comes after 10 years of planning and effective geographic expansion in...
desotocountynews.com
DeSoto County offices close for King/Lee holiday
Government offices will be closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. The state of Mississippi and the state of Alabama also officially acknowledge the third Monday in January as Robert E. Lee’s birthday, so it is a state holiday in that regard. The City of...
actionnews5.com
Friends, family and fans say final farewell to Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) -- Hundreds gathered Saturday for the funeral of Memphis rapper Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell. The service, which was also streamed online, was held at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi. Speakers included family members, musicians Mitchell collaborated with as well as local and state politicians.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores:, Jan. 10-16, 2023
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Pacific Fusion: 85 on […]
desotocountynews.com
A run and walk for unity
People braved the cold and rain of the early morning Monday to show unity with the 11th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day 5K run/walk at Snowden Grove Park. Leaving from the Forever Young center of the BankPlus Sports Center building at 8 a.m., first the runners and then the walkers started and continued through the park to honor and respect the unity the late Civil Rights leader showed during his time.
hotnewhiphop.com
GloRilla Attends Gangsta Boo’s Funeral, Wants To “Keep Representing” Her
Memphis feels a deep loss right now, but artists like the “F.N.F.” hitmaker are keeping the city’s musical legacy alive. When news broke of Memphis legend Gangsta Boo’s passing, sympathizers and artists like GloRilla attended her funeral with heavy hearts. As the hip-hop world and beyond mourns her loss, the next generation is recognizing the importance of legacy. Furthermore, GloRilla spoke at the proceedings about her commitment to keeping the Three 6 Mafia queen’s spirit alive.
wtva.com
Tupelo police investigating death of 5-year-old
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy. Capt. Chuck McDougald said at approximate 10:30 a.m. on January 15, 2023, the police department was called to a home on Gun Club Road for a death investigation. Detectives are in the very early stages of...
wtva.com
Missing Alzheimer’s patient found safe
PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are trying to locate a missing Alzheimer’s patient in Calhoun County. Katie Kilgore Glaspie disappeared Monday afternoon, according to the Calhoun County sheriff. She drove away when her caregiver was inside a doctor’s office. She’s driving a maroon 2004 Mercury Marquis. The license...
thelocalvoice.net
City of Oxford, Mississippi Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda – Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Notice that certain commission members will be included in the meeting via teleconference, subject to City of Oxford Code of Ordinances Section 2-82. Agenda item attachments and meeting minutes are available for download here. Call to order. Adopt the agenda for the meeting. Mayor’s Report. Authorize the approval of...
localmemphis.com
Before it was a scenic view, downtown Memphis' Riverside Drive was a real dump
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In recent years, changes to Tom Lee Park and the Beale Street Landing project have drawn criticism from some Memphians. Some have complained about the all-new playground, and others are just tired of ongoing construction. Nearly a century ago, Riverside Drive didn’t exist. In fact, it...
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi man arrested for the murder of a 9-year-old and a 1-year-old
A Mississippi man has been charged with two counts of murder after allegedly shooting and killing a 9-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl in a hostage situation last week. 25-year-old Marquez Griffin is accused of the crime in Jonestown, Mississippi where he was holding a child at gunpoint when deputies arrived. They were able to negotiate with Griffin and got that child to safety.
wcbi.com
Child dies in Tupelo, police investigating details surrounding
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A 5-year-old child is dead in Tupelo and police are trying to determine what happened. Investigators are calling it a death investigation. Officers responded to a home on Gun Club Road Sunday morning around 10:30 and found the child had died. Investigators have not released...
Woman found shot to death in Lakeland home identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot to death at a Lakeland home Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened at a home on Breezy Shore Cove just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office has identified the victim as 54-year-old Erin Last of […]
ourmshome.com
Did You Know Elvis Was a Rancher and Cattleman?
Most folks know the legacy of the Mississippi boy who grew up to be a family man, military veteran, devout Christian, kind-hearted giver, and of course, the musical legend known as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. But did you know, Elvis had a horse and cattle ranch...
