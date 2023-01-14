Read full article on original website
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Supplies assist in loss
Kessel recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers. Kessel has found a groove on offense lately, logging four points over his last four games. The 35-year-old winger helped out on a Paul Cotter tally in the second period of this contest. For the season, Kessel has mainly struggled in a bottom-six role, producing seven goals, 11 helpers, 81 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 44 contests.
Penguins' Kris Letang: Should meet with Penguins soon
Letang (personal/lower body) is expected to meet back up with the Penguins in the next day or so, coach Mike Sullivan told Wes Crosby of NHL.com on Monday. Letang suffered a lower-body injury Dec. 28 and was designated as a non-roster player Jan. 3 after the passing of his father. The status of his injury isn't clear, so Letang might not return to the lineup immediately after rejoining the Penguins. He has two goals and 16 points in 29 contests this season.
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Secures double-double in win
Nurkic provided 22 points (9-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Saturday's 136-119 win over the Mavericks. Nurkic increased his double-double streak to five games, and he's averaged 16.8 points, 14.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals since the beginning of that run. If Dallas' frontcourt absences continue, Nurkic could be in line for another excellent total against the Mavericks on Sunday.
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Makes history once again
Ovechkin scored his 30th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers. The future Hall of Famer banged home the rebound of his own blocked shot late in the first period to tie the game at 1-1, but it was all the offense the Capitals could muster against Carter Hart. Ovechkin has now reached the 30-goal plateau in an incredible 17 seasons, tying the NHL record held by Mike Gartner, and he has 810 tallies for his career as he continues to march toward Wayne Gretzky and 894. Up next on the milestone checklist for Ovie -- he needs eight more points to tie Chicago legend Stan Mikita at 1,467, and 15th place on the all-time list.
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Practicing Sunday
Tarasenko (hand) practiced with the Blues on Sunday, per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. While it doesn't seem like Tarasenko's return is imminent, he appears to be ahead of schedule in his recovery after being placed on IR on Jan. 2. The 31-year-old winger has 10 goals and 19 assists in 34 games this season. Tarasenko could rejoin the Blues later this month.
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Won't suit up Monday
Middleton (knee) is listed as out for Monday's matchup against the Pacers. Middleton hasn't played since Dec. 15 due to right knee irritation. He recently went on a G League assignment to get some 5-on-5 work in, and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Jan. 10 that the three-time All-Star is "on the cusp of a return" after an extended absence. Monday marks the front end of a back-to-back set, so the Bucks could be erring on the side of caution by holding Middleton out against the Pacers in anticipation of a possible return Tuesday against the Raptors. However, with Tuesday marking just the second of three games for the Bucks this week, fantasy managers in weekly leagues are best off not activating Middleton, considering he won't be available for more than two games, at best.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Likely to play Tuesday
Murray is probable for Tuesday's game against San Antonio due to a left ankle sprain. Murray has been listed as probable before being upgraded to active in each of his last two games after exiting Wednesday's game due to an ankle injury. Tuesday's contest should be no different; however, fantasy managers should keep an eye on his status leading up to tipoff considering the tilt is the first leg of a back-to-back set.
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Listed as questionable
Markkanen (hip) is questionable for Monday's matchup against Minnesota, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen was sidelined for Saturday's loss to Philadelphia due to a hip injury and may miss a second straight game due to the issue. If he's sidelined again, Talen Horton-Tucker, Jarred Vanderbilt and Ochai Agbaji would be candidates for increased roles.
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Return not coming Monday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. The team previously expressed optimism Ingram would return during the current five-game road trip, but that won't come to fruition with the trip coming to an end Monday in Cleveland. The 25-year-old still appears close to making his return, but he'll need to wait until at least Wednesday's matchup with the Heat.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Not returning Saturday
Gobert won't return to Saturday's game against the Cavaliers due to right groin soreness, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports. Gobert played 13 minutes in the first half before sustaining the injury and giving way to Naz Reid open the third quarter. The 7-foot-1 center finished Saturday's contest with six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and a steal, and his status now bears watching ahead of Monday's game against the Jazz in Minnesota. The Timberwolves should provide an update on Gobert's status Sunday.
Vikings' Trishton Jackson: Sticking with Minnesota
The Vikings signed Jackson to a reserve/future contract Monday. Jackson spent the entirety of the 2022 season on Minnesota's practice squad after he failed to carve out a spot on the active roster during the preseason. The 2020 undrafted wideout will now sign his second reserve/future contract with the Vikings in as many years. Jackson, who never saw the field while on the Rams' active roster during his rookie season, still has yet to make his NFL debut.
